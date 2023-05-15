Before the Internet, most stupid things that were said were simply forgotten, as if evaporated into thin air. Poof, gone. But now, since the dawn of the Twitter-era where every voice is amplified, there are so many wrong takes, most of them drowning in testosterone, that it would be a real shame to let them go away without proper appreciation. And that's where 'Hot Masculinity Takes' community comes in.

From ridiculous Andrew Tate wannabes spewing absurdly ridiculous opinions to 'gigachads' who, as you'll see in today's list, compares Socrates to the man himself, 'Hot Masculinity Takes' has proven itself to be a page we don't deserve, but one that we need - today, more than ever before. Without further ado, "Welcome to the Alpha Zone," dear readers. And if you're hungry for more, you can check out our previous 'Hot Masculinity Takes' post.

#1
Kristal
Kristal
I believe the thing here is that women and men are equally not allowed to do activities with opposite sex people that is not family. It's a rule for both, not just a woman. So the dude is being a sexist idiot.

#2
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Sometimes I struggle to believe some people exist

#3
Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
Nature is clear. Eric is a twat.

#4
Lady Perkele
Lady Perkele
This one makes me specially angry xD

David
David
2.5 Billion Asian men feeling sad and inadequate. lol /s

#6
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Lol where did they even take this from?

#7
Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
Women tend to go for genuine honest sincere men.

#8
Kristal
Kristal
I like my people, we talk about Disney, gardening, and World of Warcraft, and all have active men within those groups

David
David
It's fun to imagine them stroking out if they knew I held her purse and other clothes while she tried stuff on. One time I accidentally touched a wrapped tampon and it almost made my penis fall off but then I drank a beer, ate a rare steak and screamed the name of my favorite team and I felt a bit better. /s

#11
Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
demanding it like that, they must be glad the women only yell back and dont put that microphone stand in a place where the sun doesnt shine.

#13
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
I really hate when fat men rag on women about their weight

David
David
Pro tip: Shove that carrot right up your a..s so it can work it's magic slowly and naturally all day long.

#17
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Omg women unite and lock Samira in a classroom somewhere, she obviously needs more of an education

#18
R Dennis
R Dennis
Ball tanning... like seriously... wtf...

Kristal
Kristal
I ... I just. Hmm. Telling a guy to sit while peeing is like being part of the Nazi regime? I ... just ... no.

#20
David Wambold
David Wambold
LOL. Yeah that's why. I am so intimidated by orange skin and a balding head.

David
David
If her V sucks you in like the vacuum at a self serve car wash then head for the airlock because the aliens have made it onto your ship.

KJ
KJ
The numbers halving is a very good thing. Sounds like this guy peaked in high school.

Lhr
Lhr
WoW none of those women are even ugly!! They just chose sh*tty photos...

#24
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Both lead to cliffs. Walk straight on through the grass.

Duh
Duh
Who's going to tell them The Matrix was made by a couple of bad-a*s trans women?

#26
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Or maybe classical sculptures didn't want to put a giant dong on their statues because it would be the first thing to be broken off.

#27
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Those kids are going to run away from that house asap

KJ
KJ
It's almost like the boss is paying them to do a job, how weird!

#29
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
As someone who used to teach human osteology, I can assure you that none of the bones in the skull are soft. In fact, none of the bones anywhere in our bodies are soft. Also female skulls are not flat (wtf does that even mean!). There are some *general* sex-based characteristics of the skull that, when taken *together* can give you a pretty good idea if the skull was female or male - but that is also dependent on where on the gradient those traits lie (it's not an either/or thing) and it doesn't tell you anything about the person themselves (e.g., their gender identity), only if the skeleton was likely to be biologically female or biologicaly male.

Kristal
Kristal
Lol I'm not eyeballing the guys, I'm eyeballing the lay-flat seats!

#31
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
This one is actually quite funny. I read this as, " I, a very masculine man,do not interact with women because I'm scared of my wife ."

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
The 'Nut..' in his username probably stands for 'Undeducated Nutter'

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
uhhhhhhhh this is why we need sex ed in schools

David
David
Remember men. Fart carefully.

Kristal
Kristal
It's like they are trying to be smart but just ... failing

KJ
KJ
I'm guessing Corrupter has never brought a woman to orgasm.

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Hmm. Over the years, I've heard of quite a few cases of people being arrested and convicted of having sex with animals. Strangely, they were all men.

Kristal
Kristal
This is ridiculously mean. Some women can't produce breast milk, some babies only have a father, some babies have no parents, etc. Just, so many people that need formula and they are just stomping on them. For shame.

Ace
Ace
So good I can't even work out what it's trying to say. "Based"?

Kristal
Kristal
Do not listen to this highly insecure individual! Most women enjoy hearing men moan. I think the moaning is great as a bonding experience, knowing you're giving such pleasure to your partner is erotic

Kristal
Kristal
The screams of agony as my brain cells die is starting to give me a migraine

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
F**K YOU, YOU LITTLE S**T IF YOU WERE THE PRIZE AT THE END OF A MARATHON ALL WOMEN WOULD WALK BACKWARDS. AS AN ASIAN I WOULD NOT F*****G GO WITHIN 10METRES OF THIS CLOWN WITH A BROOMSTICK.

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
For anyone wondering, this "samerra khan' person is a female version of Andrew Tate :( i was desperately hoping she was a fake account run by a creep but no :(

KJ
KJ
Ridiculous to be proud to work an 18hour day.

David
David
But if you smash 100 girls how will your brain have enough semen to float in?

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
That's a lotta words to say you've never made a woman orgasm before

David
David
Don't real men spell Eric with a K?

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
... except, socrates had a brain and he wasn't a weirdo who calls himself ' cobra' tate to sound like a fourth grader trying to impress his friends with his ' gang ' nickname

Dani M
Dani M
uff... don´t bring archery into this bs. its fun

