56 “Hot Masculinity Takes” That Are So Wrong, They Had To Be Shamed On This Twitter Page (New Posts)
Before the Internet, most stupid things that were said were simply forgotten, as if evaporated into thin air. Poof, gone. But now, since the dawn of the Twitter-era where every voice is amplified, there are so many wrong takes, most of them drowning in testosterone, that it would be a real shame to let them go away without proper appreciation. And that's where 'Hot Masculinity Takes' community comes in.
From ridiculous Andrew Tate wannabes spewing absurdly ridiculous opinions to 'gigachads' who, as you'll see in today's list, compares Socrates to the man himself, 'Hot Masculinity Takes' has proven itself to be a page we don't deserve, but one that we need - today, more than ever before. Without further ado, "Welcome to the Alpha Zone," dear readers. And if you're hungry for more, you can check out our previous 'Hot Masculinity Takes' post.
Sometimes I struggle to believe some people exist
Lol where did they even take this from?
It's fun to imagine them stroking out if they knew I held her purse and other clothes while she tried stuff on. One time I accidentally touched a wrapped tampon and it almost made my penis fall off but then I drank a beer, ate a rare steak and screamed the name of my favorite team and I felt a bit better. /s
demanding it like that, they must be glad the women only yell back and dont put that microphone stand in a place where the sun doesnt shine.
Omg women unite and lock Samira in a classroom somewhere, she obviously needs more of an education
LOL. Yeah that's why. I am so intimidated by orange skin and a balding head.
Or maybe classical sculptures didn't want to put a giant dong on their statues because it would be the first thing to be broken off.
As someone who used to teach human osteology, I can assure you that none of the bones in the skull are soft. In fact, none of the bones anywhere in our bodies are soft. Also female skulls are not flat (wtf does that even mean!). There are some *general* sex-based characteristics of the skull that, when taken *together* can give you a pretty good idea if the skull was female or male - but that is also dependent on where on the gradient those traits lie (it's not an either/or thing) and it doesn't tell you anything about the person themselves (e.g., their gender identity), only if the skeleton was likely to be biologically female or biologicaly male.
This one is actually quite funny. I read this as, " I, a very masculine man,do not interact with women because I'm scared of my wife ."
The 'Nut..' in his username probably stands for 'Undeducated Nutter'
Hmm. Over the years, I've heard of quite a few cases of people being arrested and convicted of having sex with animals. Strangely, they were all men.
F**K YOU, YOU LITTLE S**T IF YOU WERE THE PRIZE AT THE END OF A MARATHON ALL WOMEN WOULD WALK BACKWARDS. AS AN ASIAN I WOULD NOT F*****G GO WITHIN 10METRES OF THIS CLOWN WITH A BROOMSTICK.
For anyone wondering, this "samerra khan' person is a female version of Andrew Tate :( i was desperately hoping she was a fake account run by a creep but no :(
That's a lotta words to say you've never made a woman orgasm before
... except, socrates had a brain and he wasn't a weirdo who calls himself ' cobra' tate to sound like a fourth grader trying to impress his friends with his ' gang ' nickname