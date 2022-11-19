What does it mean to be a "real" man? Well, masculinity is one of those topics everyone has an opinion on, as gender norms remain a delicate subject that tends to spark heated debates online. And even though public attitudes are becoming more accepting in many ways, stereotypical patterns of masculine behavior are still deeply rooted in our society — according to the age-old cliché of the masculine guy, men are expected to be strong, brave, and dominant.

But in reality, when people are telling everyone that a macho man doesn't cry, takes risks, makes money, fears nothing, and — heaven forbid! — never shows any signs of emotional vulnerability, it can spark some pretty warped ideas about manhood.

Thanks to one illuminating corner of Twitter called 'Hot Masculinity Takes,' we get to see a galore of absurd cases when this happens online. "Welcome to the Alpha Zone," says the account’s description, and you already know it’s gonna be a wild ride. So continue scrolling to check out the absolutely ridiculous opinions about men on the Internet, and don’t miss the chat we had about masculinity with licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jesse Matthews right below.

Raccoon panda
Raccoon panda
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanna punch the idiot who wrote this put down. And I’m an oh-so-estrogenic woman. My crushing lack of testosterone must be making me so irrational to say something like this. Isn’t it?🙄😤😡 Who is this misogynistic weirdo, to think he can be rude to the ladies and gentlemen like that? Bet he’s an insecure neckbeard.

CJ Williams
CJ Williams
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a shitbag boss that embodies this perfectly

It’s hard to avoid encountering the term toxic masculinity these days. But as the person behind the account, who preferred to stay anonymous, told my colleague Rokas in a previous interview, this social media project is not purely about that. The philosophy of the page is to post the takes and let people make their own conclusions. "I do draw a lot from the manosphere but a lot of the takes are from women speaking about men, and I include left-wing hot takes too," the creator added.

A brief scroll through the list proves that harmful stereotypes about what it means to be a man are abundant in today’s society. But what exactly urges people to share their absurd statements without any second thought? And how can these ideas affect men seeking out their masculine identity?
Ghaniyah Verma
Ghaniyah Verma
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

anyone can eat crab legs, goddammit

Ghaniyah Verma
Ghaniyah Verma
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

even if you do that while f*****g women 🙄?

To gain more insight on the topic from an expert, we reached out to Dr. Jesse Matthews, Psy.D., a licensed clinical psychologist based in Chester Springs, PA. According to him, ideas about masculinity have become quite polarized in our society.

"As masculinity has moved away from the 'manly man' or 'tough guy' definitions, many people have not only clung to these stereotypes, but they have made them more extreme," Dr. Matthews told Bored Panda. This usually stems from people rejecting the changing views, and "social media in particular creates echo chambers for this, with various influencers carrying the flags for those who identify with their views."
Ghaniyah Verma
Ghaniyah Verma
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not just gay or straight? just bisexual?

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there is so much wrong with this. please just love yourself ❤️

While we all bear different perspectives on the world around us, masculinity especially can be a very deep rabbit hole with a variety of different viewpoints. But Dr. Matthews raised an important question: why do these ideas matter so much to people?

"Obviously, it’s part of life for any guy or anyone who identifies with masculinity, but the obsession with being a 'real man' is more based in insecurity. The person essentially needs to ensure that they present a masculine enough identity to avoid judgment or being called out as not masculine by other guys," the psychologist explained.
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Picturing this guy putting together flat-pack furniture without instructions ('cause those are for girls) and when his shelf turns into a table, he just throws it through the wall. Because bro

Helena
Helena
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm an atheist and even I grimaced at this one.

Men who are insecure about their manliness exhibit behavior that is often exaggerated and even caricature-like. But Dr. Matthews says there’s also irony at play here. "Many of these individuals would tell you that being a real man means just doing your thing and not caring about what anyone thinks about it. However, one can’t simultaneously obsess over portraying an ultramasculine image, yet claim to be unconcerned about judgment. It just doesn’t compute."

Hypermasculinity — or toxic masculinity as it’s usually called — is also based on the false belief that masculinity needs to be saved, Dr. Matthews argued. "In the same way that some people seem to be afraid that racism or homophobia might one day die out. So they embrace stereotypes, or how they think things 'should' be or were in 'the good old days.'"
Amber.exe (She/They)
Amber.exe (She/They)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men can't be wholesome and love their partners

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

because punctuation and being polite are only for women?

Raccoon panda
Raccoon panda
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This screams red flag all over. Anyone under that height is usually underage (with the exception of naturally petite women).

But putting men (half of the world’s population!) in a box can seriously harm their well-being. "It’s limiting at best, and at worst it leads people to play into these stereotypes." For example, hypermasculinity often makes people act in ways "that are sexist or homophobic, or at least not challenging others on this kind of behavior."

"It also has the power to create toxic environments, uncomfortable for women or men viewed as not masculine, and of course to lead to situations involving sexual assault," Dr. Matthews continued. "As well, if these men carry on these thoughts and behaviors through adulthood, they may pass them down to their children or other young people they come into contact with, like kids they are teaching, coaching, and so on."

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), instilling elements of traditional masculinity into men and boys can be psychologically harmful, as it has been shown to limit their development, constrain their behavior, and result in gender role conflict. What’s more, it can negatively influence their mental and physical health.
Amber.exe (She/They)
Amber.exe (She/They)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fellas is it gay to wanna be appreciated on your birthday

Helena
Helena
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, so a man drinking a fruity drink sounds like a great way to filter out super shallow people. Drink up men, the fruity drinks are the best.

For men who try to seek out their identity and find a healthy relationship with their inner guy, these societal pressures and expectations can be especially burdensome. "It can be hard for people to stand out or to be seen as going against those around them. For example, a male raised in a family or in a community with traditional masculine stereotypes may find it hard to explore or adopt a less stereotyped identity," Dr. Matthews said, adding the person is likely to be criticized, punished, or excluded for it.

Unfortunately, most people who are raised in stereotyped environments tend to internalize those behavior patterns. Psychologist Matthews explained this happens because they don’t know anything else and it feels right to them, or they feel pressure to fit in.

"This can mean demonstrating extreme or toxic masculinity, as not only could one fit in that way, but he could be praised or more highly valued in the group for it." And, alarmingly, "in places like prisons where this applies, it could actually help you to survive."
Helena
Helena
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only the most insecure men use words like alpha and beta males. Do they not realize how it makes them sound?

S Mi
S Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like the founding fathers, right? 😆

Extreme views like the painfully ridiculous ones featured on 'Hot Masculinity Takes' are rarely a positive thing. But as the modern world now teaches us, the subject matter is much less black-and-white.

"Masculinity is not simply the opposite of femininity, just as it is not synonymous with heterosexuality," Dr. Matthews noted. "Many people today see being masculine as being calm and controlled vs angry and reactive, being a good problem solver rather than one who relies on brute force to solve everything, or standing up for other people or what’s right vs trying to control or overpower others."

What people see as healthy masculinity may differ, but generally, we can all foster it by not judging other people. "This means not being worried about what other men are doing and giving people the space to be themselves," Dr. Matthews added. "We can all do what we want to do and believe what we want to believe. Masculinity isn’t going anywhere, so people don’t need to try to be the protectors of it or to act in stereotyped ways to let people know they exist."
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

say i was never loved and given flowers without saying it

Jen Hart
Jen Hart
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

James Butler is a septic tank guy on TikTok and YouTube who has a 'manly' job, but also decent general advice about being a boss of a company. It's not all dancing and "challenges" on TikTok.

Many men in Dr. Matthews’s practice have never gone to therapy before, and some wouldn't even be expected to be found in a psychologist’s office at first glance. But they are sure glad they did. "This idea of what it really means to be a man and the positive and negative ways in which they have lived this is a frequent topic of conversation."

"I would encourage anyone concerned with issues of identity, including ideas about masculinity, to start reflecting on it in some kind of organized way. Don’t just watch videos by your favorite IG or Tik Tok influencers, but start journaling, reading books, or going and seeing a therapist. It really can change your life," Dr. Matthews concluded.
Jen Hart
Jen Hart
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's been times in my 26 year marriage that I've "carried" both my husband and child, and times when he's "carried" us all too. When you love your partner and family, you make it work and don't keep score 💚

nerdy_panda
nerdy_panda
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

eating healthy = gay(?) 😃😃

Kelli Pike
Kelli Pike
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BREAKING NEWS: WORK COLLEAGUES OFTEN ENGAGE AS FRIENDS WITH EACH OTHER. MORE ON THIS AT 11.

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

isn’t he just saying that he’s also part of this gene pool?

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is a man. He says men are child molestors. I don’t like where this is going.

E
E
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do these idiots get this stuff? Do they just pull it out of their αss?

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i reaaaally hope you’re not married

Emanual Henry
Emanual Henry
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably hates cat videos too

Kelli Pike
Kelli Pike
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably the MEDICAL DOCTOR.

Kelli Pike
Kelli Pike
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And men wonder why we women have a tendency to come off as cold, closed-off, and wary with men we dont know. Obviously, even the men we DO think we know can be a danger to us.

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone knows anime characters are ripped as hell

Helena
Helena
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else think that the whole alpha, beta, sigma whatever is just dude bro astrology?

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why do think you have to be powerful to have worth? Could it be, idk, the patriarchy?

yoshi
yoshi
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God, I wish people would seriously take five minutes out of their day to even learn what GMOs ARE.

Emanual Henry
Emanual Henry
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My head just exploded trying to understand that

hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when even language has become gay 😭

Ghaniyah Verma
Ghaniyah Verma
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate and love attention. Sometimes I seek it. Mostly I don't.

E
E
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do you do with the anger though...

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good to know which ones to avoid like the plague.

Amber.exe (She/They)
Amber.exe (She/They)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Say you're insecure about your masculinity without saying you're insecure about your masculinity

Helena
Helena
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw, someone has never left their moms basement or had a date.

Kelli Pike
Kelli Pike
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my experience, if you give a man a smartphone, he will find funny tiktoks to show you, a handful of fun games, and so much porn.

Amber.exe (She/They)
Amber.exe (She/They)
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3-10 times that's unhygienic and disgusting

