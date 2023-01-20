Woman Vents About How Her House Flipping Went Horribly Wrong, Goes Viral On TikTok After Her Videos Make People Laugh Interview
You’d expect contractors and designers to know what they’re doing. They’re supposed to be professionals, after all! Unfortunately, there’s always the chance that when you pay to have your house renovated, you might get unlucky and hire a substandard team. They cut corners to save on costs, are sloppier than a tray of sloppy joe, and have the common sense and aesthetic insights of a box of rusty tools.
DIY and home design expert, and TikTok content creator Kaitlin Mattes, @theedelweisshaus, has filmed a hilarious series of videos where she revealed how she bought a house and found out just how horribly her house was flipped. In the videos, she identifies the mistakes that were made and comments on everything with some of the most creative and polite insults we have ever heard.
We couldn’t wait to share the ‘horribly flipped house host’s’ insights with all of you Pandas. They’re entertaining but also act as a gentle warning for anyone looking into buying flipped houses. You’ll find the design mistakes she spotted in her house after moving in as you scroll down. Meanwhile, here are the links to Kaitlin's first and latest videos in the series.
Bored Panda reached out to Kaitlin for a friendly chat about her witty video series, her new home, her aspirations, and what keeps her passionate about DIY, home design, and TikTok. "In true turning 'lemons into lemonade' fashion, I thought it would be a fun way to bring light to the situation we were dealing with in our home. As a content creator, I'm always looking for fun content and this was perfect!" she told us that she was having fun and had no idea that it would go viral.
Kaitlin moved into a flipped house with her family and quickly realized that the contractors had made a ton of mistakes
According to Kaitlin, there is "a bit of a pandemic among quickly flipped or built homes." She revealed that she's gotten tons of messages from people in similar situations. Alas, she isn't alone! "They were living in situations where cut corners caused a great deal of stress and in some cases, severe financial despair for them." However, this doesn't entirely mean that you should avoid flipped homes like the plague. Read on for our full interview with Kaitlin. If you enjoyed her videos, be sure to follow her on TikTok and on Instagram for her freshest videos.
Her funny and insightful videos about what was messed up in her home quickly went viral and launched her to internet fame. Here's the first TikTok in the series
@theedelweisshaus See the mistakes made in my master bathroom #flippedhousefail #flippedhomes #homediyfails #newhome #whatisthismadness ♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant - Harry Styles
Random leakage from the fridge every day.
Of course, my skinny worm children found where they forgot banisters. Lovely.
Every single tile in this place is uneven.
Again, I want to feel bad for you but this is all out in the open stuff that is easily seen *before you put an offer to buy the home. If you are one of those buyers that overbid and outbid everyone else just to get in a home, then you are part of the problem- you allow poor workmanship to be rewarded. In that case, you bought the house you deserve and yes- it will take you time and money to fix. If this is really a home that was all you could afford, then Welcome- most starter homes are not perfect and need work. Consider yourself very lucky to have a pretty nice starter home
Bored Panda was curious about how the home renovation has been coming along after Kaitlin, her husband, and her kids all moved into the flipped house. She opened up that the process has been slower than she'd care to admit.
"I have been pretty angry with the amount of money we bought this house for vs. the amount we have to use to put into fixing what was done to it that I can't seem to get out of my own head. I won't give up though. No way!" she was defiant that, in the end, they'd accomplish all of their goals.
"We love everything about where we live and the neighborhood, the schools, the community. We wouldn't change it for the world! I believe every house has a heartbeat and I will fix this old girl up until I hear hers again. I just need a moment to decide how I intentionally design each room with love. Home takes time!"
Just a regular old roof and a gutter that butts up to the doorframe. Who even needs to live a mile from the ocean when you could just bring it? Inside your door.
They went for the unfinished farmhouse look with this beam, which they also couldn't possibly finish and left about four inches there.
What is that tile-cutting job?
Despite everything that's happened, Kaitlin told us that people shouldn't shy away from flipped homes. "We all know that flipped homes are usually done quickly. In most cases, as long as there isn't severe structural or electrical damage, there is no reason to walk away from a home that is in the perfect location," she noted.
"Cosmetic issues can always be fixed and even in your dream home, there will always be something you need to change! There's beauty in learning new skills along the way. Think of a home as a person, are you going to be the one to love it or will someone else do it better?"
Bored Panda also wanted to learn more about Kaitlin's TikTok roots. We wanted to hear more about how she first got started with making and posting videos on the platform.
"I started out just to share some before and after shots of my home out of sheer boredom. Now, I have a place to share my weird, theatrical self, my multicultural family, and talk about parenting through depression! It's amazing how many strings of relatability we can find as humans to each other. The world can feel so big yet TikTok and all other platforms help us feel so much more connected."
Somewhere down the line, someone's brain said, "Let me just buy this brand-new vanity. I'll just cut the cr*p out of it and then we won't make working drawers because that makes perfect sense." Brilliant.
Maybe the best part is, is that they didn't tile correctly and the grout is coming out and we're gonna have to replace these. Well, me. And they are actually moving.
This trim was put up by using double-sided tape.
Kaitlin shared what keeps her passionate about creating content on TikTok: "I've been doing this a long time and the DIY/Home Design community of women out there slinging power tools is just amazing. There is no other field I'd rather be in. I'm so inspired and have grown immensely as a human over the past several years due to the friendships I've made from like-minded creators and followers, who are now friends, alike!"
The DIY and home design expert told us that she hopes that the people watching her videos will be able to see through her satire and realize that she shares in their frustrations.
"If I ever get the opportunity, I would love nothing more than to find a way to get to some of my followers and help them find the courage to fix some of their own horribly flipped issues. I feel for those who spent more than necessary during the real estate crisis and perhaps don't have the means to fix what was left for them or the know-how. Finding a home's heartbeat, one home at a time!"
I don't mind a pathway to the door. However, putting stones directly on top of grass does us no good. And whoops, looks like you missed a few, you flip-flop. Let alone they're uneven. Too far, spaced apart, and it's uncomfortable to walk on. No good.
I'm really trying to come in at an angle so you guys can really get an idea of the hill I'm talking about. That's a straight up toe-stubber. Yep.
It's actually not hard. It's basic math. You spoons. Could you not have figured out a half an inch to each square to make it all the same?
Kaitlin and her husband, parents to three children, bought the flipped house in Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where they moved to from upstate New York. They hope to renovate the house slowly over time so that it can match their expectations.
They were looking to make the move a year ago, but they ran into some difficulties. The property market was in a very bad state: interest rates were rising, and would-be buyers were overpaying, and waiving contingencies and inspections just to secure a home.
The family was pressed for time, so they opted to buy their current home, only asking for an ‘information only’ inspection.
The house was fine in terms of potential structural and electrical flaws. However, Kaitlin and her husband were only able to view the house virtually. It was only after they moved in that they began noticing all of the little surprises that the contractors had left them.
Wouldn't it be nice if the cupboards actually had handles where they're supposed to be? This cupboard is upside down.
I have a question, You visited this place before buying? Never noticed all these things before buying?
I could see behind the toilet that there was actually wallpaper. You cannot paint over wallpaper.
Oh, isn't that cute now. A support beam for my pipes.
Kaitlin took her frustrations out in video form, showing that a heavy dose of good humor can help turn even a headache into a place full of potential. She is incredibly optimistic that she’ll be able to bring out the house’s full potential with care, attention, and lots of DIY.
Previously, we covered on Bored Panda why some contractors are completely awful at doing quality work. There are several possible reasons for this.
First, they might simply not be good at their jobs. There are tons of hard-working and talented professionals out there. But it would be naive to think that everyone is skilled, diligent, and willing to go the extra mile.
Secondly, the contractors and designers could be misinformed and might have a completely different interpretation of what their clients want. In other words, there might be some miscommunication wreaking havoc here.
And finally, they might cut corners in order to save money and have bigger profit margins. Usually, it’s a combination of the three, in different proportions, that leads to disastrous renovations.
So I was trying to enjoy my coffee in the room across the way here, and I happened to look over at the island and saw this and I thought, wow, that looks really crooked. Maybe I just need more coffee. I just went on to get my level. Let's measure this together, shall we. Do you see that? How hard is it to make something level? Something called levels. They're great tools. They help you make things straight, huh?
Nothing like a good shim job.
There was a wet spot on our ceiling and then all of a sudden, a second one. What in the muffled motorboats are we supposed to do with this nonsense right now? Hurricane's really pushing it. Yeah. Well, at least we found where the water's coming from.
In some cases, contractors might not have access to the materials that they need, so they opt for (cheaper) substitutes. They might want to use up the materials that they have stored somewhere, for example. Constant communication with the team is vital if you want to avoid major mishaps. But also keep in mind that some minor mistakes are impossible to avoid: no house flipping is ever ‘perfect.’
A sink made for ants.
What in the actual alien jellyfish is that?
I'm down with a good trim paneling here, that's all fine and dandy. And actually this wall looks all good, rectangle, rectangle, rectangle, we know our shapes, and then what in the hell did you do here? Two squares. Could we not figure out the measurements to keep it the same?
However, keep an eye out for contractors who maliciously cut corners. One red flag to look for is someone who uses materials that aren’t fit for the purpose. For instance, a big no-no is using non-weather-resistant woods (e.g. ash, oak, pine) outdoors.
In general, the more you know about design, DIY, building, and architecture, the more you’re likely to notice when things are going wrong. It’s also something that you pick up through life experience. Learning who to trust to renovate your home falls into that category.
This is a new one. A random trim board on top of a heater.
I'm gonna ask you to dig deep now and find out why you chose violence and who hurt you, potato chip, because this is not okay.
Typically, I like to leave any leftover paint inside of a can. However, these 'flapping curtains' decided to leave it on the driveway for us, and my neighbors officially think I'm psycho stabbing at white globs all over the driveway.
No house is ever ‘perfect’ or truly ‘finished’—they’re all works in progress. It depends on each family what interior design mistakes they’re willing to put up with. Some small mistakes even give the home a unique, charming character. Others might propel you to internet fame, as you vent about them on TikTok.
We see a normal vanity cabinet. What in the Gray Poupon has this 'shoe' done to the cabinet? This is horrific.
Beam isn't complete without a warp board.
This nice little modernish awning that they put on. It's cute. I like it actually.
Well, let's dive in deeper. So it's held up by three brackets or is it? Okay, so it's not hanging on by anything there. Great. Can't learn about studs if you're not one. And I'm sure one of these days I'm gonna be inside of this giant bear trap. Thanks a lot.
Thanks for the fire pit... Egg?
This massive slam. It literally sounded like the oven just got up to run out the door. I am terrified. It was so loud and I come in the kitchen thinking I'm gonna find something scary and look, oh, isn't that lovely?
And I look a little bit further and you know why, these 'potato chips' did not grout anything under here. They literally just slapped it on. I can't.
Entering into our primary bathroom, not only did you do a wonderful job on your tile cutting, we've got already water damage on our sheet rock.
Why don't you come on in? Oh, wait, you can't, because it fits one person at a time.
Looks like there is still plenty of room behind her for another couple people.
This is the original bathtub from 1974. It's cute, right? Dirty, gross. Can't get any cleaner. And what is this? Oh, cracks. Can't wait to rip that out.
Actually looks really good for an almost 50 year old tub.
Certainly couldn't be bothered to put a cover plate on that, you fermented pickle.
"Worm children" have figured out that these are the butt holes of our stairs and they filled them with Legos and rocks. This morning I found granola mixed in with yesterday's buggers.
Rounded edge here that comes out to the molding. Can we not find something with a straight edge?
Come into my basement and we're transported to Texas where guns have more rights than women. Pulling these off the wall's gonna cause me a lot of pain.
Every time the water goes to this side, every single time, no matter where the water is, it ends up here. The other side is always dry.
Look at my garage door opener. Ding dong.
Here's the thing, hazelnut, how is it so hard to use joint compound but also finish your work.
Of all the things they left behind, they left behind this nice little treat and it's like 40 pounds. So I'm either going on the Antiques Roadhouse show or calling the paranormal hunters.
In a follow-up video, Kaitlin explained why she moved into the flipped house
@theedelweisshaus Reply to @bornlana10 #flippedhouse #flippedhousefail #badcontractors #justdont #flippedgonewrong #diymomsofig #diymomsoftiktok #homemistakes ♬ Metamorphosis - Danilo Stankovic
Almost everything she complained about would have been quite obvious in a basic pre-sales walkthrough, the rest would have been found by a competent home inspector.
In the TikTok comments she says they did not view it before buying as they bought it virtually. I'm unsure if they paid for a home inspection before purchase or whether she has contacted the flippers and/or seller about the issues.
She did not get an inspection. An inspector would not have said to buy it and a real one would have told her to run. This right here is why buying a house sight unseen is stupid. They most likely have an as is clause in the contract some place so she is stuck. But what do I know just been in construction for the past 12 years or so.
I've spoken with her many times via DMs, she's a very sweet lady.
No doubt, but she has learned a valuable lesson. Look at a property first and get an inspection done. All in all its likely to be the most expensive purchase you make (apart from a kid, lol)
Yeah... she purchased a house sight unseen. What was she really expecting? Her comments are also rude... she said "Education helps". Perhaps she should have taken her own advice and properly educated herself as to the state of the house before she purchased it.
