You’d expect contractors and designers to know what they’re doing. They’re supposed to be professionals, after all! Unfortunately, there’s always the chance that when you pay to have your house renovated, you might get unlucky and hire a substandard team. They cut corners to save on costs, are sloppier than a tray of sloppy joe, and have the common sense and aesthetic insights of a box of rusty tools.

DIY and home design expert, and TikTok content creator Kaitlin Mattes, @theedelweisshaus, has filmed a hilarious series of videos where she revealed how she bought a house and found out just how horribly her house was flipped. In the videos, she identifies the mistakes that were made and comments on everything with some of the most creative and polite insults we have ever heard.

We couldn’t wait to share the ‘horribly flipped house host’s’ insights with all of you Pandas. They’re entertaining but also act as a gentle warning for anyone looking into buying flipped houses. You’ll find the design mistakes she spotted in her house after moving in as you scroll down. Meanwhile, here are the links to Kaitlin's first and latest videos in the series.

Bored Panda reached out to Kaitlin for a friendly chat about her witty video series, her new home, her aspirations, and what keeps her passionate about DIY, home design, and TikTok. "In true turning 'lemons into lemonade' fashion, I thought it would be a fun way to bring light to the situation we were dealing with in our home. As a content creator, I'm always looking for fun content and this was perfect!" she told us that she was having fun and had no idea that it would go viral.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Linktree

Kaitlin moved into a flipped house with her family and quickly realized that the contractors had made a ton of mistakes

Image credits: theedelweisshaus

According to Kaitlin, there is "a bit of a pandemic among quickly flipped or built homes." She revealed that she's gotten tons of messages from people in similar situations. Alas, she isn't alone! "They were living in situations where cut corners caused a great deal of stress and in some cases, severe financial despair for them." However, this doesn't entirely mean that you should avoid flipped homes like the plague. Read on for our full interview with Kaitlin. If you enjoyed her videos, be sure to follow her on TikTok and on Instagram for her freshest videos.

Her funny and insightful videos about what was messed up in her home quickly went viral and launched her to internet fame. Here's the first TikTok in the series