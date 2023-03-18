The Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Home/Home Decor Shaming' is relatively small and has just 2,500 members, but it invites them to share pictures of questionable design choices and receive feedback and commentary from others, generating plenty of interesting content.

The online community covers a wide range of topics, from outdated wallpaper to bizarre furniture arrangements, and while its name may suggest a negative tone, the interactions are anything but.

Oftentimes, members even share tips and ideas for improvement, making it a valuable resource for anyone looking to spruce up their living space. Overall, it's a fun and engaging corner of the internet!