146 Times People Made Such Bad Home Decor Choices, They Got Roasted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)
The Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Home/Home Decor Shaming' is relatively small and has just 2,500 members, but it invites them to share pictures of questionable design choices and receive feedback and commentary from others, generating plenty of interesting content.
The online community covers a wide range of topics, from outdated wallpaper to bizarre furniture arrangements, and while its name may suggest a negative tone, the interactions are anything but.
Oftentimes, members even share tips and ideas for improvement, making it a valuable resource for anyone looking to spruce up their living space. Overall, it's a fun and engaging corner of the internet!
imagine trying to clean this. one vacuum will collect enough hair to make a wig for a small child.
Omg 😱😱😱 is that the LIMITED EDITION Louis Vuitton wallpaper 🤯🤯🤯
what even IS that? a sink? a shelf? a crumb collector? a mold farm?
I hope this isn't a bedroom, cuz I would NOT sleep in there. I would be afraid that one of those would fall on my head.
it's all fine and dandy until there's an earthquake while you're taking a bath
Is this the living room for the house with all the wind chimes?
You're showcasing how rich you are because guests know you must have great health insurance