Okay, so the Internet is a wondrous place with many mesmerizing capabilities that we are not going to mention here and now. What we are going to mention, though, is the Internet’s ability to make everything funny. Think about it - if not for this cyberspace, you would’ve never laughed at a bowl of salad, an oddly shaped potato, and definitely, absolutely not at funny furniture. That’s right, furniture design can also be hilarious, but you might’ve never thought about it. Thank God for the Internet!
In this list of weird furniture, you’ll find side tables that’ll tickle your fancy, sofas that will make you giggle, chairs to laugh out loud at, and commodes that’ll elevate your further understanding of ‘fun’ for a lifetime. And it is absolutely okay to laugh, even if it’s an armchair that’s literally making a joke. Or was made to be one - it all depends on the way you look at it. And you know what, we truly do think that these unique furniture pieces weren’t designed by accident, but rather by people with an excellent sense of humor who intentionally wanted their odd furniture to raise a smile whenever someone looked at them. And we could do more with such lighthearted, humorous things in our lives, where everything seems to be going toward clean, even heartless, minimalism.
Now, you might not agree with the last sentence, but we bet you’ll agree that these are some pretty hilarious furniture pieces once you take a look at the photos below. And since we don’t have much else to say here, please share your own thoughts on these original furniture pieces once you’re done looking at them; we’re honestly curious to hear from you! Lastly, be sure to share this article with anyone who’s into furniture design or just needs an original bit of pick-me-up content.
Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home
Leather Socks For Chair Legs. I Did It Myself
“Safety Glasses” That I Made For My Wife’s Optometry Office
Friday Evening
A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Guy
Funky Dali Couch Just Came In. Selling On Friday
Do Anyone Like My New Black Spider Chair?
Little Jeep Tables For Elementary School Students
Found A Weird Couch
Chilling
Anxious Chairs
This One Is Cute
It Looks Like A Pig That’s Had Too Much Tequila. And Is That A Claw Or A Tail? Whatever Is Going On, It’s Oddly Beautiful
This Is An Interesting Couch. Yup, A “Couch” And It’s Much Longer Than It Looks In The Picture
I Think This Might Take The Cake For Weirdest Furniture Found At The Thrift Store!
Strange Furniture In Jamaica Plain, Boston At Pond
Essential Furniture For A Toddler Round Table Discussion
Not Sure Whether To Sit Down On This Or Wear It
How You Doin’?
Probably My Weirdest Commission. But I Like How It Turned Out
That’s My Kitchen Lamp I Made Out Of Old Enamel Pots
Lion Table, A Must Have For Any Home. Good For You Minimalistic Decor To Rustic Farmhouse... Might Even Incorporate Into Mid Century Modern. Roar!
You Know Me And My Penchant For Weird Chairs... Loving This One
Huh? Things You See On Your Morning Walk
Not The Very Comfortable One But A Funny Way To Bring Summer And Freshness To Any Environment
A Sleeping Polar Bear Ottoman Brings Your Room Some Childlike Fun. It Is Not Designed Only For Kids
Super Mario Lamp
Teddy Table Ladies, Do Not Shy Away From Bringing Home That Huge Teddy He Would Be Gifting You
Check Out How Bizarre This Retro Dining Room Table And Chairs Set Is! What A Statement Piece!
Cow Bone Candle Holder
Funny Furniture
Are You In To Weird Furniture? Then This Five Legged Table Is For You. Make A Statement!
