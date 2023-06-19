Okay, so the Internet is a wondrous place with many mesmerizing capabilities that we are not going to mention here and now. What we are going to mention, though, is the Internet’s ability to make everything funny. Think about it - if not for this cyberspace, you would’ve never laughed at a bowl of salad, an oddly shaped potato, and definitely, absolutely not at funny furniture. That’s right, furniture design can also be hilarious, but you might’ve never thought about it. Thank God for the Internet! 

In this list of weird furniture, you’ll find side tables that’ll tickle your fancy, sofas that will make you giggle, chairs to laugh out loud at, and commodes that’ll elevate your further understanding of ‘fun’ for a lifetime. And it is absolutely okay to laugh, even if it’s an armchair that’s literally making a joke. Or was made to be one - it all depends on the way you look at it. And you know what, we truly do think that these unique furniture pieces weren’t designed by accident, but rather by people with an excellent sense of humor who intentionally wanted their odd furniture to raise a smile whenever someone looked at them. And we could do more with such lighthearted, humorous things in our lives, where everything seems to be going toward clean, even heartless, minimalism. 

Now, you might not agree with the last sentence, but we bet you’ll agree that these are some pretty hilarious furniture pieces once you take a look at the photos below. And since we don’t have much else to say here, please share your own thoughts on these original furniture pieces once you’re done looking at them; we’re honestly curious to hear from you! Lastly, be sure to share this article with anyone who’s into furniture design or just needs an original bit of pick-me-up content. 

#1

Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home

weirdsecondhandfinds_ Report

#2

Leather Socks For Chair Legs. I Did It Myself

BonfireGood Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Practical AND cute. I like it.

#3

“Safety Glasses” That I Made For My Wife’s Optometry Office

alanbrendan Report

#4

Friday Evening

escape_to_spain Report

#5

A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Guy

liamoco123 Report

E.V.A
E.V.A
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like it...

#6

Funky Dali Couch Just Came In. Selling On Friday

rlspearauctions Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might be cool for a bar or restaurant, not so much for home

#7

Do Anyone Like My New Black Spider Chair?

Logarius7 Report

Magnion
Magnion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it weird that I like this?

#8

Little Jeep Tables For Elementary School Students

Patricia Dovi Report

#9

Found A Weird Couch

Costner_Facts Report

#10

Chilling

salome_chpt Report

#11

Anxious Chairs

wilkinson_rivera Report

#12

This One Is Cute

manmadediy Report

#13

It Looks Like A Pig That’s Had Too Much Tequila. And Is That A Claw Or A Tail? Whatever Is Going On, It’s Oddly Beautiful

nathanadunne Report

#14

This Is An Interesting Couch. Yup, A “Couch” And It’s Much Longer Than It Looks In The Picture

terrydexter Report

#15

I Think This Might Take The Cake For Weirdest Furniture Found At The Thrift Store!

littlefernvintage Report

Misty D
Misty D
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For if your decor style is bathroom chic!

#16

Strange Furniture In Jamaica Plain, Boston At Pond

Dieter Plehwe Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think teen boys would like to give this seat a go. You know.... for science.

#17

Essential Furniture For A Toddler Round Table Discussion

filealfa Report

SparklyRainbows
SparklyRainbows
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they have these at the kids camp/day care I work at and they are a life saver during snack time for the littles

#18

Not Sure Whether To Sit Down On This Or Wear It

hilly_terrain Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this one! Would be great for a den or office where you want to feel cozy.

#19

How You Doin’?

okaystaceface Report

#20

Probably My Weirdest Commission. But I Like How It Turned Out

kollibrall Report

#21

That’s My Kitchen Lamp I Made Out Of Old Enamel Pots

Phiro13 Report

#22

Lion Table, A Must Have For Any Home. Good For You Minimalistic Decor To Rustic Farmhouse... Might Even Incorporate Into Mid Century Modern. Roar!

trashortreasures Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Demonic Wicker Cat for your home?

#23

You Know Me And My Penchant For Weird Chairs... Loving This One

fifisfancyfurniture Report

Misty D
Misty D
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kinda like this one.

#24

Huh? Things You See On Your Morning Walk

lynchthekathy Report

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks comfy as well as suggestively ugly. A sofa shaped dilemma: is it comfortable enough to suffer people's opinion of my taste?

#25

Not The Very Comfortable One But A Funny Way To Bring Summer And Freshness To Any Environment

ahinteriors_geneva Report

g90814
g90814
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for a quick rest, but not too comfortable for a long sit.

#26

A Sleeping Polar Bear Ottoman Brings Your Room Some Childlike Fun. It Is Not Designed Only For Kids

gainsvillefurnituredaisy Report

#27

Super Mario Lamp

ona_by_design Report

#28

Teddy Table Ladies, Do Not Shy Away From Bringing Home That Huge Teddy He Would Be Gifting You

supdd Report

#29

Check Out How Bizarre This Retro Dining Room Table And Chairs Set Is! What A Statement Piece!

marketplacetreasures Report

#30

Cow Bone Candle Holder

odditiesandantiques Report

#31

Funny Furniture

skeeteroger Report

Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can just imagine riding that down a hill and going “neeeerrrommm”

#32

Are You In To Weird Furniture? Then This Five Legged Table Is For You. Make A Statement!

2ndhandwarehousect Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The center leg is probably there because it wasn't built properly and needs the extra support.

#33

I Got A New Chair... Or At Least I Think It’s A Chair. I Like It

joenonymous73 Report

#34

Weird Chair In Tbilisi

javshana Report

#35

Funny Furniture

seyenkris Report

g90814
g90814
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

built for under the stairs?

#36

What Kind Of Establishment Is This Chair Meant For?

D0D Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that some sort of masonic lodge thing?

#37

I Just Want To Know If I Sit On This Chair Regularly, What Is Gonna Happen?

ekaterinasun1303872020 Report

#38

I Had To Try And It Is A Perfectly Fine Chair

noorahs Report

#39

Thinking About Buying This Couch

wastewin7 Report

#40

I Found This Bird Table Quite Charming

ViddyDoodah Report

#41

Always Coming Across Random Stuff, Wish I Could Take It Home Like Some Kind Of Bench With A Neck Rest

lightcodelanguage Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They forgot the place to hang your hat.

#42

These Butt Chairs Are Great

nuggalodon Report

#43

Dining Table For A Family With Small Appetites

stephensorrell41 Report

LK
LK
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a plant stand.

#44

An Old Picture From A Week In New Orleans Back When We Traveling Around The Country Was Commonplace

hustlesouls Report

#45

I Ran Across The Oddest Piece Of Furniture Ever At My Local Habitat For Humanity This Morning... A Laminate Coffee Table In The Shape Of A Gigantic Bellows

trilliumparkdesigns Report

#46

Would U Buy This Or Even Sit On It? I Know It’s Not Real Animals But Something About This Chair Doesn’t Sit Well With Me

fancysdecourpage Report

#47

Thrifted This Funky Stool

_bratzxo Report

#48

This Frosted Mirror Display For A Squeegee At IKEA

flawierbarbie Report

#49

This Scary Beautiful Chair Resides At The Cex HQ

teamendpoint Report

#50

Handcrafted Doctor Seuss Shelf!

featherfairyco Report

Misty D
Misty D
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would definitely buy this!

#51

Van Table

actionfigureartwork Report

#52

I Loved This Chair, Like A Willy Wonka Throne

odd_thrift_finds Report

#53

Octopus Coffee Tables

weirdsecondhandfinds_ Report

#54

A Volkl Chair

bendcrafterscompany Report

#55

Leggy Furniture

rowanjessamy Report

#56

Weird Chair

jennieongga Report

#57

Funny Furniture

pinkxlimes Report

#58

On My Walk Today...

yourecoolbaltimore Report

#59

The Only Art Gallery With A Conjoined Chair. If You Sit, We Click

gallerygitanjali Report

Magnion
Magnion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this one needs a motor so it spins when people are sitting on it

#60

Shoe Chair...

johnscottpetty Report

#61

Not Really Sure About This Couch Thing...

capt822 Report

#62

Cool Or Creepy? Definitely Classifies As A Conversation Piece! Would You Sit Here?

melaniesellsmoore Report

#63

What Does A Chair Do To Feel Special?

kachkatie Report

#64

Why Does This Stool Have A Wedge Cut Out The Back Side? Who Knows? Tell Me!

trnsamwp Report

LH25
LH25
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To relieve pressure on the butt?

#65

Great Chair...

cw_brewster_mcleod Report

#66

Fun Around The Table

Fun Around The Table