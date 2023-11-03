ADVERTISEMENT

No matter if you are poor or rich, it is always exciting to get a great deal. This is probably why thrifting has become so popular. You never know what treasures lurk in the corner of a thrift store priced at a fraction of their original cost, and waiting to be found and loved by new owners.

But besides the finds that you can call 100% a win, or truly bad ones, there is a whole other segment that we could simply call ‘weird’. In this case, it is hard to say whether it’s a win or not, but it is something. And if not bought, these 'somethings' find a home on the Instagram page called shiftythrifting, where they are celebrated for their utter uniqueness.

So whether you are into thrift finds or not, we are certain you will be delighted with this list of weird.

To learn more about thrifting and its intricacies, Bored Panda reached out to Didi, founder of ShiftyThrifting, and Sarah Ramberg, the creator behind the blog Sadie Seasongoods, which celebrates all things secondhand. Read the full interviews with these creators down below.

More info: shopshifty.com | sadieseasongoods.com