With kitchenware, what you see is usually what you get. A deep round-bottomed cooking pan is a wok, a narrow cylindrical beaker equipped with a metal or plastic lid and plunger is a French press, and a bottle of wine is the best stress reliever after a long, hard day.

However, when it comes to cookie cutters, things become a little tricky. They come in so many shapes and sizes that it's easy to get confused about what they're supposed to represent. Luckily, there's a way to get to the bottom of it.

The Facebook group 'Cookie Cutter Identification' or 'CCID' has 144,000 members, all of whom are ready to help interpret the weirdest of these weird tools. Many even go beyond mere speculation; they take the challenge to the next level by creating drawings of their versions.

#1

I Thought Humming Bird, Someone Else Thought It Was Marilyn, Another Thought It Was A Ballerina But None Really Fit

Phoenix Anne O'Neil Report

#2

It Kinda Looks Like A Mitten, But Then It Would Have 2... Pointy Thumbs?

Leigh-Anne Clabby Report

#3

I Just Tried Googling Someone Else's Posted On Here And Found Whatever The F This Is

John Thacker Report

#4

This One Was In A Box Of Slightly Squished Cookie Cutters, So It Is Definitely Not Supposed To Be Anything

Sarah Grønvold Report

#5

This One Has Bugged Me For Years. From The Bakery I Used To Work At, A Coworker And I Had A Long Running Joke That It Was Mc Hammer

Laura Anzalone Report

#6

Ok, Big Debate Over Here On What This Is…seal? Dino? Help! It Is Hard Plastic And Not Deformed On Any Way

Kristy Leigh Troxler Report

#7

What Is This?

Tamara Morton Report

#8

My Mum Found This And Can’t Work Out What It Is. Says She Has Been Like It For Years. Thought It Might Be A Holly Leaf Or Something

Beth Dogherty Report

#9

I'm Very Confused Of What This Could Be. Any Suggestions?

Lina Åkerblad Report

#10

I Saw This At A Kitchen Thrift Shop Today And Was Baffled

Jennifer Sprofera Report

#11

Thoughts? I'm Thinking A Dog But Cannot Think Of How To Decorate It

Danielle Sherman Report

#12

Gerri Napoli Report

#13

Janiece Manciet Report

#14

Saw This At An Antique Mall In One Of The Booths. Couldn’t Figure Out What It Was. I’m Thinking It May Be An Animal Of Some Sort

Lexi Stevens Report

#15

It Has A Smaller Version I Found With It. Exact Same Just Smaller. Like It Was A 2 Piece Set

Stephanie Franklin Report

#16

Carl Rhodin Report

#17

Please Help!!

Ashleigh Hammar Report

#18

My Aunt And My Mom Say It’s A Candle But I Really Don’t See It… What Is It! I Was Saying It’s A Sail Boat

Robyn Fuller Report

#19

Help... I Can't Find A Way

Jessica Esparza Guevara Report

november-echo avatar
Hisseefit
Hisseefit
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually I think it is Santa. My mother had a Christmas set with several and that looks like the Santa one.

#20

This Came From My Mom & We Have Been Trying To Identify It For Over 20 Years!

Heidi Swanson Report

#21

I Was Making Gingerbread Cookies For My Nephews Yesterday And We Were All Trying To Work Out What On Earth This Cutter Is…

Hetty Jalapeño McMeerkat Report

#22

Any Guesses On This One. We Think It Belongs With The Christmas Stuff But Not Sure

Christopher Powers Report

#23

Found This At An Antique Mall In Dahlonega Yesterday ???

RockCandy Fan Report

#24

Found This At Goodwill Not Sure What It's Actually Supposed To Be

Marissa Tirk Report

#25

My Friend Found This The Other Day Cleaning Her Kitchen. Any Ideas?? Maybe A Wing? A Cloud? Who Knows

Caroline Matzdorff Report

#26

Received This In A Collection Handed Down From A Few Generations. It's....a Rock??

Anonymous participant Report

#27

I Saw This And Automatically Thought "Pumpkin," But Both Of My In-Laws Thought It Was A Christmas Ornament. Now I'm Wondering If There Are Other Possibilities

Leigh-Anne Clabby Report

#28

This Has Been A Mystery For More Than 50 Years. Just What In Tarnation Is This?

Kristine Ismaeil Report

#29

I’ve Had This For Years And Never Known What It Was. It Came As A Freebie When I Ordered Cutters Once

Betsy Klingler Burke Report

#30

Julia Szawan Report

#31

Mystery

Laura Hilburn Report

#32

Mystery

Laura Hilburn Report

#33

My Mom Has A Cookie Cutter We Can't Figure Out

Alicia Blazek Report

#34

What Is This?

Cloudyes Nine Report

#35

I Know What This Is, Love To See What You'll Think..

Carina Roos Report

#36

Taking Thoughts On This One

Mallory Hart Report

#37

I Dub This.... "All The Frogs I Had To Kiss...to Find My One True Prince!"

Lisa Boyce Cracraft Report

#38

This Cookie Cutter Has Vexed Our Family Every Christmas. No One Knows Where It Came From, Or Even Whether It’s Christmas Related

Ge-ringer MV Report

#39

Help Me Pls

Maria Bo Report

#40

I Even Brought This Back To The Lady I Bought It From And She Had No Idea!

Melissa Lammy Mondegreen Report

#41

My Mother Hates This One And Doesn't Let Us Cut Any Cookies With This. Help Me, So I Could Finally Explain Her What It Is And Cut My First Cookie With This After 30 Years

Joanna Borysowicz Report

#42

Please Help Me. Since Years No Idea

Stefanie Schneider Report

#43

This Cookie Cutter Has Been In My Box Forever. We Never Knew What It Was

Lauren Letourneau Report

#44

This Is Probably An Animal, But Other Than That... I Have No Idea. A Shoebill? Why Would You Make A Cookie Cutter Of That??

Lindsay Suddaby Report

#45

We Have A Minor Controversy Over Here: I Say "Swan" While Mom And 8yo Say "Sleigh"

Daniel Simms Report

#46

This One Confuses Me Every Year. It's In The Same Box As All The Christmas Cutters, But It May Have Gotten Misplaced

Isla Howard Report

#47

In A Loot Bag

Shell AB Report

#48

Any Ideas On What This Cookie Cutter Could Be? I'm Thinkin' A Clown, Maybe?

Alley Roberson Report

#49

I Know It’s Bent…but I Can’t Figure Out What The Shape Is Supposed To Be To Bend It Back

Kerri Brown Report

#50

We Went Through Like 150 Of My Cutters And This Is The Only One That Actually Stumped Me And My Husband

Chloe Spencer Merrell Report

#51

Somebody?

Carina Roos Report

#52

This One Has Been In The Family For Years. Any Ideas??

Lindsey Larson Report

#53

Can Anyone Figure Out What This Is? We're Lost

Abigail Catoe Report

#54

Any Ideas On What This Could Be?

Emily Walker Report

#55

My Dil Brought Me This Gingerbread Man With A Wedgie She Didn’t Know What To Do With. Then We Realized It Is To Make A Cookie That Sits On The Side Of A Mug

Diane Lyles Report

#56

Do Your Thing …

Anonymous participant Report

#57

We Need Help. Our Best Guess Was A Person In A Bunny Costume

Amy Ringlstetter-Franks Report

#58

Can Someone Help?

Anonymous participant Report

#59

Found In My Grandmothers House As We Moved In

Christine Aye Report

#60

Hidden In A Stash We Inherited Was A.....

Jessica Intermill Report

#61

Music Note - Turned On Side

Schantel Smith Report

#62

Picked This One Up Today, What Do Y'all Think It Could It Be?

Scott Johnston Report

#63

I Think I Know What This Is (Or Was) Any Guesses…?

Clare Stanley Report

#64

My Sister Sent Me This Photo. We Are Both Trying To Work Out What It Is

Sherri Lyn Report

#65

Cant Seem To Figure This One Up ... It Always Ends Up Being À Lil Ghost

Clementine Langlais Report

#66

I See Fred Flintstone Doing The Sprinkler Dance Move. What Do You Guys See?

Kimberly Moore Report

#67

Seen This And My Aunty Showed Me This Group, Been Boggling My Mind For 3 Months

Ty Hamlin Report

#68

My Hubby Found This In A Car He Bought And Brought It To Me To Add To My Collection. Any Ideas?

Julie Smith Report

#69

Every Year I Pull Out My Cutters And Find This One. No Clue What It Is

Tammy Mason Report

#70

Help..

Anđelčić Kreativna Radionica Report

#71

Going Through My Mom’s Cookie Cutters. None Of Us Remember This One Or Even Know What It Is Supposed To Be, Just What It Looks Like

Amy Cherry Report

#72

I Had No Idea I’d Be Setting Up A Photo Shoot For A Cookie Cutter Today. Help Me With This One

Sarah Laurianti Report

#73

I Already Know What He Is, Just Wanted To Share My Favorite

Lyndsay Alt Report

#74

Daisy Dulce Report

#75

Please Help Me, It Was Labeled As Dinosaur

Diandra Gähle Report

#76

Briah Demers Report

#77

Hmmmm?

Briah Demers Report

#78

Ideas What This Is?

Autumn Lencioni Report

#79

This Was In A Christmas Section For 35 Cents. We Couldn't Figure It Out. Label Didn't Say Either

Anonymous participant Report

#80

Found At My Friends House

Meghan Layton Report

