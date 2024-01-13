80 Times People Had No Idea What Their Cookie Cutter Was Supposed To Be, So They Asked Online
With kitchenware, what you see is usually what you get. A deep round-bottomed cooking pan is a wok, a narrow cylindrical beaker equipped with a metal or plastic lid and plunger is a French press, and a bottle of wine is the best stress reliever after a long, hard day.
However, when it comes to cookie cutters, things become a little tricky. They come in so many shapes and sizes that it's easy to get confused about what they're supposed to represent. Luckily, there's a way to get to the bottom of it.
The Facebook group 'Cookie Cutter Identification' or 'CCID' has 144,000 members, all of whom are ready to help interpret the weirdest of these weird tools. Many even go beyond mere speculation; they take the challenge to the next level by creating drawings of their versions.
I Thought Humming Bird, Someone Else Thought It Was Marilyn, Another Thought It Was A Ballerina But None Really Fit
It Kinda Looks Like A Mitten, But Then It Would Have 2... Pointy Thumbs?
I Just Tried Googling Someone Else's Posted On Here And Found Whatever The F This Is
This One Was In A Box Of Slightly Squished Cookie Cutters, So It Is Definitely Not Supposed To Be Anything
This One Has Bugged Me For Years. From The Bakery I Used To Work At, A Coworker And I Had A Long Running Joke That It Was Mc Hammer
Ok, Big Debate Over Here On What This Is…seal? Dino? Help! It Is Hard Plastic And Not Deformed On Any Way
What Is This?
My Mum Found This And Can’t Work Out What It Is. Says She Has Been Like It For Years. Thought It Might Be A Holly Leaf Or Something
I'm Very Confused Of What This Could Be. Any Suggestions?
I Saw This At A Kitchen Thrift Shop Today And Was Baffled
Thoughts? I'm Thinking A Dog But Cannot Think Of How To Decorate It
Saw This At An Antique Mall In One Of The Booths. Couldn’t Figure Out What It Was. I’m Thinking It May Be An Animal Of Some Sort
It Has A Smaller Version I Found With It. Exact Same Just Smaller. Like It Was A 2 Piece Set
Please Help!!
My Aunt And My Mom Say It’s A Candle But I Really Don’t See It… What Is It! I Was Saying It’s A Sail Boat
Help... I Can't Find A Way
This Came From My Mom & We Have Been Trying To Identify It For Over 20 Years!
I Was Making Gingerbread Cookies For My Nephews Yesterday And We Were All Trying To Work Out What On Earth This Cutter Is…
Any Guesses On This One. We Think It Belongs With The Christmas Stuff But Not Sure
Found This At An Antique Mall In Dahlonega Yesterday ???
Found This At Goodwill Not Sure What It's Actually Supposed To Be
My Friend Found This The Other Day Cleaning Her Kitchen. Any Ideas?? Maybe A Wing? A Cloud? Who Knows
Received This In A Collection Handed Down From A Few Generations. It's....a Rock??
I Saw This And Automatically Thought "Pumpkin," But Both Of My In-Laws Thought It Was A Christmas Ornament. Now I'm Wondering If There Are Other Possibilities
This Has Been A Mystery For More Than 50 Years. Just What In Tarnation Is This?
I’ve Had This For Years And Never Known What It Was. It Came As A Freebie When I Ordered Cutters Once
My Mom Has A Cookie Cutter We Can't Figure Out
What Is This?
I Know What This Is, Love To See What You'll Think..
Taking Thoughts On This One
I Dub This.... "All The Frogs I Had To Kiss...to Find My One True Prince!"
