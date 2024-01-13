The Facebook group 'Cookie Cutter Identification' or 'CCID' has 144,000 members, all of whom are ready to help interpret the weirdest of these weird tools. Many even go beyond mere speculation; they take the challenge to the next level by creating drawings of their versions.

However, when it comes to cookie cutters, things become a little tricky. They come in so many shapes and sizes that it's easy to get confused about what they're supposed to represent. Luckily, there's a way to get to the bottom of it.

With kitchenware, what you see is usually what you get. A deep round-bottomed cooking pan is a wok, a narrow cylindrical beaker equipped with a metal or plastic lid and plunger is a French press, and a bottle of wine is the best stress reliever after a long, hard day.

#1 I Thought Humming Bird, Someone Else Thought It Was Marilyn, Another Thought It Was A Ballerina But None Really Fit Share icon

#2 It Kinda Looks Like A Mitten, But Then It Would Have 2... Pointy Thumbs? Share icon

#3 I Just Tried Googling Someone Else's Posted On Here And Found Whatever The F This Is Share icon

#4 This One Was In A Box Of Slightly Squished Cookie Cutters, So It Is Definitely Not Supposed To Be Anything Share icon

#5 This One Has Bugged Me For Years. From The Bakery I Used To Work At, A Coworker And I Had A Long Running Joke That It Was Mc Hammer Share icon

#6 Ok, Big Debate Over Here On What This Is…seal? Dino? Help! It Is Hard Plastic And Not Deformed On Any Way Share icon

#7 What Is This? Share icon

#8 My Mum Found This And Can’t Work Out What It Is. Says She Has Been Like It For Years. Thought It Might Be A Holly Leaf Or Something Share icon

#9 I'm Very Confused Of What This Could Be. Any Suggestions? Share icon

#10 I Saw This At A Kitchen Thrift Shop Today And Was Baffled Share icon

#11 Thoughts? I'm Thinking A Dog But Cannot Think Of How To Decorate It Share icon

#14 Saw This At An Antique Mall In One Of The Booths. Couldn’t Figure Out What It Was. I’m Thinking It May Be An Animal Of Some Sort Share icon

#15 It Has A Smaller Version I Found With It. Exact Same Just Smaller. Like It Was A 2 Piece Set Share icon

#17 Please Help!! Share icon

#18 My Aunt And My Mom Say It’s A Candle But I Really Don’t See It… What Is It! I Was Saying It’s A Sail Boat Share icon

#19 Help... I Can't Find A Way Share icon

#20 This Came From My Mom & We Have Been Trying To Identify It For Over 20 Years! Share icon

#21 I Was Making Gingerbread Cookies For My Nephews Yesterday And We Were All Trying To Work Out What On Earth This Cutter Is… Share icon

#22 Any Guesses On This One. We Think It Belongs With The Christmas Stuff But Not Sure Share icon

#23 Found This At An Antique Mall In Dahlonega Yesterday ??? Share icon

#24 Found This At Goodwill Not Sure What It's Actually Supposed To Be Share icon

#25 My Friend Found This The Other Day Cleaning Her Kitchen. Any Ideas?? Maybe A Wing? A Cloud? Who Knows Share icon

#26 Received This In A Collection Handed Down From A Few Generations. It's....a Rock?? Share icon

#27 I Saw This And Automatically Thought "Pumpkin," But Both Of My In-Laws Thought It Was A Christmas Ornament. Now I'm Wondering If There Are Other Possibilities Share icon

#28 This Has Been A Mystery For More Than 50 Years. Just What In Tarnation Is This? Share icon

#29 I’ve Had This For Years And Never Known What It Was. It Came As A Freebie When I Ordered Cutters Once Share icon

#31 Mystery Share icon

#32 Mystery Share icon

#33 My Mom Has A Cookie Cutter We Can't Figure Out Share icon

#34 What Is This? Share icon

#35 I Know What This Is, Love To See What You'll Think.. Share icon

#36 Taking Thoughts On This One Share icon

#37 I Dub This.... "All The Frogs I Had To Kiss...to Find My One True Prince!" Share icon

#38 This Cookie Cutter Has Vexed Our Family Every Christmas. No One Knows Where It Came From, Or Even Whether It’s Christmas Related Share icon

#39 Help Me Pls Share icon

#40 I Even Brought This Back To The Lady I Bought It From And She Had No Idea! Share icon

#41 My Mother Hates This One And Doesn't Let Us Cut Any Cookies With This. Help Me, So I Could Finally Explain Her What It Is And Cut My First Cookie With This After 30 Years Share icon

#42 Please Help Me. Since Years No Idea Share icon

#43 This Cookie Cutter Has Been In My Box Forever. We Never Knew What It Was Share icon

#44 This Is Probably An Animal, But Other Than That... I Have No Idea. A Shoebill? Why Would You Make A Cookie Cutter Of That?? Share icon

#45 We Have A Minor Controversy Over Here: I Say "Swan" While Mom And 8yo Say "Sleigh" Share icon

#46 This One Confuses Me Every Year. It's In The Same Box As All The Christmas Cutters, But It May Have Gotten Misplaced Share icon

#47 In A Loot Bag Share icon

#48 Any Ideas On What This Cookie Cutter Could Be? I'm Thinkin' A Clown, Maybe? Share icon

#49 I Know It’s Bent…but I Can’t Figure Out What The Shape Is Supposed To Be To Bend It Back Share icon

#50 We Went Through Like 150 Of My Cutters And This Is The Only One That Actually Stumped Me And My Husband Share icon

#52 This One Has Been In The Family For Years. Any Ideas?? Share icon

#53 Can Anyone Figure Out What This Is? We're Lost Share icon

#54 Any Ideas On What This Could Be? Share icon

#55 My Dil Brought Me This Gingerbread Man With A Wedgie She Didn’t Know What To Do With. Then We Realized It Is To Make A Cookie That Sits On The Side Of A Mug Share icon

#56 Do Your Thing … Share icon

#57 We Need Help. Our Best Guess Was A Person In A Bunny Costume Share icon

#58 Can Someone Help? Share icon

#59 Found In My Grandmothers House As We Moved In Share icon

#60 Hidden In A Stash We Inherited Was A..... Share icon

#61 Music Note - Turned On Side Share icon

#62 Picked This One Up Today, What Do Y'all Think It Could It Be? Share icon

#63 I Think I Know What This Is (Or Was) Any Guesses…? Share icon

#64 My Sister Sent Me This Photo. We Are Both Trying To Work Out What It Is Share icon

#65 Cant Seem To Figure This One Up ... It Always Ends Up Being À Lil Ghost Share icon

#66 I See Fred Flintstone Doing The Sprinkler Dance Move. What Do You Guys See? Share icon

#67 Seen This And My Aunty Showed Me This Group, Been Boggling My Mind For 3 Months Share icon

#68 My Hubby Found This In A Car He Bought And Brought It To Me To Add To My Collection. Any Ideas? Share icon

#69 Every Year I Pull Out My Cutters And Find This One. No Clue What It Is Share icon

#71 Going Through My Mom’s Cookie Cutters. None Of Us Remember This One Or Even Know What It Is Supposed To Be, Just What It Looks Like Share icon

#72 I Had No Idea I’d Be Setting Up A Photo Shoot For A Cookie Cutter Today. Help Me With This One Share icon

#73 I Already Know What He Is, Just Wanted To Share My Favorite Share icon

#75 Please Help Me, It Was Labeled As Dinosaur Share icon

#78 Ideas What This Is? Share icon

#79 This Was In A Christmas Section For 35 Cents. We Couldn't Figure It Out. Label Didn't Say Either Share icon