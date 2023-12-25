ADVERTISEMENT

A cookie cutter is a staple in many kitchens. It not only helps us with big baking batches, but can also be used for shaping, molding, forming, and cutting numerous other types of foods as well, including meat patties, flapjacks, sandwiches and decorative embellishments for platters, such as fruit.

The utensil is often used for seasonal occasions when we crave decorative shapes. However, when it comes to alternative designs, things can get pretty funny and weird fast. So much so that you might need help to understand what you're looking at.

Luckily, there's a subreddit called 'What is My Cookie Cutter?' whose members are ready to help. To get a feel for their level of expertise, we invite you to take a look at the cases these folks have tackled so far.