A cookie cutter is a staple in many kitchens. It not only helps us with big baking batches, but can also be used for shaping, molding, forming, and cutting numerous other types of foods as well, including meat patties, flapjacks, sandwiches and decorative embellishments for platters, such as fruit.

The utensil is often used for seasonal occasions when we crave decorative shapes. However, when it comes to alternative designs, things can get pretty funny and weird fast. So much so that you might need help to understand what you're looking at.

Luckily, there's a subreddit called 'What is My Cookie Cutter?' whose members are ready to help. To get a feel for their level of expertise, we invite you to take a look at the cases these folks have tackled so far.

#1

Unsure What It Is

TAshleyD616 Report

#2

My Mother Found A Funky One For You All! Make Her Proud!

Intelligent-Lead-692 Report

#3

In My Christmas Cutters But I Have No Clue What It Is

Greedy-Assistance663 Report

#4

Got Another Mystery For You Guys. X(

grimMelody Report

#5

My Mum Sent Me This. Do You Know What Shape It Is Please?

Lady_Absinthea Report

#6

Finally Have One. In Walmart Genuinely Confused

Dwestmor1007 Report

#7

Ok I’m Stumped. This Was In A Bag Of Cutters I Have Otherwise Identified. It Looks Like A Kitchen Aid To Me Without The Bowl But That’s Dumb So Am Hoping For Some Better Ideas!

DaisyHotCakes Report

#8

Make My Least Favorite Cookie Cutter My New Favorite

BigBenIsTicking Report

#9

Solve A Long Standing Family Debate: Bunny Or Bear?

cam52391 Report

#10

I'm Lost On This One

a_literal_dipshit Report

#11

I Feel Like This Is A Wild One

Katington96 Report

#12

Someone Asking In Our Parenting Discord Server. We Are Seriously Stumped

marissahm Report

#13

I'm Laughing My Ash Off At These

DreamingAngel99 Report

#14

Thrift Store Find!

pitiful-raisin Report

#15

Forget The Pic At The First Try... I've No Idea

Impressive-Carob4667 Report

#16

What Is It?

BauzZz1 Report

#17

In My Mom's Drawer

mdituri Report

#18

I Work At A Bakery, I Don’t Even Know What These Are Supposed To Be

anonymous0000123486 Report

#19

Thought Of This Sub The Moment I Saw It!

felinny Report

#20

Random Cutter I Have, Guess What It Is

RainbowUnicorn0228 Report

#21

Figured I’d Try Give U Guys A Challenge

HorrorPunkKid Report

#22

My Wife Gave Me This One. I Have No Idea

No-Explanation-3005 Report

#23

What Is My Cookie Cutter? Found In An Old Set From My Mother-In-Law

onewaymonkey Report

#24

Been Trying To Solve This For A Year

v_4_velociraptor Report

#25

We've Been Using This As Fat Gingerbread Man With Tiny Head... Any Ideas?

stickytreefrog Report

#26

Have Fun!

Cfutly Report

#27

Can Someone Please Tell Me What This Is Supposed To Represent? (Cookie Cutter) Nope, I Dont Squished That + I Dont Know, If I Hold It The Right Way Up

baleapontem Report

#28

Heres One That I’m Genuinely Confused On

HorrorPunkKid Report

#29

Who Is This, And What Is He/She Carrying?

Terror_Raisin24 Report

#30

I've Had This One For A While, Still Can't Figure Out What It Is

CuzWhy_Not Report

#31

Came Across This One And Immediately Thought Of Y'all!

Far_Spirit_4619 Report

#32

Any Ideas? Boyfriend And I Are Stumped

jj_ayda Report

#33

What Is This?

mountaingoat05 Report

#34

Any Ideas

Birdseye_Speedwell Report

#35

What Is This Cookie Cutter Supposed To Be?

Icy_Kaleidoscope6321 Report

#36

This Has Stumped Me For A Year!

Hot-Average-6203 Report

#37

The Entire Family Was On This Case, Before Eventually Giving Up

beanman000 Report

#38

Wife Thinks This One Is "Cat Raising The Roof"

Hoo-B Report

#39

Any Ideas??

climbingcatt Report

#40

I Am So Lost.. Can Anyone Help Me?

loser_is_ana Report

#41

Any Theories? We Were Sorting Through Our Box And This One Had Us Stumped!

SteelyDanish Report

#42

What Is My Cookie Cutter?

Subject_Outcome5190 Report

#43

Found It In My Drawer, Can't Remember Ever Buying It. What Is It? (It's A Bit Bent)

Naskaliger Report

#44

Found In Box, Only One We Can't Figure Out

browncoatsneeded Report

#45

Possibly Stepped On?

maestro1123 Report

#46

I Can’t Even Guess What This Is Supposed To Be

Zero_Pumpkins Report

#47

I’ll Try To Make All Of Your Suggestions

FitymaUtca Report

#48

Get Creative..

shrekwife1 Report

#49

My Dad Said That It’s A Sea Monster. I Think He’s Right And Decorated Accordingly

GuiPhips Report

meronshoptaw
MShop
MShop
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I have one like this. It was in a Christmas set so I've always thought it was Santa's hat. The little round bump is the ball on the hat.

#50

I'm At A Loss. Any Ideas ?

BogdanAnime Report

