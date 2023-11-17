ADVERTISEMENT

The world of advertising is utterly fascinating. Sure, being bombarded by ads every single moment throughout your day can be annoying. But if they’re genuinely creative and informative, then you might just stop and look. Even if you don’t plan on buying the product or service, you can allow yourself to be entertained. 

The r/vintageads online community is a wonderful niche on the internet. There, you’ll find interesting examples of what advertisements used to look like decades and decades ago. Some of them seem goofy and even downright weird in the eyes of modern audiences. Though they seem simply baffling, they give us a glimpse into bygone eras and the values and behaviors of people living in the past. Scroll down to check out the best and strangest the vintage world has to offer.

Bored Panda was interested in finding out more about giving ads greater longevity, as well as what current trends in advertising look like, so we reached out to marketing psychology speaker Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the human nature blog. You'll find his insights as you read on.

#1

Honestly The Graffiti Is Better

burgermiester288 Report

#2

Dad, You've Got To Help Me! Responsible Drinking Message From Seagram Company Ltd, 1987

Slow-moving-sloth Report

#3

Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

DualCay0te Report

We asked Johnson about the things that could give an advertisement greater longevity, to make it relevant for longer. He explained that there's no guarantee that an ad will be relevant in the future. However, if you want to increase its longevity, one way is to see whether it would be relevant in the past.

"If you want an ad to resonate 20 years in the future, it should be designed in such a way that audiences 20 years in the past can relate to it. To this end, creating a timeless ad involves a delicate balance between innovation and universality," the marketing psychology speaker explained.

"While creativity is crucial, it's essential to tap into enduring human emotions and values that transcend temporal trends. A successful ad resonates not only with the current zeitgeist but also strikes a chord with timeless themes that withstand the test of cultural evolution."
#4

They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958

80sforeverr Report

#5

Mcdonalds Onion Nuggets

Ebonystealth Report

#6

1998 Milk Ad With Conan O'brien

morganmonroe81 Report

According to the marketing psychology speaker and host of the human nature blog, simplicity often proves to be a virtue. "A clear, memorable message can endure in the minds of viewers across generations. Ultimately, an ad's ability to endure lies in its capacity to evoke emotions, tell a compelling story, and embed itself in the collective consciousness, transcending the fleeting preferences of any given era."

Bored Panda inquired about current trends in advertising and how the industry might change in the near future, as well. Johnson was kind enough to shed some light on this. He noted the importance of authenticity, personalization, and influencer marketing.
#7

Kikkoman Soy Sauce Promotional Matches (1950s?)

liberty4now Report

#8

Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog

DualCay0te Report

iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's my monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment.

#9

Don't Smoke, Live Long And Prosper, 1989

RexLayne Report

"People have been saying 'advertising is dead' for decades now. And while the industry shows no signs of dying off completely, it continues to go through some substantial changes," he told us.

"For one, authenticity is paramount, with consumers increasingly valuing brands that embrace genuine storytelling and transparency. Personalization is another key aspect, as targeted and tailored content becomes more prevalent to cater to individual preferences. The rise of influencer marketing continues to be significant, with brands leveraging the reach and credibility of social media influencers."

The expert then shared what the near future might look like in the ad industry. "Looking ahead, as trust is increasingly hard to come by in the consumer world, influencer content stands to take additional market share away from traditional ad spend."
#10

Asbestos Ad, 1970s

The_Persian_Cat Report

roselynjp avatar
Roselyn Park
Roselyn Park
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell’s Bells, that’s aged badly in every direction. 😳

#11

Backyard Star Wars Playset

bobby_barbados Report

#12

I've Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay. Jester Wools

Ebonystealth Report

Created way back in early 2012, the r/vintageads subreddit is going to be celebrating its 12th birthday in just a few short months. At the time of writing, the online community had just over 167k members.

The sub is still very active to this very day, as people continue to stumble upon new vintage advertisements to share with everyone else. It’s not just a group for those working in marketing, advertising, or design, however. Anyone who has a fascination with history and nostalgia for the past is bound to enjoy themselves here.

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda recently, people working in marketing need to put in the proper time and effort to get to know their target audience well. The devil is in the details. And the details really do matter.

When you know what your audience wants and needs, and how it thinks, you can shape your advertising campaign around that. You can anticipate the possible reactions.
#13

Meanwhile, In Florida Public School History Books

keith2301 Report

#14

I'm Pretty Sure Everyone Had One Of These

Ebonystealth Report

#15

Mental Health Help Service In 1991 X-Men Comic

Compass_Needle Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shame YouTube doesn't slide something like this is, rather than ads.

One huge mistake that you can make is only ever doing things how you want to do them, ignoring everyone else. At the end of the day, it’s your audience that buys your products and services, not you.

So there needs to be a balance between what the business aims to accomplish, the creative aspect of the ad, as well as the desires of the audience. 

“A poor marketer hasn’t read the data and gotten to know their audience. These people will build collateral that would appeal to themselves or their peer group rather than that of the target audience,” Jansen Mann, who runs the digital marketing agency ‘Simon’ and the 'Ridiculous Marketing Nonsense' online project told Bored Panda during an earlier interview.
#16

French Ad For The Amc Pacer, 1975

Star_Ship_55 Report

#17

"Don't Be Fooled By Look-Alikes!" Hydrox - 1954

lemmycaution25 Report

#18

Fundamentally, telling a good advertisement from a bad one isn’t as easy as you might think. On the one hand, you could call an ad successful if it goes viral, generates buzz, and sparks discussions with its creative approach. On the other hand, you could also measure success by whether or not the ad fulfilled the company’s goals.

The business might have gone viral with its ads, but if they’re not converted into sales, then the result is a bit of a mixed bag. However, if the company’s goal had been to raise brand awareness, then congratulations—you’ve done exactly what you set out to do.

What really useful here is for the people creating the ad to have very clear goals in mind before they even set out to sketch anything. When you’re focused on a specific idea and goal, you’re more likely to create something of value.
#19

In The 1970s, This Was A Clothing Store's Idea Of A "Chubby Girl."

Long_Before_Sunrise Report

Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, nothing has changed? Still unhealthy body expectations in the fashion industry where most ( yet not all) designers want their models to be thinner than is healthy? And healthy people like this kid are considered plus size?

Vote comment up
#20

When I’m 64

Yahtrok Report

#21

Game Boy Ad 1990s

Djf47021 Report

Another aspect of success lies in the longevity of an ad campaign. Companies evolve. New products are developed all the time. Society and its values shift and change. If you’re able to communicate the essence of your company and product in such a way that it remains relevant years, decades, and even centuries later, then you’ve got something truly magical on your hands. But this requires getting to the core of what makes human beings, well, human.
#22

1974 Ford Thunderbird Burgundy Edition

Quick_Presentation11 Report

#23

Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)

lovemypennydog Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom bought Christmas toilet paper with drawings of Santa. What she didn't notice was that his pants were down.

Vote comment up
#24

Glad This Is Laughable Today - Advertisement For Radio Drama Show Asking If Women Over 35 Can Be Loved

NoDoctor4460 Report

Ideally, businesses will try to connect not just with their current audience but also with people in the future who might have very different values and sensibilities. However, things like attention to quality, reliability, or whatever else a brand values the most, can remain relevant even as time speeds by. Something else that remains static is human nature.

Every ad, then, isn’t just a separate campaign or a bunch of info in a spreadsheet: it’s part of a larger legacy. If you can keep the messaging consistent over time, the company itself can remain on people’s radars across generations.
#25

Remember Wendy’s Tables?

Yahtrok Report

#26

Man Looking For A Wife In 1865

dannydutch1 Report

gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All this at eighteen? When i was eighteen, i could barely slap my own a**e with both hands.

#27

Plushy Mushroom Stools, Montgomery Ward's Fall/Winter 1972 Catalog

DualCay0te Report

That doesn’t mean that you should be afraid of change. Flexibility is a huge part of success in life in general, not just in the advertising industry. While you can keep the core message and values the same, the way you format everything can be different.

Forbes notes that advertisers shouldn’t be scared of using new platforms, like TikTok or Instagram, to spread their message. That means testing out different approaches… and seeing what sticks.
#28

In The 1950s, Antidepressants Were Marketed Primarily Towards Housewives And Their Husbands To Ensure Household Tasks Weren't Neglected

RamenTheory Report

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's a novel idea, if there's 'situational stress', change the situation.

Vote comment up
#29

Mcdonald’s, 1975 Ad

Paul-Belgium Report

#30

1988 Penn Tennis Ball Ad Promoting The French Open

morganmonroe81 Report

Which of these vintage advertisements did you personally find the most interesting, dear Pandas? Which ones did you think were the most bizarre? Do you think any of these ads could work in the modern world? Why (not)? If you’re feeling up to it, scroll down to the comment section to share your thoughts with all the other readers. 
#31

Unpleasant Odour Is Caused By Underarm Hair (1930s)

Ebonystealth Report

#32

Gentlemen Prefer Hanes (1975)

lemmycaution25 Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Because women's comfort is less important that making sure men have something to ogle. There, I finished the ad for you... a$$wipes.

#33

Mad T-Shirts, 1958

DualCay0te Report

#34

Shag Rug Rake

Ebonystealth Report

#35

Personal Ads, 1957

DualCay0te Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their addresses published? Imagine doing that on dating sites today.

#36

Apple Computers Late 90s

Djf47021 Report

#37

Universal Food Chopper (1899)

Noviblue Report

#38

1956 "Modern Hair Styling"

Ebonystealth Report

gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps there's really only 4 types: 'severe', 'more severe', 'most severe, and 'nope'.

#39

Esprit (1980's)

lovemypennydog Report

gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We really had no idea at all of what we were doing in the 1980s, did we?

#40

"Someday Roads Will Tell Cars Where To Go" Gm (1960)

Ebonystealth Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads. - Doc Brown

Vote comment up
#41

Call Home And Have A Chat With Your Vcr, 1989

RexLayne Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I couldn't programme it with the owner's manual and tears of frustration streaming down my face, then it's highly unlikely I could do it over the phone.

#42

Buying A Concrete House Buys You Maximum Protection From Atomic Blasts

Ebonystealth Report

michael_braisher_1 avatar
Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Long as that house was the top of a bunker..... you'd still be crushed in a direct hit zone. Nice try, Portland.

#43

Sugar Information Inc., 1964

Fat_Sad_Human Report

#44

The Love Rug. 1973

tforbesabc Report

#45

Jc Penney Ad, 1972

DiosMioMan63 Report

blohm-iris avatar
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me or do they look like they are going to dance the boogie? 😅

#46

If You Lived In The 70s Or 80s You Either Had One Of These Patterns Or Knew Someone Who Did

Ebonystealth Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I redid my floors a few years ago and when taking up the flooring the original 70s laminate was still under the kitchen and bathroom overlay. It was a gloriously hideous yellow gold monstronsity , lol.

Vote comment up
#47

Nintendo Lightboy Ad, 1990s

Smoke_Me_When_i_Die Report

#48

Re-Groove Your Tyres

Ebonystealth Report

#49

Ad For Hydrox (1986)

AxlCobainVedder Report

#50

“The Choice Of Anew Generation”: Pepsi Ad, 1980s

Paul-Belgium Report

#51

On My First Kiss By Brooke Shields For Love's Baby Soft Fragrance, 1980

Slow-moving-sloth Report

#52

McDonald's Mcdonaldland Glasses, 1975

RexLayne Report

#53

New Crazy Vanilla Ice Cream By Sealtest, 1965

RedKittieKat Report

sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-