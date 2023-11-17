ADVERTISEMENT

The world of advertising is utterly fascinating. Sure, being bombarded by ads every single moment throughout your day can be annoying. But if they’re genuinely creative and informative, then you might just stop and look. Even if you don’t plan on buying the product or service, you can allow yourself to be entertained.

The r/vintageads online community is a wonderful niche on the internet. There, you’ll find interesting examples of what advertisements used to look like decades and decades ago. Some of them seem goofy and even downright weird in the eyes of modern audiences. Though they seem simply baffling, they give us a glimpse into bygone eras and the values and behaviors of people living in the past. Scroll down to check out the best and strangest the vintage world has to offer.

Bored Panda was interested in finding out more about giving ads greater longevity, as well as what current trends in advertising look like, so we reached out to marketing psychology speaker Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the human nature blog. You'll find his insights as you read on.