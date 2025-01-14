Well, the people in the Buy It For Life community might have the answer to that question. They share high-quality, durable, and practical products that are worth every penny because they can be bought once and used for a lifetime. If you’re interested in saving some coin and helping the earth in the process, scroll down to find the top products that have served others well.

Now I try to fight the frugal urge and not buy the cheapest variant of what I need. However, paying more doesn’t automatically guarantee that you’re buying a quality product. So how can you know you’re purchasing an item that’s going to last you and save you money in the long run?

I’ve learned the hard way, more times than I’d like to admit, that buying cheap almost always means buying twice. The suspiciously affordable blow dryer breaks after a few uses, and the polyester sweater for $5 becomes unwearable after one washing.

#1 My Sister’s Original (To The Home) Stove And Cast Iron Sink Share icon

#2 Antique Westinghouse Oscillating Fan Share icon Here is my Antique Westinghouse fan. Its had the cord replaced sometime in its life and I have polished the brass, other than that it’s unrestored. Still runs strong and is over 100 years old.



#3 Over 30 Years Young Still Tickin Share icon

#4 Thought This Would Be Appreciated Here Share icon

#5 1995 Seadoos Aren't Typically Something You Buy For Life. These Two Have Been In My Family Since New And Are Ready For Another Trip To The Lake. Nearly 30 Years Old And They Are Still Running Strong Share icon

#6 My Backpack Purchased In My First Year In Grad School In 2007. Next Week, I Start My 10th Year As A Professor. Still Going Strong! Share icon

#7 My 1952 Westinghouse Fridge Still Works Perfectly. This Was The First Fridge My Grandfather Bought, And It Has Outlived All The Others Since. Now It's On Garage/Beer Fridge Duty Share icon

#8 This May Be BIFL Worthy For People Share icon Got this great one since 2016 and still no problems up to this day. 👍



#9 Don't Sleep On Jansport's Lifetime Warranty Share icon On the left, my 10 year old bag, whose zippers were unfortunately ripped out from daily school use. On the right, new kid that just came in! 55$ CAD one time purchase, I just love the simplicity of the superbreak, and I feel like its style is timeless.



#10 Archer Intercom - Over 40 Years And Still Going Strong. Grandkids Love It. "Time For Dinner" Share icon

#11 My Dad's Worn The Same Wrangler Jeans Jacket For 48 Years Share icon

#12 6 Year Update On My Full Grain Leather Briefcase Share icon

#13 Hair Dryer That's Been In The Family Since The 80's. It Still Works Share icon

#14 Ode To My Beautiful Red Pot Share icon Thrifted this 10 years ago for $12 and use it every day! 1970s Dansk Kobenstyle 3qt Dutch oven. It’s so pretty it just stays on my stovetop. I love the design and because it’s carbon steel, it’s much lighter than cast iron and easier to use on the stove. I use it for truly everything and the lid doubles as a trivet. 100/10 design! When I got it someone had burnt rice onto it and since then ive revived it several more times without chipping the enamel inside :) Highly recommend the vintage ones since they’re about the same price on eBay as the new ones. Just check that there’s no enamel chips on the inside past the rim.



#15 50 Year Old Ih Cub Cadet Still Plowing Snow Share icon

#16 Our Treasured Family Heirloom - Arby’s 1985 Christmas Collection Glassware. All 30 Pieces Still Intact And Used Every Holiday Share icon

#17 Good For You, Your Lawn And The Environment Share icon

#18 Lemon Squeezer Finally Gave Out. Was My Grandfather’s Share icon

#19 One Bar May Not Last A Lifetime But I Will Always Have At Least One Bar For As Long As I Live. Amazing Stuff Share icon This soap may very well be the one single thing I've used in my lifetime that I could attribute the word "miraculous" to. Nothing I can say here could even begin to do it justice, also it's super cheap usually under $2 where I live. Do yourself a favor if you haven't, give it a try.



#20 My Digital Clock I Got From A Box Of Cereal In 1994 Share icon

#21 This Sub Partially Inspired Me To Seek Out Excellence. Here’s My Kitchen Wall, Ama Share icon

#22 Indestructible 50 Yo Pots And Pans Share icon It’s called RevereWare, was made in the US. looks very basic bitch, no high tech coatings, but nothing sticks to it. And it’s Indestructible. Just high grade stainless steel with copper clad bottoms.

Im currently using my grandmas set. Its been used everyday since Christmas 1968.

You can only get it used on ebay because they literally don’t make things like this anymore.



#23 Just Replaced The Hydraulic Cylinder Of This 1997 Aeron. Ready For 27 More Years Share icon I hit the garbage-picking jackpot a few years back and found this thing at a corporate campus. This thing is better than otc drugs for my back; helping me keep my posture. I don't know about retail price unless you're fairly well-off, but I would 100% spend the ~$600 on a refurbished one... in case anyone needed to hear yet another person raving about it.



#24 Maybe Not Impressive: 28 Years Old Refillable Highlighter Share icon Got it 1996 for primary school while living in the French West Indies. Decades later still in use after moving a few times, now being in Germany.



#25 I’m Tired Of Having Salads At Work, Bought Brand New Share icon

#26 Can’t Beat Old School Share icon 10 years ago I bought this set up and it has held up incredibly well. As you can see, it’s an old spice cup, an Edwin Jagger razor, the brush is silvertip badger (I can’t for the life of me remember from where. Fire something I think, geofatboy recommended them at that time) and decent soaps/blades. Always gives me a great shave and no bumps. Hate cream in a can as it always made my face feel “clogged”. All of this is still readily available besides the brush and fairly easy to obtain! Not pictured, but I also highly recommend the Merker slant bar!



#27 Radio On 24/7 For 16 Years Share icon

#28 30 Years And Still Going - My Parents' Washing Machine Share icon

#29 I’ve Had This Same Logitech G500 Mouse For Over 14 Years, Probably The Best $60 I’ve Ever Spent Share icon

#30 You Don’t Have To Change Your Devices Every 2 Years. 12 Years With This Bad Boy Share icon I have this Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 since early 2013, it’s close to hit 12 YEARS! Went through 2 college careers and a lot of musical endeavors. I stopped using it a few years ago and replaced with a Lenovo tab (which still works) and this year I wanted to read books again on that 7 sized screen and rescue some old photos. I had to bring the battery back to life with the 5V + and - method.



#31 38 Thanksgiving Turkeys And Going Strong. In-Laws Passed Her Down To Us This Year Share icon Nesco roaster. We use it only for this reason and it makes a perfect turkey every time. Bonus, we keep the oven available for all the other sides.



#32 5 More Years Before I Can Get Antique Tags! Share icon Bought this 2004 honda odyssey in 2021. I was "fiscally challenged" at that point. It's been an amazing car, just crossed 220k miles. Been recently offered $350 by carmax for it lol.

I won't lie though, it needs a bit of work all the time. Replaced: 2021: exhaust leaks 2022: engine mounts 2023: catalytic converter (stolen), o2 sensor 2024: needs a new rear link control arm

It used to have an oil leak from the bolt at the bottom of the oil pan. That somehow fixed itself. Overall it's been a really good purchase and now functions as a solid second car. I often take the back seats out and use this to haul furniture or for van camping. 10/10 would recommend. As the title says, 5 more years and I can get antique plates <3



#33 These Cooking Spoons Are 60 Years Old And Still In Use By My Mother Share icon

#34 Marmot Just Replaced My 10 Year Old Raincoat With A Brand New One When The Inner Liner Started Delaminating And Flaking Off. As Long As They Retain This Policy, Here's A Customer For Life Share icon

#35 Speed Queen Tr7 Dr7. Buy Once, Cry Once Share icon Beyond happy with our new purchase. We were tired of our washer and dryer having problems despite only being a few years old. They are definitely built like a tank. I am impressed at the speed of these cycles compared to our old lg front loads. I can’t get over how quiet the washer is on a full spin cycle. Only downside I found was the lack of black options. The Mrs was dead set on having black which limited us to the 7 models.



#36 A Lady At The Dump Was Just About To Toss These. I Asked About Them And She Gave Them To Me Share icon Score! I love old Coleman stuff. My brother claimed one lantern and my friend claimed a lantern and the Thermos. Just need to clean the glass and replace the mantles and they should be good to go.



#37 Blendtec > Vitamix. I Posted This Several Years Ago And Still Blending Strong. I Got Her In 2008! Share icon The only issue I’ve had was the original bottle starting leaking 7 years ago. I simply called them up and they sent me a new one no questions asked.



#38 I’ve Been Using These Space Savers For ~7 Years And There’s No Sign Of Weakness Or Failure Share icon

#39 The House I Bought Has 1973 Subzero Fridge Share icon

#40 My Cousin Got Our Tios Old Land Cruiser Restored In El Salvador 40 + Years Share icon

#41 I’ve Had This Tempurpedic Pillow For Nearly 20 Years And I Haven’t Been Able To Find One Since. I Can’t Sleep Well With Any Other Pillow. Would Anyone Know Where I Can Find One? Share icon

#42 My Camping Set Up, Using A Lot Of Gear I'd Call "Buy If For Life" Share icon

#43 I Sweep Outside Every Morning. I Consider Amish Brooms A BIFL, Considering The Red One Lasted About 10 Years Share icon

#44 These Containers Saved My Stuff When My Basement Flooded Share icon

#45 This T-Shirt I Bought In 2010 And Still Wear 14 Years Later Share icon

#46 This Ice Tray Has Survived Every Summer Since My Childhood And More To Come. I’m In My 40s For Reference Share icon

#47 To The People Who Think Im Lying About 1954 TV Working Here Ya Go Share icon

#48 Ceramic Soup Bowls Inherited From Grandparents. I Would Eat Ice Cream Out Of These As A Kid 🍨 Share icon Unfortunately I have no clue where my grandparents got these but they were made in Japan and are at least 30 years old. I found similar ones on the internet, but none with 2 handles like the ones pictured here.



#49 This Bose Speaker Has Lasted Me More Than 12 Years Share icon This both speaker has lasted me more than 12 years. The only problem is that Bose does not make replacement batteries for these and hence I know it will die down because of the lithium ion batteries. Also, I think this is one of the best designed products of Bose with still a fantastic sound quality.



#50 This Electric Kettle Has Been Going Strong For 13 Years Now. Just Descale It Every Now And Then And It Works Great Share icon

#51 Let Me Present To You A 70 Year Old Washing Machine From 1954 Share icon I saw someone's post of an old Washing machine from the 1980s/1990s so let me present to you the 70 year old Miele 65 washing machine from 1954!

What doesn't it do?

Heat water

Pump water in or out

Add detergent

End automatically

Spin clothes What does it do?

Move clothes around

Work after 70 years! (If anyone wants to buy it from me, please go ahead and make me an offer, as I really don't have the space for it! I do live in the Netherlands..)

What does it do?(If anyone wants to buy it from me, please go ahead and make me an offer, as I really don't have the space for it! I do live in the Netherlands..)

#52 Pair On The Left Were Purchased Circa 2005. Only Bought The Pair On The Right Because The Left Were Commandeered By A House Guest (I Don’t Want To Talk About It) Share icon

#53 I Bought These Used At A Thrift Store Over 15 Years Ago. Even With Daily Use They Are Still Sharp! Share icon

#54 This Printer Was Made In 2006. My Wife Bought It Second-Hand In 2013. It Is Still Used Weekly And Never Has Been Charged With Printer Powder. At Least By Us Share icon

#55 This Star That Has Been Lighting My Mom’s Tree For 35 Years Share icon

#56 Tatami Room Bed Frame Share icon After a five month wait, our tatami room bed frame has arrived! This is the King honey oak platform bed (regular height) with Mado headboard. I was really impressed with the quality and sturdiness of the frame, as well as the ease in putting it together. It did truly take longer to unpackage it from all the layers it was packed in (not a bad thing)! I do see this as a buy it for life purchase, so the wait of a few months in the grand scheme of things wasn’t that bad.

Pictured with Leesa natural hybrid mattress, Quince bedding (mostly).



#57 Decided To Retire My Brown Leather Belt I've Worn For At Least 15 Years Share icon

#58 Using The Central Vacuum That's Original To My Grandparent's 1957 House Share icon

#59 I Splurged On A Fancy Broom And I Don’t Care Who Knows It Share icon

#60 Wood Hangers - Once You Try You’ll Never Go Back Share icon Used to buy cheap hangers from Target and when lazy I’d pull clothes (especially sweatshirts) which would cause any hangers other than wood to break. Usually would break one or two every few months. Last time I moved I decided to buy a full set of wood hangers. These are BUY IT FOR LIFE and I’ll never go back!!



#61 Was Recommended To Share… Kleen Kanteen Used To Boil Water Countless Times For 10+ Years Share icon