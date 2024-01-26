ADVERTISEMENT

During the chilly days of winter, all you can think about are warm, sunkissed days, cold beverages, and family picnics in the garden. And what better way to win your heart than a garden bursting with vibrant flowers or ripe vegetables? But, to have a lush garden, you need to start sowing in advance. So why not in February?

As Marc Parent, a French-Canadian philanthropist, said, “January is for dreamers; February is for doers.” This couldn’t be more true. But if you are confused about what to plant in February, our green thumbs are here to help!

Image credit: cottonbro studio

February is a period of transition, the last breath of winter before the spring. You may be amazed at what you can sow during this modestly quiet month. From early flowers to herbs and vegetables, we gathered plenty of options, so your burning question, “What can I plant in February?” is answered. You can pick one or multiple and give a refreshingly green twist to the shortest month of the year

What Can You Plant in February?

Image credit: cottonbro studio

If you stay in the northern hemisphere, February is too early to start sowing seeds directly in your garden. However, you can begin sowing herbs or flowering plants indoors using a heated propagator or in a greenhouse. If you wait till the end of February, you should be able to do the same on a sunny windowsill.

In many southern regions, you can start frost-hardy annuals directly in the garden. For other plants, if you think it’s safer to start indoors, you can do so and transplant them once the soil warms up.

Vegetables to Plant in February

Wondering what seeds to start in February that you can use for your culinary experiments? Here are a few early vegetables to pick from.