80 Unique Plants That Look Like They’re Out Of This World
I wonder if plant enthusiasts ever think: “There’s not enough drama in this green garden! I need to add a little pep to make it edgier.” The world of plants can be surprisingly colorful and exciting. At least that’s what I found out after scrolling through this list of unique and interesting-looking plants. Yes, some exotic plants might try (although very unsuccessfully) to eat you, others can smell like straight-up death. There are also some plants you would never want to grow at home. Still, there’s so much interesting flora to be discovered even if you’re not a garden enthusiast. For this post, we’ve asked botany expert Douglas Justice and plant vlogger Ashley Anita to share some fascinating plant facts. Check out the unique plants below and let us know which ones look the most impressive to you!
This post may include affiliate links.
This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show
Let’s face it, as far as hobbies go, gardening is usually regarded as a pretty chill and wholesome activity. It’s the gift of life: you plant a tiny seed or a sapling and joyously watch it flourish. All you need is sun, water and soil, Mother Nature does the rest for you. Succulents are cute to look at and are nice decorative pieces, but what if you want to take it up a notch?
Douglas Justice is the associate director of the University of British Columbia’s botanical garden. He has agreed to lend his botanical expertise to us and share some of his favorite unusual plants. Justice’s love for plants is immediately evident in the way he speaks about them: “I’ve come across many unusual and compelling plants in my years. It’s difficult for me to choose favorites (the lists are always expanding). I can usually find something that’s interesting in nearly all plants—the way some flowers, like poppies, for example, are unpacked from their buds. How they go, miraculously, from crinkled and bent to satiny smooth. I also like repeating patterns in plants: how for every hebe species (shrubby Veronica) there is another species slightly different in leaf size, shape, color or leaf angle, and another intermediate between the two.”
Douglas says he loves plants and exploring the botanical world, whether it’s on a windowsill or in some exotic, far-away locale. “The most truly awe-inspiring have been ancient trees,” he says and shares some specific examples. “The Lulin cypress (Chamaecyparis formosensis) and giant Bilu sacred tree (Cunninghamia konishii) in Taiwan, groves of towering coastal redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) and stockier Sierra redwoods (Sequoiadendron giganteum) in California, the impossibly tall Quindio wax palms (Ceroxylon quindiuense) in the Cocoro Valley in Colombia, the magnificent, critically endangered Yunnan magnolias (Magnolia sinica) in southeast Yunnan, and the sculptured Tibetan cypresses (Cupressus gigantea) along the Yarlung Tsangpo in southeastern Tibet. A forest of quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) in autumn—one particular grove in the mountains of Arizona comes to mind—is a feast for both the eyes and the ears, fluttering and flashing golden yellow and rustling at a surprising volume, like water cascading down a waterfall,” reminisces Douglas, evoking my imagination with vivid imagery.
Lithops Genus Of Succulent Plants Whose Rocklike Appearance Serves As Camouflage From Herbivores
This Is A Flame Lily, The National Flower Of Zimbabwe
Whoever decided this should be the national flower of Zimbabwe should get a raise.
My House Plant Looks Like It Came Straight From The Alien Franchise
A ribcage, sternum included! X-ray colours too!
When asked what unusual flora he would recommend for growing at home, Douglas suggests leaf succulents (particularly windowed haworthias) and peperomias. According to him, they are easily grown and excellent windowsill subjects. “Speaking of peperomias,” Justice goes on, “on a magnolia expedition in Colombia some years ago I encountered a tree branch festooned with epiphytic peperomias so small they could fit into a thimble. I have no idea what their names are. A day or so later in Jardin Botanico de Bogota Jose Celestino Mutis, we came across the exquisite blue-flowered bromeliad known as the “sapphire tower” (Puya alpestris) and the Venezuelan conifer Retrophyllum rospigliossii, a tree with fern-like branchlets so regular and perfect they look like they were churned out in a 3D printer.” Who knew botany could be this exciting, right? Reading about these botanical adventures gives me an urge for some plant expeditions.
Douglas has one more suggestion for excitement-seeking plant parents. “A somewhat less tropical Andean plant I have grown (though repeatedly lost), is blue angel’s trumpets (Iochroma australe). This plant is a knockout. Its purple-blue pendulous trumpets would be a welcome addition in any garden.” Justice then shares an adventure that suddenly makes me want to become the Short Round to his Indiana Jones. “[O]n a hillside in the Cocoro Valley (across from an expanse of Quindio wax palms) grew a huge red iochroma shrub (Iochroma gesnerioides), with ample clusters of hanging long-tubed flowers of a scarlet so intense it nearly burned the eyes.” If I ever enter Jumanji, I definitely want Douglas Justice on my team.
Buds Of A Hoya Wax Flower
My Peperomia Letting Me Know She Appreciated The Love I Gave Her
My Echeveria Showing Me Some Love With Its Blooms
Our plant friend and influencer Ashley Anita is the go-to person for houseplant enthusiasts. Ashley has a YouTube channel where she shares excellent advice for beginners and pros alike. Her love for plants started early in her childhood growing up on the island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean. “Growing up there, I always loved exploring the tropical plants,” Ashley says. “I now live in Charlotte, NC and have for many years. A few years ago, during one particularly challenging period, I started to reconnect with my love for plants. I discovered that immersing myself in the world of plants was incredibly rewarding. Whether I was plant shopping in a greenhouse, digging my hands into soil, or discovering new growth on a plant, I found it all immensely rewarding.”
The Plant Crotalaria Cunninghamii Mimicks Birds
The Black Velvet, The World Blackest Black Flower. It Was Developed In 2010 Using Natural Breeding
Incredibly Unexpected Outcome From A $2 Succulent From The Local Grocery Store
I have two but they never flower. Does anyone have any tips?
Ashley also talks about the therapeutic advantages of gardening. “Nurturing and caring for these plants is what we call ‘plant therapy’ in the plant community. I also enjoy the challenge of constantly learning as there is always a new fascinating plant to discover.” She praises the community of plant enthusiasts as well, saying she was surprised by the wholesomeness of people sharing their experiences, advice, and passion for plants. “It was a journey that not only rekindled my love for plants but also brought so much joy and sense of community into my life,” she adds.
This Strange Plant We Found
This Extremely Long Plant In My Flat. It's 4 Floors Long
Super Cool Flower In Mom's Garden. Lost The Tag. Any Thoughts On What This Is?
Ashley has great advice for people who are only getting started in the hobby. She shares two plants that can be great choices for beginners. The first one is Monstera adansonii, also known as “Swiss cheese vine.” According to Ashley, “[I]t has beautiful bright green leaves with large holes or ‘fenestrations’ in the leaves, creating an incredibly unique and appealing look. It thrives in indirect light while requiring minimal maintenance. Its rapid growth is rewarding for beginners, and it can be placed in various ways, from hanging baskets to climbing up a moss pole. They can be found at most plant nurseries at an affordable rate.”
Flirty Fritillaries And Those Cheeky Checkered Petals. These Amazing Flowers Are Actually A Close Relation To Lilies That Are Growing Wild
Lapidaria Margaretae Looks Like Stones
The other one is silver satin (Scindapsus pictus). "Their leaves are beautifully shaped, but it’s the vibrant silver splash all over the leaves that makes them so unique-looking,” elaborates Ashley. “These stunning plants have many varieties and they are all wonderful houseplants. This makes them highly sought after for houseplant enthusiasts. They can also be found at many plant shops for an affordable rate.” However, Ashley’s all-time favorite is the “fishtail” hoya (Hoya polineura): “The leaves resemble a fishtail, making them one of the most unique and sought after hoya on the market.”
Finally Got To Taste A Monstera Fruit! If You’re Wondering, To Me It Tastes Like Banana, Pineapple And Strawberry Combined
I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize
These Flowers That Are Almost Too Vibrant To Be Real
We also asked both our experts to share some weird plant names that they’ve come across throughout their careers. Douglas goes with two South American species: Retrophyllum rospigliossii (the Peruvian feather grass) and Bactris gasipaes (the fiercely spined peach palm). Ashley Anita chose three: Anthurium pedatoradiatum, "fingers" (the leaves look just like fingers); Peperomia prostrata, "string of turtles" (the petite round leaves resemble turtle shells); and Hoya kerrii “heartleaf hoya”, whose leaves are perfectly heart-shaped.
The Way This Plant Flowers
My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower
My Cactus Just Bloomed, And Its Flower Looks Like A Demogorgon
In the beginning of 2022, Architectural Digest deemed variegated versions of philodendron and monstera the most popular. “Variegated” means that they come with leaves that are colored irregularly, most often with white marbling and green patches. Most of them come from tropical climates and will be hard to find at your local store. Depending on their size and color patterns, they can cost anywhere from $100 to thousands of dollars. You can learn to care for both of these plant world superstars on Anita’s channel or Instagram.
Happy Earth Day. The Craziest Flower I've Ever Seen. This Comes Out Of The Dirt. Let's Protect This Crazy Alien Flower
Dracula Simia. The Flowers Of This Andean Orchid Look Like Monkey Faces
This Plant That Has Exactly Two Branches At Each Node
Some interesting plants people can grow at home in an outdoor garden include bat flowers and vampire lilies. Don’t be alarmed by the Dracula vibe that seems to pertain here, those plants are not interested in blood. They are, however, toxic to animals and children, so do be cautious of that. Vampire lilies might emit an unpleasant scent similar to corpse flowers. Just like their giant counterparts, the lilies are pollinated by carrion beetles and flies.
If you’re looking for some cool indoor plants to decorate your home with, Home Edit suggests pebble plants. They’re succulents that resemble little rocks, but look super cute. If you’re more into flowers, there’s peace lilies. Their colors can vary from white to red and pink.
What Is This Thing? I Found A Lot Of These Under A Huge Tree. I Collected Some, I Hope They Aren't Poisonous
Maybe don’t pick anything you’re not sure what it is, just to be on the safe side!
Strange Round "Fruit" With Stringy Latexy Insides
Same, Honestly
Even non-enthusiasts get curious to know which plant is the rarest in the world. That depends: there are different characteristics that can make plants rare. In terms of color, The black bat flower is the most unique, because black is the least common color in flowers overall. When it comes to the actual number, the rarest is the middlemist red camellia flower. There are only two specimens left in the whole world, one in New Zealand and one in London. Both are kept in botanical gardens to preserve this beautiful flower from total extinction.
Venus Fly Traps Have To Put Their Flowers Really Far Away From Their Traps So They Don't Accidentally Kill Their Pollinators
I actually got my Venus flytrap to flower once... and then it gave up the ghost. I may have overwatered it...
Saw These At A Floating Market In Bangkok. Not Even Sure If They're Plants? But It Was At A Plant Stand
A Flower I Once Found In A Garden Shop In Eastern Washington. Alas, I Have No Better Leaf Pictures
A plant that is also facing extinction but attracts a lot more attention is the corpse flower. It got its name due to the unusual scent it gives off. The smell is said to be similar to rotting meat, but with good reason. As floriculturist Tim Pollak told Live Science, it’s the plant’s way to attract pollinators. That means dung beetles, flesh flies and other meat-eating insects. Luckily, there is no rotting flesh inside the plant ‒ the smell is merely imitation. Sadly, it faces extinction with only around 1,000 specimens left in its habitat in Western Sumatra, Indonesia.
When the corpse flower blooms, it is quite an event. Author Elif Batuman wrote about her experience in an extensive diary entry-like article for The New Yorker. She witnessed the blooming of the corpse flower in the New York Botanical Garden. Because it can take the plant ten years to bloom, the occasion is covered by the media and attracts quite big crowds.
Down By The Lake, There're These Weird Flowers Made Up Of Hundreds Of Tinier Flowers
Once A Year, For One Night Only... The Flowers Bloom
This Variegated Rubber Plant Looks Like It's Straight From The Eighties
Undoubtedly the most iconic flesh-eating plant is the Venus flytrap. It has cemented its place in pop culture with appearances in Little Shop of Horrors (1968) and The Day of the Triffids (1962). In reality, it is much smaller than on the big screen. Tom’s Carnivore’s blog specifies that the mature flytrap will be around 10-12 cm in size, and the individual traps only 2-3 cm. There’s certainly nothing for us, humans, to fear, but flies would probably disagree. The Venus flytrap emits a nectar that traps the unfortunate flies inside and then digests them with an enzyme. Not the best fate, if you ask me, but Charles Darwin was reportedly the biggest fan of the Venus flytrap, referring to it as “the most wonderful plant in the world.”
Kyoto Botanical Garden. The Flower Of Psychotria Pepiguiana. This Flower Looks Like A Lip
After 2 Weeks Of Development, This Monster Flower (Known As Carrion Flower) Finally Opened Up
Brassia Rex Is A Brassia Hybrid With Massive Flower Spikes Full Of Big Size Blooms That For Many People Look Like Spiders
Strange Plant With Very Cool Berries And Seeds
The Rings Of This Ponga Plant
I Have No Idea, But The Leaves Are Looking Awesome
Found The Strangest Vine Growing On A Fence Just Off Melrose Today. Starts Out With Weird Pods That Look Totally Alien, Then Bloom Into These UFO Flowers
Desert Devil (Welwitschia Mirabilis)
These Plants Look Like Tiny Hands
A Snake Plant With 0% Chlorophyll
I moved my plastic barrel to tip the water off the top so that mosquitoes couldn't breed in it and I discovered a snake plant had been growing under it in complete darkness for all of its life.
This Plant At My Grandma's House Growing At 2 Right Angles
Plant I Saw On My Walk Has Pleasant Geometry
My White Princess Philodendron Finally Threw Out A Pink Leaf
Leaf Appreciation Post
Trachyandra Tortilis
Apparently, A Species Of Guarana Plant Looks Like A Large Cluster Of Eyeballs
Another Big Agave And My Doggo For Scale
The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin
Cotyledon Orbiculata Variegated Cluster, Large Size
Zingiber Spectabile (Beehive Ginger) Is A Species Of True Ginger, Native To Maritime Southeast Asia
While it has been used as a medicinal herb in Southeast Asia, it is mainly grown as an ornamental plant in the West.