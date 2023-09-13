I wonder if plant enthusiasts ever think: “There’s not enough drama in this green garden! I need to add a little pep to make it edgier.” The world of plants can be surprisingly colorful and exciting. At least that’s what I found out after scrolling through this list of unique and interesting-looking plants. Yes, some exotic plants might try (although very unsuccessfully) to eat you, others can smell like straight-up death. There are also some plants you would never want to grow at home. Still, there’s so much interesting flora to be discovered even if you’re not a garden enthusiast. For this post, we’ve asked botany expert Douglas Justice and plant vlogger Ashley Anita to share some fascinating plant facts. Check out the unique plants below and let us know which ones look the most impressive to you!

#1

This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show

This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show

agatac

Let’s face it, as far as hobbies go, gardening is usually regarded as a pretty chill and wholesome activity. It’s the gift of life: you plant a tiny seed or a sapling and joyously watch it flourish. All you need is sun, water and soil, Mother Nature does the rest for you. Succulents are cute to look at and are nice decorative pieces, but what if you want to take it up a notch?

Douglas Justice is the associate director of the University of British Columbia’s botanical garden. He has agreed to lend his botanical expertise to us and share some of his favorite unusual plants. Justice’s love for plants is immediately evident in the way he speaks about them: “I’ve come across many unusual and compelling plants in my years. It’s difficult for me to choose favorites (the lists are always expanding). I can usually find something that’s interesting in nearly all plants—the way some flowers, like poppies, for example, are unpacked from their buds. How they go, miraculously, from crinkled and bent to satiny smooth. I also like repeating patterns in plants: how for every hebe species (shrubby Veronica) there is another species slightly different in leaf size, shape, color or leaf angle, and another intermediate between the two.”

Douglas says he loves plants and exploring the botanical world, whether it’s on a windowsill or in some exotic, far-away locale. “The most truly awe-inspiring have been ancient trees,” he says and shares some specific examples. “The Lulin cypress (Chamaecyparis formosensis) and giant Bilu sacred tree (Cunninghamia konishii) in Taiwan, groves of towering coastal redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) and stockier Sierra redwoods (Sequoiadendron giganteum) in California, the impossibly tall Quindio wax palms (Ceroxylon quindiuense) in the Cocoro Valley in Colombia, the magnificent, critically endangered Yunnan magnolias (Magnolia sinica) in southeast Yunnan, and the sculptured Tibetan cypresses (Cupressus gigantea) along the Yarlung Tsangpo in southeastern Tibet. A forest of quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) in autumn—one particular grove in the mountains of Arizona comes to mind—is a feast for both the eyes and the ears, fluttering and flashing golden yellow and rustling at a surprising volume, like water cascading down a waterfall,” reminisces Douglas, evoking my imagination with vivid imagery.
#2

Lithops Genus Of Succulent Plants Whose Rocklike Appearance Serves As Camouflage From Herbivores

Lithops Genus Of Succulent Plants Whose Rocklike Appearance Serves As Camouflage From Herbivores

alphamikee

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

They look like semiprecious stones

#3

This Is A Flame Lily, The National Flower Of Zimbabwe

This Is A Flame Lily, The National Flower Of Zimbabwe

HerbziKal

Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Whoever decided this should be the national flower of Zimbabwe should get a raise.

#4

My House Plant Looks Like It Came Straight From The Alien Franchise

My House Plant Looks Like It Came Straight From The Alien Franchise

Saskuatchewan

When asked what unusual flora he would recommend for growing at home, Douglas suggests leaf succulents (particularly windowed haworthias) and peperomias. According to him, they are easily grown and excellent windowsill subjects. “Speaking of peperomias,” Justice goes on, “on a magnolia expedition in Colombia some years ago I encountered a tree branch festooned with epiphytic peperomias so small they could fit into a thimble. I have no idea what their names are. A day or so later in Jardin Botanico de Bogota Jose Celestino Mutis, we came across the exquisite blue-flowered bromeliad known as the “sapphire tower” (Puya alpestris) and the Venezuelan conifer Retrophyllum rospigliossii, a tree with fern-like branchlets so regular and perfect they look like they were churned out in a 3D printer.” Who knew botany could be this exciting, right? Reading about these botanical adventures gives me an urge for some plant expeditions.

Douglas has one more suggestion for excitement-seeking plant parents. “A somewhat less tropical Andean plant I have grown (though repeatedly lost), is blue angel’s trumpets (Iochroma australe). This plant is a knockout. Its purple-blue pendulous trumpets would be a welcome addition in any garden.” Justice then shares an adventure that suddenly makes me want to become the Short Round to his Indiana Jones. “[O]n a hillside in the Cocoro Valley (across from an expanse of Quindio wax palms) grew a huge red iochroma shrub (Iochroma gesnerioides), with ample clusters of hanging long-tubed flowers of a scarlet so intense it nearly burned the eyes.” If I ever enter Jumanji, I definitely want Douglas Justice on my team.
#5

Buds Of A Hoya Wax Flower

Buds Of A Hoya Wax Flower

Proteon

#6

My Peperomia Letting Me Know She Appreciated The Love I Gave Her

My Peperomia Letting Me Know She Appreciated The Love I Gave Her

Thatplantdaddy

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, now you can brag that you have a green thumb.

#7

My Echeveria Showing Me Some Love With Its Blooms

My Echeveria Showing Me Some Love With Its Blooms

lynsea

Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love nature's displays, beautiful.

Our plant friend and influencer Ashley Anita is the go-to person for houseplant enthusiasts. Ashley has a YouTube channel where she shares excellent advice for beginners and pros alike. Her love for plants started early in her childhood growing up on the island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean. “Growing up there, I always loved exploring the tropical plants,” Ashley says. “I now live in Charlotte, NC and have for many years. A few years ago, during one particularly challenging period, I started to reconnect with my love for plants. I discovered that immersing myself in the world of plants was incredibly rewarding. Whether I was plant shopping in a greenhouse, digging my hands into soil, or discovering new growth on a plant, I found it all immensely rewarding.”
#8

The Plant Crotalaria Cunninghamii Mimicks Birds

The Plant Crotalaria Cunninghamii Mimicks Birds

Joe_Black03

#9

The Black Velvet, The World Blackest Black Flower. It Was Developed In 2010 Using Natural Breeding

The Black Velvet, The World Blackest Black Flower. It Was Developed In 2010 Using Natural Breeding

mizofriska1

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

WOW. The heart of black

#10

Incredibly Unexpected Outcome From A $2 Succulent From The Local Grocery Store

Incredibly Unexpected Outcome From A $2 Succulent From The Local Grocery Store

manderson_

InfamousBerry34
InfamousBerry34
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have two but they never flower. Does anyone have any tips?

Ashley also talks about the therapeutic advantages of gardening. “Nurturing and caring for these plants is what we call ‘plant therapy’ in the plant community. I also enjoy the challenge of constantly learning as there is always a new fascinating plant to discover.” She praises the community of plant enthusiasts as well, saying she was surprised by the wholesomeness of people sharing their experiences, advice, and passion for plants. “It was a journey that not only rekindled my love for plants but also brought so much joy and sense of community into my life,” she adds.
#11

This Strange Plant We Found

This Strange Plant We Found

guijcm

Alec
Alec
Community Member
1 hour ago

Strongylodon macrobotrys or jade vine

#12

This Extremely Long Plant In My Flat. It's 4 Floors Long

This Extremely Long Plant In My Flat. It's 4 Floors Long

RisottoNero___

#13

Super Cool Flower In Mom's Garden. Lost The Tag. Any Thoughts On What This Is?

Super Cool Flower In Mom's Garden. Lost The Tag. Any Thoughts On What This Is?

msizzlac

Ashley has great advice for people who are only getting started in the hobby. She shares two plants that can be great choices for beginners. The first one is Monstera adansonii, also known as “Swiss cheese vine.” According to Ashley, “[I]t has beautiful bright green leaves with large holes or ‘fenestrations’ in the leaves, creating an incredibly unique and appealing look. It thrives in indirect light while requiring minimal maintenance. Its rapid growth is rewarding for beginners, and it can be placed in various ways, from hanging baskets to climbing up a moss pole. They can be found at most plant nurseries at an affordable rate.”
#14

Flirty Fritillaries And Those Cheeky Checkered Petals. These Amazing Flowers Are Actually A Close Relation To Lilies That Are Growing Wild

Flirty Fritillaries And Those Cheeky Checkered Petals. These Amazing Flowers Are Actually A Close Relation To Lilies That Are Growing Wild

pirate_hoarder_432 , Sow Many Seeds Gifting

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kungsängslilja, they only grow in a small area I'm Sweden.

#15

Lapidaria Margaretae Looks Like Stones

Lapidaria Margaretae Looks Like Stones

DanXman09

Chex Mylicks
Chex Mylicks
Community Member
49 minutes ago

i see something else tbh but i took a 2nd look lol

#16

Burro's Tail Balcony

Burro's Tail Balcony

mtlgrems

The other one is silver satin (Scindapsus pictus). "Their leaves are beautifully shaped, but it’s the vibrant silver splash all over the leaves that makes them so unique-looking,” elaborates Ashley. “These stunning plants have many varieties and they are all wonderful houseplants. This makes them highly sought after for houseplant enthusiasts. They can also be found at many plant shops for an affordable rate.” However, Ashley’s all-time favorite is the “fishtail” hoya (Hoya polineura): “The leaves resemble a fishtail, making them one of the most unique and sought after hoya on the market.”
#17

Finally Got To Taste A Monstera Fruit! If You’re Wondering, To Me It Tastes Like Banana, Pineapple And Strawberry Combined

Finally Got To Taste A Monstera Fruit! If You're Wondering, To Me It Tastes Like Banana, Pineapple And Strawberry Combined

d2d_gaz

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago

They fruit???? How??? Someone tell me more.... then I need to go talk to my monstera...

#18

I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

Lunabora

#19

These Flowers That Are Almost Too Vibrant To Be Real

These Flowers That Are Almost Too Vibrant To Be Real

wyomiss

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

I read that they use purple ink to obtain such colors. And if you have such orchid in a pot, you have to add ink regularly, in order to keep the colors

We also asked both our experts to share some weird plant names that they’ve come across throughout their careers. Douglas goes with two South American species: Retrophyllum rospigliossii (the Peruvian feather grass) and Bactris gasipaes (the fiercely spined peach palm). Ashley Anita chose three: Anthurium pedatoradiatum, "fingers" (the leaves look just like fingers); Peperomia prostrata, "string of turtles" (the petite round leaves resemble turtle shells); and Hoya kerrii “heartleaf hoya”, whose leaves are perfectly heart-shaped.
#20

The Way This Plant Flowers

The Way This Plant Flowers

9999monkeys

Francois
Francois
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Aaaah so cute a baby Shai-Hulud

#21

My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower

My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower

7-methyltheophylline

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Starfish plant (or sheriff's star). My mother has such a cactus; the flowers smell like a decomposing body.

#22

My Cactus Just Bloomed, And Its Flower Looks Like A Demogorgon

My Cactus Just Bloomed, And Its Flower Looks Like A Demogorgon

Aniskube92

In the beginning of 2022, Architectural Digest deemed variegated versions of philodendron and monstera the most popular. “Variegated” means that they come with leaves that are colored irregularly, most often with white marbling and green patches. Most of them come from tropical climates and will be hard to find at your local store. Depending on their size and color patterns, they can cost anywhere from $100 to thousands of dollars. You can learn to care for both of these plant world superstars on Anita’s channel or Instagram.
#23

Happy Earth Day. The Craziest Flower I've Ever Seen. This Comes Out Of The Dirt. Let's Protect This Crazy Alien Flower

Happy Earth Day. The Craziest Flower I've Ever Seen. This Comes Out Of The Dirt. Let's Protect This Crazy Alien Flower

thisishannahcruz

#24

Dracula Simia. The Flowers Of This Andean Orchid Look Like Monkey Faces

Dracula Simia. The Flowers Of This Andean Orchid Look Like Monkey Faces

rogiervanvugt

#25

This Plant That Has Exactly Two Branches At Each Node

This Plant That Has Exactly Two Branches At Each Node

SonOfBharata

Some interesting plants people can grow at home in an outdoor garden include bat flowers and vampire lilies. Don’t be alarmed by the Dracula vibe that seems to pertain here, those plants are not interested in blood. They are, however, toxic to animals and children, so do be cautious of that. Vampire lilies might emit an unpleasant scent similar to corpse flowers. Just like their giant counterparts, the lilies are pollinated by carrion beetles and flies.

If you’re looking for some cool indoor plants to decorate your home with, Home Edit suggests pebble plants. They’re succulents that resemble little rocks, but look super cute. If you’re more into flowers, there’s peace lilies. Their colors can vary from white to red and pink.
#26

What Is This Thing? I Found A Lot Of These Under A Huge Tree. I Collected Some, I Hope They Aren't Poisonous

What Is This Thing? I Found A Lot Of These Under A Huge Tree. I Collected Some, I Hope They Aren't Poisonous

kittyheavens

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Maybe don't pick anything you're not sure what it is, just to be on the safe side!

#27

Strange Round "Fruit" With Stringy Latexy Insides

Strange Round "Fruit" With Stringy Latexy Insides

blippyj

Chex Mylicks
Chex Mylicks
Community Member
47 minutes ago

this is uncomfortable for me to look at

#28

Same, Honestly

Same, Honestly

bardpewpew

Even non-enthusiasts get curious to know which plant is the rarest in the world. That depends: there are different characteristics that can make plants rare. In terms of color, The black bat flower is the most unique, because black is the least common color in flowers overall. When it comes to the actual number, the rarest is the middlemist red camellia flower. There are only two specimens left in the whole world, one in New Zealand and one in London. Both are kept in botanical gardens to preserve this beautiful flower from total extinction.
#29

Venus Fly Traps Have To Put Their Flowers Really Far Away From Their Traps So They Don't Accidentally Kill Their Pollinators

Venus Fly Traps Have To Put Their Flowers Really Far Away From Their Traps So They Don't Accidentally Kill Their Pollinators

houseofplantlovers , myaquagardens

Sian Edwards
Sian Edwards
Community Member
1 hour ago

I actually got my Venus flytrap to flower once... and then it gave up the ghost. I may have overwatered it...

#30

Saw These At A Floating Market In Bangkok. Not Even Sure If They're Plants? But It Was At A Plant Stand

Saw These At A Floating Market In Bangkok. Not Even Sure If They're Plants? But It Was At A Plant Stand

Puzzleheaded_Image35

Lunar Rat
Lunar Rat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Where Donald Trump gets his wigs.

#31

A Flower I Once Found In A Garden Shop In Eastern Washington. Alas, I Have No Better Leaf Pictures

A Flower I Once Found In A Garden Shop In Eastern Washington. Alas, I Have No Better Leaf Pictures

PangurBansCatnip Report

A plant that is also facing extinction but attracts a lot more attention is the corpse flower. It got its name due to the unusual scent it gives off. The smell is said to be similar to rotting meat, but with good reason. As floriculturist Tim Pollak told Live Science, it’s the plant’s way to attract pollinators. That means dung beetles, flesh flies and other meat-eating insects. Luckily, there is no rotting flesh inside the plant ‒ the smell is merely imitation. Sadly, it faces extinction with only around 1,000 specimens left in its habitat in Western Sumatra, Indonesia.

When the corpse flower blooms, it is quite an event. Author Elif Batuman wrote about her experience in an extensive diary entry-like article for The New Yorker. She witnessed the blooming of the corpse flower in the New York Botanical Garden. Because it can take the plant ten years to bloom, the occasion is covered by the media and attracts quite big crowds.
#32

Down By The Lake, There're These Weird Flowers Made Up Of Hundreds Of Tinier Flowers

Down By The Lake, There're These Weird Flowers Made Up Of Hundreds Of Tinier Flowers

Bob-the_scary_tomato Report

#33

Once A Year, For One Night Only... The Flowers Bloom

Once A Year, For One Night Only... The Flowers Bloom

baconnmeg Report

Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! would love to see these.

#34

This Variegated Rubber Plant Looks Like It's Straight From The Eighties

This Variegated Rubber Plant Looks Like It's Straight From The Eighties

untrustableskeptic Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like someone painted them!

Undoubtedly the most iconic flesh-eating plant is the Venus flytrap. It has cemented its place in pop culture with appearances in Little Shop of Horrors (1968) and The Day of the Triffids (1962). In reality, it is much smaller than on the big screen. Tom’s Carnivore’s blog specifies that the mature flytrap will be around 10-12 cm in size, and the individual traps only 2-3 cm. There’s certainly nothing for us, humans, to fear, but flies would probably disagree. The Venus flytrap emits a nectar that traps the unfortunate flies inside and then digests them with an enzyme. Not the best fate, if you ask me, but Charles Darwin was reportedly the biggest fan of the Venus flytrap, referring to it as “the most wonderful plant in the world.”
#35

⁡⁡Kyoto Botanical Garden. ⁡⁡⁡The Flower Of Psychotria Pepiguiana. ⁡This Flower Looks Like A Lip

⁡⁡Kyoto Botanical Garden. ⁡⁡⁡The Flower Of Psychotria Pepiguiana. ⁡This Flower Looks Like A Lip

gangben_yukari Report

#36

After 2 Weeks Of Development, This Monster Flower (Known As Carrion Flower) Finally Opened Up

After 2 Weeks Of Development, This Monster Flower (Known As Carrion Flower) Finally Opened Up

beaux_exotics Report

#37

Brassia Rex Is A Brassia Hybrid With Massive Flower Spikes Full Of Big Size Blooms That For Many People Look Like Spiders

Brassia Rex Is A Brassia Hybrid With Massive Flower Spikes Full Of Big Size Blooms That For Many People Look Like Spiders

proyectorquidea Report

#38

Strange Plant With Very Cool Berries And Seeds

Strange Plant With Very Cool Berries And Seeds

kaitiek Report

#39

The Rings Of This Ponga Plant

The Rings Of This Ponga Plant

Clammyjar Report

Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alien. You mean alien plant.

#40

I Have No Idea, But The Leaves Are Looking Awesome

I Have No Idea, But The Leaves Are Looking Awesome

EyDrii Report

Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like an illustration from the Lord of the Rings books.

#41

Found The Strangest Vine Growing On A Fence Just Off Melrose Today. Starts Out With Weird Pods That Look Totally Alien, Then Bloom Into These UFO Flowers

Found The Strangest Vine Growing On A Fence Just Off Melrose Today. Starts Out With Weird Pods That Look Totally Alien, Then Bloom Into These UFO Flowers

wickedcritterco Report

Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had one of these, I think it is commonly known as a Dutchman's pipe. The flower was huge.

#42

Desert Devil (Welwitschia Mirabilis)

Desert Devil (Welwitschia Mirabilis)

wachistudio Report

#43

These Plants Look Like Tiny Hands

These Plants Look Like Tiny Hands

lnAParallelUniverse Report

Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got to say, they look kind of creepy.

#44

A Snake Plant With 0% Chlorophyll

A Snake Plant With 0% Chlorophyll

I moved my plastic barrel to tip the water off the top so that mosquitoes couldn't breed in it and I discovered a snake plant had been growing under it in complete darkness for all of its life. 

cinister12 Report

#45

This Plant At My Grandma's House Growing At 2 Right Angles

This Plant At My Grandma's House Growing At 2 Right Angles

xR_Sensei Report

#46

Plant I Saw On My Walk Has Pleasant Geometry

Plant I Saw On My Walk Has Pleasant Geometry

iamnotoriginal Report

#47

My White Princess Philodendron Finally Threw Out A Pink Leaf

My White Princess Philodendron Finally Threw Out A Pink Leaf

colbiekellay Report

#48

Leaf Appreciation Post

Leaf Appreciation Post

LadyGaea Report

Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A fine handsome and upstanding leaf :)

#49

Trachyandra Tortilis

Trachyandra Tortilis

t_a_m_a_e_n Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like ribbon candy.

#50

Apparently, A Species Of Guarana Plant Looks Like A Large Cluster Of Eyeballs

Apparently, A Species Of Guarana Plant Looks Like A Large Cluster Of Eyeballs

Babayagamyalgia Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.

#51

Another Big Agave And My Doggo For Scale

Another Big Agave And My Doggo For Scale

Sucker-4-Succs Report

Chex Mylicks
Chex Mylicks
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

doggo is ok but need banana for scale

#52

The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin

The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin

eenachtdrie Report

KDS
KDS
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow that looks like something out of a Dr. Seuss book.

#53

Cotyledon Orbiculata Variegated Cluster, Large Size

Cotyledon Orbiculata Variegated Cluster, Large Size

china_succulents_exporter Report

#54

Zingiber Spectabile (Beehive Ginger) Is A Species Of True Ginger, Native To Maritime Southeast Asia

Zingiber Spectabile (Beehive Ginger) Is A Species Of True Ginger, Native To Maritime Southeast Asia

While it has been used as a medicinal herb in Southeast Asia, it is mainly grown as an ornamental plant in the West.

Peak Tub Report

#55

This Plant I Saw On A Nature Walk Looks 3D-Ish

This Plant I Saw On A Nature Walk Looks 3D-Ish

dpearse2 Report

19points
POST
Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very visually pleasing, anyone know what it is?

#56

The Inside Of This Tropical Pitcher Plant Looks Like A QR Code

The Inside Of This Tropical Pitcher Plant Looks Like A QR Code

DaKoTaIsBoSsFcOo Report

#57

Wishlist Plant Achieved: Aglaonema Pictum Tricolor

Wishlist Plant Achieved: Aglaonema Pictum Tricolor

KidLowgust Report

