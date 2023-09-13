Let’s face it, as far as hobbies go, gardening is usually regarded as a pretty chill and wholesome activity. It’s the gift of life: you plant a tiny seed or a sapling and joyously watch it flourish. All you need is sun, water and soil, Mother Nature does the rest for you. Succulents are cute to look at and are nice decorative pieces, but what if you want to take it up a notch?

Douglas Justice is the associate director of the University of British Columbia’s botanical garden. He has agreed to lend his botanical expertise to us and share some of his favorite unusual plants. Justice’s love for plants is immediately evident in the way he speaks about them: “I’ve come across many unusual and compelling plants in my years. It’s difficult for me to choose favorites (the lists are always expanding). I can usually find something that’s interesting in nearly all plants—the way some flowers, like poppies, for example, are unpacked from their buds. How they go, miraculously, from crinkled and bent to satiny smooth. I also like repeating patterns in plants: how for every hebe species (shrubby Veronica) there is another species slightly different in leaf size, shape, color or leaf angle, and another intermediate between the two.”

Douglas says he loves plants and exploring the botanical world, whether it’s on a windowsill or in some exotic, far-away locale. “The most truly awe-inspiring have been ancient trees,” he says and shares some specific examples. “The Lulin cypress (Chamaecyparis formosensis) and giant Bilu sacred tree (Cunninghamia konishii) in Taiwan, groves of towering coastal redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) and stockier Sierra redwoods (Sequoiadendron giganteum) in California, the impossibly tall Quindio wax palms (Ceroxylon quindiuense) in the Cocoro Valley in Colombia, the magnificent, critically endangered Yunnan magnolias (Magnolia sinica) in southeast Yunnan, and the sculptured Tibetan cypresses (Cupressus gigantea) along the Yarlung Tsangpo in southeastern Tibet. A forest of quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) in autumn—one particular grove in the mountains of Arizona comes to mind—is a feast for both the eyes and the ears, fluttering and flashing golden yellow and rustling at a surprising volume, like water cascading down a waterfall,” reminisces Douglas, evoking my imagination with vivid imagery.