Okay, so if we can agree that some animals are pretty damn weird, then we can also agree that some plants are even weirder than their weirdest living counterparts. Oh yeah, it’s going to get kooky in here pretty soon! And, the best part is, you don’t really have to be a botanist to appreciate the weird plants on our list, for their strangeness is pretty darn obvious.

So, why on earth do these strange plants exist? Well, for starters, to mock us mere humans. On a more serious note, though, evolution and adaptations to specific environments are to blame here. And look at it how you wish; these cool plants went one step ahead when it came to adapting to their living circumstances. All the better for us because this way, we can collect all these wonderful plants in one place and create this spooky list!

Of course, some of these plants are also quite innocent-looking, with bright flowers, silky leaves, or whatnot. That is until you try touching them or eating them - then you might find yourself wishing you hadn’t trusted a beautiful plant for its pretty colors!

And lastly, some of these spooky plants are neither toxic nor ominous-looking, and it’s us humans who gave them freaky meanings or scary prehistories. Just wait until you read about everyone’s beloved basil and see how a pizza sauce will never be the same after.

So, ready to dive into the world of strange-looking plants? If so, you know what to do here! One thing, though - the submissions are in no particular order as of right now, so don’t forget to rank these cool plants by their strangeness!