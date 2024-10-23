Woman Traumatized After Seeing Worker Pee In The Plaster Mix That Was Going To Be On Kitchen Walls

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants their home to look spectacular and reflect their unique styles and tastes. That’s why people put so much effort into decorating each room and even hire contractors to get the work done just right.

The only problem is if the hired craftsman goes off the rails completely and does something that was never in his job description, which is exactly what this plasterer did. He just had to take care of the plaster mix, but he ended up adding another ingredient to it that was disgusting and left everyone appalled.

More info: Reddit

It takes a lot of faith to hire a contractor to work in your home, but if they do a bad job or ruin your trust, it can be a terrible experience

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The homeowner said she was having work done in her kitchen and had hired a company to get the job done, but had faced a few issues with their plasterer and had complained about him

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The site manager didn’t take her complaints seriously, so the plasterer kept working in her house, and one day, she found him alone in her kitchen urinating in the plaster mix bucket

Image credits: Zeynel Aksakal / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The shell-shocked poster was worried that the plasterer had done something like this before and complained to his manager, asking them to redo the entire plastering job

Image credits: Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The manager tried convincing her that the worker had never done anything like this before and to keep the plaster work up

Image credits: Inner-Cupcake-6809

The woman felt traumatized by the incident and wanted things fixed immediately, she also wondered how to proceed with such a weird situation

The woman had been having a few problems with her contractors right from the start. There was a lack of communication on their part, which she was able to manage, but their plasterer was the one who caused the most issues. When she complained about him to his manager, nothing was done about her concerns, and they let the guy keep working.

This caused more problems because the plasterer seemed extremely bitter and kept complaining or muttering under his breath. The kicker was when the woman walked in on him in her kitchen, taking a whiz in a bucket of plaster mix. This is obviously a gross situation to find oneself in, and the shocked woman immediately kicked him out of her house.

One of her biggest concerns was whether he had done something like this before, and if so, were the already plastered walls soaked in urine. Netizens advised her to get a black light, which would easily be able to detect the presence of bodily fluids. This would at least help her get some peace of mind in case the plaster could not be taken down.

The site manager did not believe the woman’s claim about the plasterer and tried convincing her not to make them undo the work that had already been done. When she asked folks what to do, most advised her to take the issue up in a small claims court and to gather evidence, like the bucket in which he urinated or incriminating messages from the company.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This is not a situation anyone would like to find themselves in, and people wondered if the OP’s behavior toward the contractor had any bearing on what happened. She clarified this in the comments and said that it was “literally the opposite–I told them where everything was, I bought them refreshments, I’m British–I’m overly accommodating if anything.”

The woman also contacted the police department about the issue, but they could not do much because the plasterer hadn’t technically used the urine-soaked plaster on her walls. Although the situation seems a bit confusing and bleak, there are a few things she could do to get some justice.

These are a few of the other options shared by the police and netizens:

Seek mediation from a third party and come to an agreement about removing the plaster or getting compensated.

Gather enough evidence and pursue legal action against the man and the company in court.

Keep track of things the company admitted that relate to the plasterer’s actions, like how he was “just caught short and was going to throw the mix away.”

Even though nobody would ever want to find themselves in a situation like this, you’ve got to admit that it would be an incredibly funny story to tell people in the future. The OP really missed the chance to say ‘urine-sane’ to the plasterer before kicking him out.

Do you have any creative puns for crazy moments like this? We’d love to hear them in the comments and your honest thoughts on this whole pee-culiar situation.

People sided with the poster and told her that she definitely wasn’t overreacting to ask for the already-done plaster to be removed because of the guy’s gross actions