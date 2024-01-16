Why Laminate Countertops Might Just Be Your Best Bet (+Design Ideas)

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to giving your home a fresh, stylish look without emptying your wallet, laminate countertops are emerging as a front-runner. These versatile surfaces are gaining popularity in design trends, appreciated not just for how affordable they are but also for their style and adaptability. Hence, let’s delve into the world of laminate countertops to help with your next remodeling!

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about laminate countertops, weighing their pros and cons to help you make an informed decision. We’ll also take a look at its practical side, providing insights into installation and resurfacing options. Plus, get ready for a collection of design ideas to help you beautifully transform your space using laminate countertops!

Why You Should Choose Laminate Countertops

Affordable

Laminate countertops are a wallet-friendly option for those looking to spruce up their kitchen or bathroom. Compared to materials like granite or quartz, laminate offers a significant cost advantage without compromising on style.

Easy to Install

Laminate countertops are also popular for their ease of installation. Their lightweight nature makes them a favorite among DIY enthusiasts. Unlike heavier stone countertops, laminate can be cut and fitted without the need for specialized tools or professional help, making them a practical choice for a quick kitchen or bathroom update. This also means you can replace your laminate countertop once you grow bored of it!

Versatile

One of the most appealing aspects of laminate countertops is their versatility. Available in a wide range of colors and patterns, they can easily mimic more expensive materials like natural stone or wood.

Plus, for those wanting a custom touch, painting laminate countertops is a viable option. Yes, you read that right—you can paint and cover laminate countertops! With the right preparation and materials, it’s a simple way to refresh your space or match a specific color scheme.

Low-Maintenance

When it comes to upkeep, laminate countertops are a low-maintenance option. They are easy to clean and resistant to stains, making them ideal for busy households. The best way to clean laminate countertops is by using a mild soap and warm water solution for everyday cleaning.

For tougher stains, a gentle application of a baking soda paste can do the trick—just be sure to wipe it off gently. Also, avoid scrubbing and stay away from abrasive cleaners or scouring pads, which can damage the surface.

Downsides: When You Shouldn’t

Durability

While laminate kitchen countertops are durable and can withstand daily use, they have their limitations. One of the main things to avoid is placing hot pans directly on the surface, as the heat can cause damage like melting or discoloration.

Laminate countertops are also prone to scratching and chipping, so cutting directly on them isn’t recommended. Use cutting boards and trivets to maintain the integrity of your countertops.

Longevity

Laminate countertops have a good lifespan, typically lasting around 10 to 20 years, depending on usage and maintenance. This is shorter compared to materials like granite or quartz, which can last virtually indefinitely with proper care. Over time, laminate may show signs of wear, such as fading, staining, or peeling, especially with consistent use.

Resale Value

In terms of adding value to your home, laminate countertops don’t have the same impact as natural stone or higher-end materials. While they can enhance the look and functionality of your kitchen or bathroom, they may not significantly increase your home’s resale value. Homebuyers often perceive materials like granite or quartz as more desirable and premium.

How to Install Laminate Countertops Yourself

Installing laminate countertops can be a rewarding DIY project. With the right tools and a bit of patience, you can give your kitchen or bathroom a fresh new look! Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Step 1. Measure and Plan

Share icon

Start by accurately measuring your cabinet layout to determine the length, width, and depth of the countertop you need. Don’t forget to account for overhangs, edges, corners, and extra space for appliances. Make sure you also measure the placement of the sink and faucet.

Step 2. Choose Your Laminate

Select the laminate that best suits your style and needs. Consider the durability of different types of laminate—in this case, professional advice is highly recommended! There are numerous colors and patterns available, so you're bound to find something that fits your home's aesthetic.

Step 3. Prepare Tools and Safety Gear

Step 4. Remove the Existing Countertop

Carefully remove the sink and the existing countertop. Beware of any attached plumbing and wiring. In some cases, it may be necessary to cut through the glue and sealant along the backsplash. If the old countertop can be removed intact, you may use it to take more precise measurements for the new one—but that's up to you.

Step 5. Level the Cabinets

Make sure your cabinets are level and sturdy, and check if you need to tighten loose screws or hardware. Adjust any unevenness with shims. This step is crucial for the longevity and final appearance of your laminate kitchen countertops.

Step 6. Cut Laminate to Size

Cut the laminate to the correct size using a circular saw, preferably with a fine-tooth blade, for a cleaner job. Remember, it's always better to cut a bit larger and trim later.

Step 7. Place the Countertop

Carefully place the laminate on the surface, making sure it aligns perfectly with the edges and the cutout for the sink. Check that your countertop sits flush against the wall, as gaps can be noticeable.

Step 8. Trim and Seal Edges

Trim any excess laminate using a router or file. Then, seal the edges with a suitable sealant for a smooth, water-resistant finish. Be careful to avoid spills on the laminate surface.

Step 9. Secure Countertop on Cabinets

Place the countertop on the cabinet frame, ensuring a proper fit. Secure it in place with screws from underneath, being careful not to over-tighten and crack the laminate.

Step 10. Install Backsplash (optional)

If your design includes a backsplash, install it after the countertop is secured. Use adhesive to attach it to the wall and countertop for a seamless look. Allow some space for sealant between the countertop and backsplash for waterproofing.

Step 11. Reinstall Sink and Plumbing

Reinstall the sink and any plumbing fixtures. This step completes the functional aspect of your new countertop. Check for leaks after reinstalling the plumbing.

Step 12. Cleanup and Maintenance

Clean up your workspace and enjoy your new laminate countertops! Regular cleaning with mild soap and water will keep them looking great.

Remember, don’t rush the process—taking your time during each step will yield the best results! If you’re new to DIY projects, don’t hesitate to seek advice from a more experienced friend or a professional.

How to Resurface Laminate Countertops

Share icon

Image credits: Fantastikresurfacing.com

Resurfacing laminate countertops means reviving the surface without replacing them entirely, and today, we’ll show you how to do it in a few easy steps!

Step 1. Clean the Countertop

Start by thoroughly cleaning the laminate surface. Remove any stains, grease, and debris. Ensure the countertop is completely dry before proceeding to the next step.

Step 2. Sand the Surface

Use fine-grit sandpaper to lightly sand the entire surface of the countertop. This step is crucial as it helps the new paint or laminate adhesive to adhere better. Wipe away all the sanding dust.

Step 3. Repair Any Damage

Inspect the countertop for chips or cracks. Use a laminate repair paste or filler to fix these flaws. Once the repairs are completely dry, sand them smoothly to level with the rest of the countertop surface.

Step 4. Apply a Primer

Choose a high-quality primer that's suitable for laminate surfaces. Apply it evenly across the countertop. This will help the new surface material to adhere properly. Allow the primer to dry completely according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 5. Apply the New Surface

You have a couple of options for resurfacing:

Painting : Select a laminate or multi-surface paint. Apply it in multiple thin layers, allowing each layer to dry before applying the next. Be sure to use even strokes for a smooth finish.

Laminate Sheet : If you prefer, you can apply laminate sheets for countertops over the existing ones. Spread the adhesive evenly and place the new laminate sheet carefully, smoothing out any air bubbles as you go.

Step 6. Seal the Surface

Once your new surface is dry, apply a sealant. This will protect your newly resurfaced countertops from stains and wear. Use a sealant that is appropriate for the type of resurfacing you have done.

Step 7. Reinstall Fixtures

Share icon

If you removed any fixtures, like a sink or a cooktop, reinstall them carefully. Make sure to seal any edges to prevent water from seeping under the new surface.

Step 8. Add Final Touches

Inspect your work and do any touch-ups if necessary. Once you're satisfied, clean up your workspace and enjoy the refreshed look of your countertops!

Laminate Countertops: Ideas for Inspiration

Check out the latest patterns and timeless finishes that can give your home a fresh look without breaking the bank. Whether you’re into modern vibes or leaning towards a more rustic feel, these ideas will get your creative juices flowing!

Budget-Friendly Calcutta Marble Laminate Countertops

Image credits: Freeform Laminates & Stone

Who says you can’t have elegance without spending a fortune? This kitchen features a Calcutta Marble laminate countertop that looks just like the real deal. Edged with a sleek ABS finish, it’s the kind of upgrade that brings a smile to your face and not a dent in your wallet. Here’s to many happy moments in a kitchen that’s both welcoming and wonderfully chic!

Formica Istanbul Marble for a Classy Kitchen Update

Share icon

Image credits: E.Roko Distributors

Elegance just got easy with the Istanbul Marble look from Formica. This kitchen corner wraps up style and savings in one swoop, giving you the posh look of marble without the hefty price. With its durable finish and maintenance that’s a breeze, you’ll find any excuse to linger a little longer in your chic yet cheerful kitchen retreat!

Walnut Butcherblock Look with Formica Laminate

Share icon

Image credits: Kitchen Tops

Say hello to the warm tones of Walnut Butcherblock laminate, the latest trend in kitchen style that marries affordability with the rich look of wood. Whether you’re working from home or flipping pancakes, this Formica pattern brings a cozy, natural vibe to your space that’s both homey and smart. It’s all the charm of classic butcherblock, minus the maintenance and the big spend. So go on, make those memories in the heart of your home.

Sleek Super Matt Black Laminate Countertops

Image credits: Kitchen Tops

The Super Matt Black laminate countertops are the go-to choice for those who love a minimalist look with maximum impact. It’s as low-maintenance as it gets, so you can focus on the finer things—like your next culinary creation or that well-deserved cup of coffee in a kitchen that’s effortlessly cool.

Modern Black Formica Countertops with Square Sink

Image credits: East Coast Countertops Ltd.

Take a peek at this modern kitchen featuring a black Formica laminate top that’s all about sleek, understated style. Paired with a sharp square B210 sink from Bristol and a Stellen faucet from Pfister, this kitchen serves up style. It’s the kind of space that makes every meal prep feel a bit more gourmet without the gourmet price tag.

Wilsonart Fired Steel Laminate Countertops with Quartz Sink

Image credits: Fabricators Supply

This kitchen’s latest makeover stars the Wilsonart Fired Steel laminate countertop, giving it that gorgeous, modern edge everyone’s after. With a robust Karran quartz sink rounding out the new look, it’s a match made in design heaven! The rich, warm hues of the laminate bring a welcoming vibe that’s just right for a busy kitchen. It’s practical, it’s stylish, and best of all, it’s kind to your budget.

And there you have it—everything you need to renovate your space with laminate countertops! But hey, enough from us! What’s your take? Have you ever dived into a laminate countertop project? Do you have any tips or before-and-after shots to share with us? Drop your thoughts and pics in the comments below!

