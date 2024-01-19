How to Choose a Perfect Boat House?

There are a number of things you should consider before buying or even renting a boat house. Its size should be adequate compared to the number of people that are going to live in it. For instance, while an inflatable house boat might be ideal for a lake outing with a group of five, relocating your entire family to live there could pose challenges. Think whether you want to moor your house permanently or would prefer to float on a body of water.

Another important thing is whether your house boat will become your forever home or a place where you spend vacations. Also, if you’re unsure of the condition of the boat house you’re about to buy, check it with a specialist.

Is It Cheaper to Live in a House on a Boat?

This depends on various factors, such as the size of your house boat and its location. Generally, buying or renting a floating home is cheaper than a regular one. However, you have to keep in mind that house boats require more frequent maintenance since they’re exposed to water damage.

Image credits: Dana Marin (Amsterdamian)

Can You Permanently Live in a House Boat?

Yes, you can! In fact, many people choose to do so if they want to downsize, be more environmentally friendly, or just love to wake up to the sound of water washing against the walls of their house. In places like Amsterdam or the Indian state of Kerala, living on a boat is a long-lasting tradition, while in other places, it has been gaining popularity in recent years.

Image credits: Nature Photographer

Is Living in a Boat House a Good Idea?

The answer to this question is very individual. If you’re the type of person who likes the unconventional, is happy living with smaller assets, and enjoys the metaphorical wind in their hair, living on a boat might be just the thing for you.

However, if the idea of having to constantly refill your water and empty your toilet, listen to the rain banging on your roof, and be limited in space sounds like a nightmare, it might be a good idea to withhold from moving to a boat house permanently and rent it for the summer instead. Even in that case, make sure your family members feel equally comfortable about this decision, as not everyone enjoys staying on the water for long stretches of time.