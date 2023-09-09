From bizarre color combinations to asymmetrical facades, grab your virtual passport, and let's embark on a tour of the most intriguing architectural wonders that Spain has to offer.

Enter 'Ugly Spanish Houses.' As the name suggests, this Instagram account shares pictures of some of the most peculiar structures that you can find on the Iberian Peninsula.

We at Bored Panda have a sweet spot for questionable European properties. First, we had ugly Belgian houses , then Irish , and finally Dutch . Now, it's time to take a look down south.

#1 No Comment

#2 Where Do You Want Your Windows?

#4 Sorry The Hdr Doesn’t Make It Better

#5 I Wonder What Distracted Them

#6 I Know This Is Old But You Can Imagine It Never Looked New

#7 Thanks For Sending This In, I Hate It

#8 These Houses Are Almost New

#9 Big Chimney Energy 💯

#10 I Dont Know What They Were Going For But They Coulda Atleast Have Installed Some Gutters

#11 This Is Especially Useful, If You Like Getting Wet In The Rain While You Fumble With Your Keys

#12 Slip N Slide 2 In 1

#13 Gogo Gadget Expando

#14 Yo Dawg I Heard You Like...

#15 Some Days I Admire All The Unecessary Work That Go Into Stuff (Also Please Notice The Smurf Door)

#16 Every Room Has A ‘For Sale’ Sign

#17 For Me It’s The Fact That Nothing Here Is Straight

#18 Why Make Something Bad Once, When You Can Do It Four Times?

#19 Almost Some Beauty In This But It Still Looks Like Howls’s Moving Castle

#20 50 Shades Of Grey

#21 LEGO Cancer Growth 🧡

#22 Partners In Crime (Please Notice The Skewed Balcony)

#23 Did They Build The White House First Or The Grey Twin Tower Monoliths?

#24 Ouh I Ran Out Of Budget For A Good Caption

#25 You Know That Annoying Little Brother Some People Have

#26 This One Is Not Too Bad

#27 Bizcocho Pasado

#28 Fake Balconies 🥰

#29 Another Weird House I Came Across. The Placement Of The Windows Makes Me Uneasy

#30 Chimney Shadows And Pink Sunsets🧡

#31 When Ur House Has One Big Chimney 😍

#32 50cent - Window Shopping

#33 Surprise - It’s For Sale •‿*

#34 Big Terrace > Big Livingroom

#35 Hidden Trashure ... Im Very Punny Today

#36 Dont Mind Me, Just Making @uglymelbournehouses Jelly

#37 Actually This Might Not Even Be That Bad, Am I Losing My Judgement?

#38 Do You Believe In Magic?

#39 Another Ugly House

#40 Not Sure What Makes Me The Most Uneasy, But The Windows Don’t Help

#41 Waterslide

#42 Messy Like Our Lifes

#43 Ugly Spanish Houses

#44 Overbite

#45 Slopey

#46 ☹️☹️☹️☹️ This Is My Favorite Emoji

#47 Random In The Front, Castle In The Back

#48 Wonder What Inspired Them

#49 Please Dont Ask

#50 U Kno When You Accelerate And All The Stuff Gets Pushed Back In The Trunk

#51 I Guess Half The House Doesn’t Need Natural Light

#52 Paint Is A Conspiracy. Hillary Smells Like Sulfur

#53 The Sun Will Never Face The Big Windows Either

#54 Like A Cake That Isn’t Done Yet, But You Know It Aint Gonna Turn Out Any Good When It Is

#55 Is It To Protect Them From Us, Or To Protect Us From Them?

#56 Yellow Shoe

#57 Not The Best Pic, But You Get The Idea

#58 Cheap Concrete Fences, Look Like The Backseats Of A Flooded Neglected Corolla

#59 Cancer Growth

#60 When You Haven’t Unlocked The Safehouse Yet

#61 Did They Run Out Of Panels?

#62 One And A Half Floors

#63 Big Small Windows

#64 I Always Shoot At Golden Hour

#65 99% Finished

#66 I Swear It’s Not The Camera Angle

#67 Idk Some Kinda LEGO Fort

#68 Maybe It’s Pointed At The Mekka 🤷🏼‍♀️ #thehousewiththequran

#69 Comment Where You Think The Stairs Lead To

#70 Sorry For All The Hdr, Doesn’t Make It Any Better