We at Bored Panda have a sweet spot for questionable European properties. First, we had ugly Belgian houses, then Irish, and finally Dutch. Now, it's time to take a look down south.

Enter 'Ugly Spanish Houses.' As the name suggests, this Instagram account shares pictures of some of the most peculiar structures that you can find on the Iberian Peninsula.

From bizarre color combinations to asymmetrical facades, grab your virtual passport, and let's embark on a tour of the most intriguing architectural wonders that Spain has to offer.

More info: Instagram

#1

No Comment

No Comment

uglyspanishhouses Report

9points
POST
#2

Where Do You Want Your Windows?

Where Do You Want Your Windows?

uglyspanishhouses Report

8points
POST
#3

🤔

🤔

uglyspanishhouses Report

8points
POST
Edison Lima
Edison Lima
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beach/country house. An ugly one.

0
0points
reply
#4

Sorry The Hdr Doesn't Make It Better

Sorry The Hdr Doesn’t Make It Better

uglyspanishhouses Report

8points
POST
#5

I Wonder What Distracted Them

I Wonder What Distracted Them

uglyspanishhouses Report

8points
POST
#6

I Know This Is Old But You Can Imagine It Never Looked New

I Know This Is Old But You Can Imagine It Never Looked New

uglyspanishhouses Report

8points
POST
#7

Thanks For Sending This In, I Hate It

Thanks For Sending This In, I Hate It

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#8

These Houses Are Almost New

These Houses Are Almost New

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#9

Big Chimney Energy 💯

Big Chimney Energy 💯

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#10

I Dont Know What They Were Going For But They Coulda Atleast Have Installed Some Gutters

I Dont Know What They Were Going For But They Coulda Atleast Have Installed Some Gutters

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#11

This Is Especially Useful, If You Like Getting Wet In The Rain While You Fumble With Your Keys

This Is Especially Useful, If You Like Getting Wet In The Rain While You Fumble With Your Keys

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#12

Slip N Slide 2 In 1

Slip N Slide 2 In 1

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#13

Gogo Gadget Expando

Gogo Gadget Expando

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#14

Yo Dawg I Heard You Like...

Yo Dawg I Heard You Like...

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave the gambrel roofs for pole barns and tool sheds, please.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Some Days I Admire All The Unecessary Work That Go Into Stuff (Also Please Notice The Smurf Door)

Some Days I Admire All The Unecessary Work That Go Into Stuff (Also Please Notice The Smurf Door)

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#16

Every Room Has A 'For Sale' Sign

Every Room Has A ‘For Sale’ Sign

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#17

For Me It's The Fact That Nothing Here Is Straight

For Me It’s The Fact That Nothing Here Is Straight

uglyspanishhouses Report

7points
POST
#18

Why Make Something Bad Once, When You Can Do It Four Times?

Why Make Something Bad Once, When You Can Do It Four Times?

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#19

Almost Some Beauty In This But It Still Looks Like Howls's Moving Castle

Almost Some Beauty In This But It Still Looks Like Howls’s Moving Castle

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not even the Wizard Howl would like that thing.

0
0points
reply
#20

50 Shades Of Grey

50 Shades Of Grey

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#21

LEGO Cancer Growth 🧡

LEGO Cancer Growth 🧡

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#22

Partners In Crime (Please Notice The Skewed Balcony)

Partners In Crime (Please Notice The Skewed Balcony)

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, you do need a *little* slope for rainwater runoff, but that is awful.

0
0points
reply
#23

Did They Build The White House First Or The Grey Twin Tower Monoliths?

Did They Build The White House First Or The Grey Twin Tower Monoliths?

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#24

Ouh I Ran Out Of Budget For A Good Caption

Ouh I Ran Out Of Budget For A Good Caption

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#25

You Know That Annoying Little Brother Some People Have

You Know That Annoying Little Brother Some People Have

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#26

This One Is Not Too Bad

This One Is Not Too Bad

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#27

Bizcocho Pasado

Bizcocho Pasado

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#28

Fake Balconies 🥰

Fake Balconies 🥰

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#29

Another Weird House I Came Across. The Placement Of The Windows Makes Me Uneasy

Another Weird House I Came Across. The Placement Of The Windows Makes Me Uneasy

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#30

Chimney Shadows And Pink Sunsets🧡

Chimney Shadows And Pink Sunsets🧡

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#31

When Ur House Has One Big Chimney 😍

When Ur House Has One Big Chimney 😍

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#32

50cent - Window Shopping

50cent - Window Shopping

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#33

Surprise - It's For Sale •‿*

Surprise - It’s For Sale •‿*

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#34

Big Terrace > Big Livingroom

Big Terrace > Big Livingroom

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#35

Hidden Trashure ... Im Very Punny Today

Hidden Trashure ... Im Very Punny Today

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#36

Dont Mind Me, Just Making @uglymelbournehouses Jelly

Dont Mind Me, Just Making @uglymelbournehouses Jelly

uglyspanishhouses Report

6points
POST
#37

Actually This Might Not Even Be That Bad, Am I Losing My Judgement?

Actually This Might Not Even Be That Bad, Am I Losing My Judgement?

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#38

Do You Believe In Magic?

Do You Believe In Magic?

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#39

Another Ugly House

Another Ugly House

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#40

Not Sure What Makes Me The Most Uneasy, But The Windows Don't Help

Not Sure What Makes Me The Most Uneasy, But The Windows Don’t Help

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#41

Waterslide

Waterslide

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#42

Messy Like Our Lifes

Messy Like Our Lifes

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#43

Ugly Spanish Houses

Ugly Spanish Houses

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#44

Overbite

Overbite

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#45

Slopey

Slopey

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#46

☹️☹️☹️☹️ This Is My Favorite Emoji

☹️☹️☹️☹️ This Is My Favorite Emoji

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#47

Random In The Front, Castle In The Back

Random In The Front, Castle In The Back

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#48

Wonder What Inspired Them

Wonder What Inspired Them

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#49

Please Dont Ask

Please Dont Ask

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#50

U Kno When You Accelerate And All The Stuff Gets Pushed Back In The Trunk

U Kno When You Accelerate And All The Stuff Gets Pushed Back In The Trunk

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#51

I Guess Half The House Doesn't Need Natural Light

I Guess Half The House Doesn’t Need Natural Light

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#52

Paint Is A Conspiracy. Hillary Smells Like Sulfur

Paint Is A Conspiracy. Hillary Smells Like Sulfur

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#53

The Sun Will Never Face The Big Windows Either

The Sun Will Never Face The Big Windows Either

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#54

Like A Cake That Isn't Done Yet, But You Know It Aint Gonna Turn Out Any Good When It Is

Like A Cake That Isn’t Done Yet, But You Know It Aint Gonna Turn Out Any Good When It Is

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#55

Is It To Protect Them From Us, Or To Protect Us From Them?

Is It To Protect Them From Us, Or To Protect Us From Them?

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#56

Yellow Shoe

Yellow Shoe

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#57

Not The Best Pic, But You Get The Idea

Not The Best Pic, But You Get The Idea

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#58

Cheap Concrete Fences, Look Like The Backseats Of A Flooded Neglected Corolla

Cheap Concrete Fences, Look Like The Backseats Of A Flooded Neglected Corolla

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#59

Cancer Growth

Cancer Growth

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#60

When You Haven't Unlocked The Safehouse Yet

When You Haven’t Unlocked The Safehouse Yet

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#61

Did They Run Out Of Panels?

Did They Run Out Of Panels?

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#62

One And A Half Floors

One And A Half Floors

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#63

Big Small Windows

Big Small Windows

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#64

I Always Shoot At Golden Hour

I Always Shoot At Golden Hour

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#65

99% Finished

99% Finished

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#66

I Swear It's Not The Camera Angle

I Swear It’s Not The Camera Angle

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#67

Idk Some Kinda LEGO Fort

Idk Some Kinda LEGO Fort

uglyspanishhouses Report

5points
POST
#68

Maybe It's Pointed At The Mekka 🤷🏼‍♀️ #thehousewiththequran

Maybe It’s Pointed At The Mekka 🤷🏼‍♀️ #thehousewiththequran

uglyspanishhouses Report

4points
POST
#69

Comment Where You Think The Stairs Lead To

Comment Where You Think The Stairs Lead To

uglyspanishhouses Report

4points
POST
#70

Sorry For All The Hdr, Doesn't Make It Any Better

Sorry For All The Hdr, Doesn’t Make It Any Better

uglyspanishhouses Report

4points
POST
#71

1. Why Do The Garage Doors Lead To The Garden 2. Why Is The Terrace Not Connected To The House 3. Why Dont I Have Friends

1. Why Do The Garage Doors Lead To The Garden 2. Why Is The Terrace Not Connected To The House 3. Why Dont I Have Friends

uglyspanishhouses Report

4points
POST

