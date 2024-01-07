Because this is the internet and everything by default is a thing, real estate listings that have an it factor are by definition on the table just like anything else you’d find anywhere else. Weird, funny, flashy, excessive, randomly generated—you name it, it’s probably out there. And also in this list now.

While you wouldn’t be wrong to say that places like TikTok and Reddit provide quite a bit (absolute understatement) of stuff to consume, you’d probably be surprised how much equally entertaining stuff is out there on places like Zillow.

#1 The Home Of Composer Jim Steinman, Who Wrote Celine Dion’s “I’d Do Anything For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart And It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” As Well As Meatloaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” And Many Other Hits, Is On The Market In Ridgefield $3,950,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#2 On Today’s Episode Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 45: Atlantic City Edition. “Casa De Cielo” Is Your Chance To Own An Actual High Rise In Atlantic City, Nj That Has 6 Floors Of Office Space And A Penthouse Residence On Top $10,900,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#3 Here’s A Historic Castle In Downtown Kansas City That Sits On A Land Assemblage Of Up To 20 Acres (The Parcel For The Castle Itself Is 3.84 Acres) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Houses come in all shapes and sizes. And saying all is likely not too far off from being accurate. Mathematically speaking, there are an estimated 2.3 billion houses on this planet. There’s bound to be at least that many different shapes and sizes of them. At the very least, there’s quite a bit of variety. Let’s leave it at that.

#4 On Today’s Episode Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, But Actually Maybe We Can Tell A Little Bit From The Outside. Here’s A Gorgeous Manse In Utica, Mi $1,100,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#5 Here’s A Fun Estate In Morrison, Co That’s Just 30 Minutes From Downtown Denver That Is Being Offered For The First Time Ever. Per The Listing The Architect Is The Same Architect That Designed John Denver And Other Iconic Residences In The Area $2,850,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

And it’s not just the number that’s baffling, but also the variety of houses. While everyone agrees on what a house is in essence, every house is still a result of a number of factors, ranging from taste to function to practicality, all falling somewhere on the spectrum of subjective to objective… the possibilities for house manifestations are endless at this point. ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Houses can be unorthodox for a number of reasons. With older ones, it’s a historical legacy that might define what it is. Like this one house in Missouri looks like any other ordinary house, save for the fact that it has a very functional jail in it. Apparently, back in the late 1800s, the house was built for the town sheriff and thus was equipped with 9 cells, just like firefighters would live in fire stations.

#10 Here’s An 1860 43-Room Elizabethan Style Manor In Pawling, NY On 25.5 Acres That Per The Listing Comes With “Two Caretaker Homes, A Carriage House With Groom's Quarters, A Yoga Studio, A 12,000 Sq. Ft. Stable, Greenhouse And More” $6,500,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#11 It’s Been A While Since We’ve Seen A Nice Victorian So Here’s A Nice Victorian In New Hartford $595,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Some houses are actually castles. Yep, this family-sized castle, dubbed the Helmer castle after violinist Max Helmer, in Michigan was listed for sale and sold for a bit over $500,000 back in 2021. Sure, you might not necessarily be a king or queen (or are you?!) but you can still enjoy a bit of medieval luxury. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 We’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s An Absolutely Perfect Gorgeous Midcentury Modern In Palm Springs, Ca And You Have To Hear The History Behind It $1,850,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#14 Here’s Your Chance To Finally Live Your Best Life As A Viking In Sweden. The Viking Property Comes With A Main Residence, A Guest Residence, Multiple Guest Cabinets, Bocce Court, Handcrafted Sculpture And A Viking-Style Terrace $821,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#15 On Today’s Episode Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home. This One Is In Voorburg, Netherlands And Is Currently Listed For About $475,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

With some choices of homes, it seems like the architect simply hit the Generate Randomly button and called it a day because there isn’t much that you can say if you have a mini golf course, cave interiors, a Marilyn Monroe theme, unconventional elevation, or even a merry-go-round running in your house.

#17 I’m Not Saying This 1898 Victorian Is My Most Favorite Zillow Gone Wild House Ever But This Is My Most Favorite Zillow Gone Wild House Ever And It Comes With A Few Surprises??? $4,500,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#18 This Place Is Known As The “Gatsby Barn” That Was Originally Built In 1878 And Later Owned By Musician Leon Redbone But Updated By The New Owners For Today Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share With over 10k square feet the home also includes a 1300 sq ft event pavilion that reportedly cost over $1 million with a 22-seat bar, pizza oven, japanese hibachi tables and custom built smoker. There’s also a guest cottage as well as a carriage house $8,599,999

ADVERTISEMENT

OK, so, historical legacy and maybe having too much money aside, there’s always the reason of taste. Considering there are over 8 billion people out there, each would have something that they’d want in a home. Again, taste doesn’t really explain why there’s amusement park equipment inside your house, but I guess you can’t argue on matters of taste.

#19 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Las Vegas Pirate Ship Club With An Attached Indiana Jones Casita Edition $349,999 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#20 Finally, Just In Time For Christmas Here’s Your Chance To Have Your Very Own High School One Of These $599,977 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#21 If You’ve Ever Looked At Your Roof And Told Yourself “I Wish I Could Mow That” Then Look No Further Than This Elverson, Pa Home On 4 Acres $450,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Yet, other homes are built to serve a particular function. This does overlap with the idea of having a literal jail inside your basement area, but it’s in general an idea of a house being useful as more than just a home. A portion of your house can be dedicated to a venture (a bakery or store front) or even be designed to be rented as a film set or studio. In fact, there’s an entire profession dedicated to scoping these places out.

#23 Since You All Are The Best We Have Literally Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mcm 1960 Spartan Carousel That Is For Sale In Fairview, Nc For $210,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever the case is, if you boil it down to the bare bones of the definition, you can practically say a house is just a place to keep your stuff. Well said, George Carlin. So, that is ultimately the function of a house—to keep your stuff. It doesn’t have to be anything more than that, and that is fine.

#25 Here’s A Rare Chance To Own And Live In Your Very Own Historic Pullman-Standard 1925 Rail Car (Tcry 106) In Bonner Mt For Only $249,000. Getting Railed Has Never Been Easier Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#26 Britney Spears’ Childhood Home Is On The Market In Kentwood, Louisiana. Dance Studio Included. The Home Previously Sold Back In 2021 For $289k And Seems To Come With Some Of The Original Furnishings $1,200,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

And speaking of stuff, there are a number of recommendations for things to have around the house—like, absolute musts. So, you can get by with essentially under roughly 100 things at your house, including furniture, appliances, tech, tools, and other conveniences. And while you can minimize it by skipping some accessories, emergency-related things like alarms might be mandated by law, so keep an eye on that.

#28 Wayne Trapp's "Chant Du Cygne" Is A Really Fun Concrete Home Built In 1970 In Concord, Oh, Per The Listing This Is The First Time Its Been On The Market In Two Decades. Currently Listed For Only?? $400,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 This Perfect Mcm Is Known As The “Nancy Sinatra” House Because Nancy Sinatra Once Lived There (That Was Easy) $2,950,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

And if you can’t afford a house and have no idea what you’re doing in this listicle, why not share the confusion with everyone else in the comment section below. Otherwise, leave your takes on the houses seen here and hit that upvote button, and then move on to another article on the same topic.

#31 We’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Near Perfect Midcentury Modern In Oklahoma City, Ok. Per The Listing “The Architect Herb Greene’s “Cunningham House” Is A Landmark Mid-Century Modern Treasure Built In 1962 - Greene Studied Architecture Along With Bruce Goff And Frank Lloyd Wright, And Lectured At @uofoklahoma” Which Also Happens To Be The Best School $1,379,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#32 Right In Time For The Fall, This Las Vegas Home Has Over 2,000 Somethings(I’ll Leave The Rest For You To Figure Out) $1,150,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#35 This Former Cincinnati Church Has A Very Gothy Exterior And A Really Cool Interior? From What I Understand From The Listing There Are 3 Separate Living Areas Within The Former Church And The Main Home Is Pretty Pretty Pretty Pretty Good? $1,649,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#37 Here’s A Fun 7,500 Sq Ft Home Made From Lime Stucco And Solid Fieldstone In Pine Plains, NY That Is Set On 127 Acres And Features A 26’ High Ceiling In The Living Room $25,000,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#38 If You’ve Been Waiting For A Somewhat Affordable Castle Today Is Your Lucky Day Bc This Over 6k Sq Ft Valley Springs, Ca Is Available For Only $850,000 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share