You can learn about history from books, but that’s a long path, and quite likely not the one you took back in your school years. Or you did, and in that case, hats off to you!

Luckily, the internet is not only meant for endless scrolling, weakening our attention span and eating up these precious free hours we don’t even have. With educational social media channels getting more and more popular, we can expand our knowledge horizons with little effort.

And this awesome Instagram page titled “History in Pictures” promises exactly that. Followed by 89.8K followers and counting, it offers a collection of the most brilliant, rare, and forgotten moments in the past captured on camera.

“Learn a little about a lot — one fact a day,” the description says and how can you not be down for it! Scroll down through our selection of the best posts below.

This Is How Marlene Dietrich Showed Up In Paris In 1933 After Being Told Not To Wear Pants Upon Arrival. Can't Have A Woman Dressing Like A Man. What’s Next? Equal Rights? Lol

This Is How Marlene Dietrich Showed Up In Paris In 1933 After Being Told Not To Wear Pants Upon Arrival. Can't Have A Woman Dressing Like A Man. What's Next? Equal Rights? Lol

She wasn't told not to, nthing happened to her, her daughter was dressed the same way. This was a photo taken as part of her well publicised arrival. All comment in the French papers about her "looking masculine" was all about taking the p**s out of the dudes who huffed about a woman wearing trousers.

After The Breakup Of The Ussr, The Lithuanian Basketball Team Couldn't Afford To Participate In The 1992 Olympics

After The Breakup Of The Ussr, The Lithuanian Basketball Team Couldn't Afford To Participate In The 1992 Olympics

That’s when the not-at-all random but completely natural savior stepped in: the iconic rock band @gratefuldead. They funded the boys trip – and provided them a license to sell special Grateful Dead-Olympics merchandise, which proved massively popular with fans at the Olympics

Im surprised this hasn't been made into a screen play. This has a wholesome, Cool Running's vibe, all over it!

Hought Your Life Was Boring? Well, You Were Probably Right. Working As A Waitress In 1921, Lillian Boyer Was Invited By Customers To Go Flying

Hought Your Life Was Boring? Well, You Were Probably Right. Working As A Waitress In 1921, Lillian Boyer Was Invited By Customers To Go Flying

She climbed onto the wing her very first flight, and later performed in 352 shows until 1929 – when airplane safety regulations forced barnstormers into retirement and ruined all the fun

I wonder how much fun was ruined when people were injured or died doing stuff like that.

The Door To The Dining Area Of The Alcobaca Monastery In Portugal Was Made Narrow So That Monks Who Got Too Fat Were Forced To Go Into Fasting

The Door To The Dining Area Of The Alcobaca Monastery In Portugal Was Made Narrow So That Monks Who Got Too Fat Were Forced To Go Into Fasting

Life Advice: Be A Lot More Like Roger Moore On The Set Of The 1973 Bond Movie ’live & Let Die’ And Ignore All Your Emails Until Monday Morning

Life Advice: Be A Lot More Like Roger Moore On The Set Of The 1973 Bond Movie 'live & Let Die' And Ignore All Your Emails Until Monday Morning

Man Experiences Irony, 1966

Man Experiences Irony, 1966

I knew I should have gotten that extended warranty....

Behind Every Successful Woman Stands A Man Who... Well.. In Most Cases He Just Stands There For, You Know, Safety Reasons. Anyway, Here’s Brigitte Nielsen With Some Dude In 1986

Behind Every Successful Woman Stands A Man Who... Well.. In Most Cases He Just Stands There For, You Know, Safety Reasons. Anyway, Here's Brigitte Nielsen With Some Dude In 1986

Did You Know That Food Delivery In Japan Started Over 300 Years Ago, During The Edo Period?

Did You Know That Food Delivery In Japan Started Over 300 Years Ago, During The Edo Period?

Anyway: Having Seen This Young Man Gloriously Deliver Ramen In 1935, The Dude From Doordash Must At Least Make It To My Actual Door To Be Worthy A Tip From Now On

That's quite a feat - how on earth did he load up and deliver all those towering bentos?

This Photo Taken By Dennis Hutchinson In The ’80s Reminds Me Of Our Relationship

This Photo Taken By Dennis Hutchinson In The '80s Reminds Me Of Our Relationship

Better than watching paint dry, maybe.

John Daly Sharing An Intimate Moment With His Wife After Winning The 1995 British Open

John Daly Sharing An Intimate Moment With His Wife After Winning The 1995 British Open

Even Rockstars Were Young Once

Even Rockstars Were Young Once

Have You Ever Liked Your Car So Much You Stuck It On The Wall? Joakim Bonnier Did. He Drove This Brm V12 Powered Mclaren M5a To Sixth Place In The 1968 Italian Grand Prix

Have You Ever Liked Your Car So Much You Stuck It On The Wall? Joakim Bonnier Did. He Drove This Brm V12 Powered Mclaren M5a To Sixth Place In The 1968 Italian Grand Prix

Photographer: 'Joakim! Give me saucy and really camp it up baby!' Joakim:'Like zis?'

In 1983, Freddy Heineken Was Kidnapped, Held To Ransom (€16 M) And Later Said "They Tortured Me For 3 Days, They Made Me Drink Carlsberg."

In 1983, Freddy Heineken Was Kidnapped, Held To Ransom (€16 M) And Later Said "They Tortured Me For 3 Days, They Made Me Drink Carlsberg."

Good that he survived with his sense of humour intact.

Your Periodic Reminder That All Of This Started Because One Tiny Bureaucrat Felt He Wasn't Getting Enough Respect 30 Years Ago. Be Kind To Your Tiny Bureaucrats, Folks

Your Periodic Reminder That All Of This Started Because One Tiny Bureaucrat Felt He Wasn't Getting Enough Respect 30 Years Ago. Be Kind To Your Tiny Bureaucrats, Folks

Possibly the most dangerous man on Earth.

Ideator Defined: Whoever Decided To Bring This Porsche 911 To A Tiny Island Between Australia And New Zealand Using That Delivery Method In 1982

Ideator Defined: Whoever Decided To Bring This Porsche 911 To A Tiny Island Between Australia And New Zealand Using That Delivery Method In 1982

Classic example of more money than brains. I looked this one up. It was being delivered to Norfolk Island. The name is truly ironic because it's in the southern hemisphere. The "tiny island" is only 14 square miles. What's that guy gonna do? Drive the 20 miles of paved road 5 times a day?

The Miami Zoo Put 30 Flamingos In The Bathroom To Protect Them From Hurricane Andrew In 1992

The Miami Zoo Put 30 Flamingos In The Bathroom To Protect Them From Hurricane Andrew In 1992

Look at the vain creatures checking themselves out. They know they’re beautiful.

Some Nerds Caption: Crown Prince Wilhelm Of Germany Striking A Pose While Inspecting The Troops, Ca. 1915. My Caption: "..mein Milkshake Brings All Zhe Boys To Zhe Yard"

Some Nerds Caption: Crown Prince Wilhelm Of Germany Striking A Pose While Inspecting The Troops, Ca. 1915. My Caption: "..mein Milkshake Brings All Zhe Boys To Zhe Yard"

🎶 and they're like, it's better than yours 🎶

Salvador Dalí And His Anteater Having A Stroll Out Of The Paris Metro, 1969

Salvador Dalí And His Anteater Having A Stroll Out Of The Paris Metro, 1969

Czech It Out! Prague!

Czech It Out! Prague!

I’m betting the buildings were coloured in 1910, as well.

A Party You Wish You Hadn’t Missed. Noel And Liam Gallagher With Diego Maradona In Buenos Aires, 1998

A Party You Wish You Hadn’t Missed. Noel And Liam Gallagher With Diego Maradona In Buenos Aires, 1998

Y'all 1998 was 25 years ago! 😱😳

Pov: It’s 1970 And You’re Outside Nathan’s, Eagerly Waiting For Your Buddy To Finish His Hot Dog So That You Can Get Back Up On Your Chopper Bike (Which Has A Banana Seat) And Go Smoke Bubblegum Cigars In A Dubiously Constructed Tree House

Pov: It’s 1970 And You’re Outside Nathan’s, Eagerly Waiting For Your Buddy To Finish His Hot Dog So That You Can Get Back Up On Your Chopper Bike (Which Has A Banana Seat) And Go Smoke Bubblegum Cigars In A Dubiously Constructed Tree House

The Most Fascinating Man In The World? Maybe. Peter Freuchen (Here With His Wife Dagmar Freuchen-Gale)

The Most Fascinating Man In The World? Maybe. Peter Freuchen (Here With His Wife Dagmar Freuchen-Gale)

Standing six feet seven inches, Freuchen was an arctic explorer, journalist, author, and anthropologist. He participated in several arctic journeys (including a 1000-mile dogsled trip across Greenland), starred in an Oscar-winning film, wrote more than a dozen books (novels and nonfiction, including his Famous Book of the Eskimos), had a peg leg (he lost his leg to frostbite in 1926; he amputated his gangrenous toes himself), was involved in the Danish resistance against Germany… [and] once escaped from a blizzard shelter by cutting his way out of it with a knife fashioned from his own feces.

I could have sworn I read somewhere that he killed whatever animal he's wearing himself too.

In 1955, Playboy Ran A Story That Depicted A Future Where Homosexuality Was The Norm, Heterosexuality Was Outlawed And Anti-Straight Mobs Marched The Streets

In 1955, Playboy Ran A Story That Depicted A Future Where Homosexuality Was The Norm, Heterosexuality Was Outlawed And Anti-Straight Mobs Marched The Streets

Outraged Letters Poured In. Hefner Responded “If It Was Wrong To Persecute Heterosexuals In A Homosexual Society, Then The Reverse Was Wrong, Too.”

It's a shame this is still a thing now. This should be at the top

Summer Interns (Commonly Referred To As ”hey You!” By Colleagues), At Wall Street In 1987

Summer Interns (Commonly Referred To As ”hey You!” By Colleagues), At Wall Street In 1987

Since Powerpoint and Adderal wouldn’t be invented until many years later, the two actually had time for a lunch break. And as if -eating interns wasn’t confusing enough, imagine how this level of detail was captured by an 8x10 view camera. Joel Sternfeld, the photographer who was hiding under the sheet when using that giant old tripod mounted camera, later published it in his book ’Stranger Passing’.

Ince The 19th-Century Guy Who Was The Actual Inspiration For The Character Of Mowgli Looked Far Less Cute On Photo (Google ’dina Sanichar’ At Your Own Risk), Let’s Look At Tippi Degre’s Childhood Gallery From The ’90s Instead

Ince The 19th-Century Guy Who Was The Actual Inspiration For The Character Of Mowgli Looked Far Less Cute On Photo (Google ’dina Sanichar’ At Your Own Risk), Let’s Look At Tippi Degre’s Childhood Gallery From The ’90s Instead

Born In Namibia To French Wildlife Photography Parents, She Got To Call A Five-Ton Elephant Her ”brother,” Chill With Cheetahs And Hug Giant Bullfrogs As If They Were Her Teddy Bears

When she got older and understood the danger her parents often placed her in, she was to say the least a bit annoyed.

Sunbathing Like A Chimp, 1949

Sunbathing Like A Chimp, 1949

Suddam Hussein Once Burned His Son Uday's Car Collection, Consisting Of Hundreds Of Rare, Luxury Cars, As Punishment For Uday's Shooting At A Dinner Party, Which Killed Several People And Injured Saddam's Half-Brother

Suddam Hussein Once Burned His Son Uday's Car Collection, Consisting Of Hundreds Of Rare, Luxury Cars, As Punishment For Uday's Shooting At A Dinner Party, Which Killed Several People And Injured Saddam's Half-Brother

The Hussein family just sounds like your average everyday family in Florida these days.

Actress Tippi Hedren Would Later Confess It Was "Stupid Beyond Belief" To Treat A 400lb Beast Like A Domestic Pet At Their La Home During The 70s

Actress Tippi Hedren Would Later Confess It Was "Stupid Beyond Belief" To Treat A 400lb Beast Like A Domestic Pet At Their La Home During The 70s

Hindsight is 2020. But she was just an idiot.

His 1983 Letter Sold For $479,939 At An Auction Last Month

His 1983 Letter Sold For $479,939 At An Auction Last Month

Not Only Were The Tallest And Shortest Players In History Active In The Nba At The Same Time

Not Only Were The Tallest And Shortest Players In History Active In The Nba At The Same Time

During the 1987-88 season, Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues even played on the same team: The Washington Bullets. And thus, this fantastic picture – which I’ve placed right next to my high school junior photo at mom’s place – was born

Every Dude The First Friday After Getting Their Second 5g Chip Installed By Pfizer... Or Frank Gorshin As ”the Riddler” In The Batman TV Series In ’66

Every Dude The First Friday After Getting Their Second 5g Chip Installed By Pfizer... Or Frank Gorshin As ”the Riddler” In The Batman TV Series In ’66

If You Like To Travel The World, You Could Go Visit Ctesiphon, Which Was Once The Largest City In The World, Built By The Parthians (Known For Having Taken Over The World A Few Times Over The Course Of World History) And The The World’s Largest Single Span Unreinforced Brick Arch

If You Like To Travel The World, You Could Go Visit Ctesiphon, Which Was Once The Largest City In The World, Built By The Parthians (Known For Having Taken Over The World A Few Times Over The Course Of World History) And The The World’s Largest Single Span Unreinforced Brick Arch

And yes, the camera wouldn’t bless the world until thousands of years later, but that’s a reconstruction of what it MAY have looked like, much like how there are 3d functions in Google World, you otherwordly literate nerd

In 1960, David Latimer Planted A Garden Inside Of A Giant Glass Bottle And Sealed It Shut. Latimer Only Opened The Bottle Once In 1972 To Add A Bit Of Water. The Self Contained Ecosystem Has Flourished For 60 Years

In 1960, David Latimer Planted A Garden Inside Of A Giant Glass Bottle And Sealed It Shut. Latimer Only Opened The Bottle Once In 1972 To Add A Bit Of Water. The Self Contained Ecosystem Has Flourished For 60 Years

I want to do this! That is so cool!

Hate Your Life? It Could Be Worse, Spent In The Lower Dungeon Of Warwick Castle For Instance. An ‘Oubliette’, Where Prisoners Were Dropped And Forgotten About

Hate Your Life? It Could Be Worse, Spent In The Lower Dungeon Of Warwick Castle For Instance. An ‘Oubliette’, Where Prisoners Were Dropped And Forgotten About

Kharkiv Evacuation, 2022 (Uncolorized)

Kharkiv Evacuation, 2022 (Uncolorized)

How many times do the world need to see such images? Haven't we learned anything?

The Opening Of McDonald's In Moscow In 1990 Was A Defining Moment In The History Of The Soviet Union, Coming A Year Before Its Collapse

The Opening Of McDonald's In Moscow In 1990 Was A Defining Moment In The History Of The Soviet Union, Coming A Year Before Its Collapse

An estimated 38,000 Soviets lined up for hours for what they might have heard of but never tasted: a McDonald's

I cringe at the idea of having styrofoam packaging for burgers. What a s****y idea

The World's Last Stone Age Tribe Lives On North Sentinel Island In The Indian Ocean, And They Are Known For Defending Their Island Against All Visitors

The World's Last Stone Age Tribe Lives On North Sentinel Island In The Indian Ocean, And They Are Known For Defending Their Island Against All Visitors

Having enjoyed quarantine life for the past 60,000 years, there is genetically a direct line between them and their pre-Neolithic ancestors. In 1991, however, they did accept some coconuts in what is considered the only 'friendly' encounter between the Sentinelese and outsiders

For all we know, this dude gave them a disease we barely even notice as a sniffle, but they have no immunity to.

In The Early 1980s, Infamous Drug Lord Pablo Escobar Created A Family Zoo Full Of Exotic Animals In Colombia

In The Early 1980s, Infamous Drug Lord Pablo Escobar Created A Family Zoo Full Of Exotic Animals In Colombia

When Escobar's empire crashed in the '90s, the animals were relocated to zoos -- except for the four hippos, now considered an invasive species whose waste is wreaking havoc on the Colombian aquatic ecosystem

In 2019 the population was estimated to be between 90 and 120.

Sean Connery Between Takes On The Set Of The 1971 James Bond Film

Sean Connery Between Takes On The Set Of The 1971 James Bond Film

A Photographer Captures The Exact Moment An Ira Car Bomb Explodes Outside The Old Bailey, London On The 8th March 1973

A Photographer Captures The Exact Moment An Ira Car Bomb Explodes Outside The Old Bailey, London On The 8th March 1973

Oh god, I remember "The Troubles". The politicians squaked on and on, but the real price was paid on the streets.

If You Ever Spot Someone With The Letters ‘Acab’ Written On Their Neck, It’s Fairly Safe To Assume They’re Either:⁣ ⁣ 1) Associated With Criminal Activity, Or⁣ ⁣ 2) Have Seen This 1922 Photo Of New York City Cops Dumping Alcohol Into The Gutter During Prohibition

If You Ever Spot Someone With The Letters ‘Acab’ Written On Their Neck, It’s Fairly Safe To Assume They’re Either:⁣ ⁣ 1) Associated With Criminal Activity, Or⁣ ⁣ 2) Have Seen This 1922 Photo Of New York City Cops Dumping Alcohol Into The Gutter During Prohibition

Patient Zero. The One. Número Uno. The Dude Who Single-Handedly Started ’80s Fashion. Case Closed

Patient Zero. The One. Número Uno. The Dude Who Single-Handedly Started ’80s Fashion. Case Closed

It’s Mainly Thanks To My Solid Commitment, Hard Work, Dedication And Whatever Article In Which I Learned That Sleep Deprivation Is Really Cool (But Also Some Advances In Molecular Techniques And A Thermophysiological Scientist) He Was Tracked Down Once And For All.

An Iconic Chicago Image Of Some Southside Boys, Taken In 1941. They’d Be In Their Late 80’s Or Early 90’s Today

An Iconic Chicago Image Of Some Southside Boys, Taken In 1941. They’d Be In Their Late 80’s Or Early 90’s Today

Lufthansa Serving Pork And Draft Beer On Planes In The 1960s

Lufthansa Serving Pork And Draft Beer On Planes In The 1960s

LOL beer out of a firkin on an airplane?!? That's nuts.

Nasa Trying Out A Spacesuit Intended For The Moon Landing, 1962. Unfortunately, Whatever Genius Invented This One Lost To Playtex Prototype (Yes, Armstrong’s Outfit Was Designed By A Bra Manufacturer)

Nasa Trying Out A Spacesuit Intended For The Moon Landing, 1962. Unfortunately, Whatever Genius Invented This One Lost To Playtex Prototype (Yes, Armstrong’s Outfit Was Designed By A Bra Manufacturer)

This is what I expected the 20th century to look like. This and flares. I feel so cheated.

Australian Golfer Joe Kirkwood Teeing Off From A Caddy's Mouth In 1930

Australian Golfer Joe Kirkwood Teeing Off From A Caddy's Mouth In 1930

I could tell he was Australian without even reading the caption!

French Journalist Victor Noir Was Murdered In Paris In 1870. Today, The Sculpture On His Grave Is Believed To Give Women A Blessed Sex Life If They Kiss Noir On His Lips Or Rub His Tool

French Journalist Victor Noir Was Murdered In Paris In 1870. Today, The Sculpture On His Grave Is Believed To Give Women A Blessed Sex Life If They Kiss Noir On His Lips Or Rub His Tool

No one will post a photo of his tool?😄

It’s October 26th, 2000. The Day Has Finally Arrived. After Six Years Of Playstation Reigning Supreme, The Playstation 2 Is About To Become The New Hero

It’s October 26th, 2000. The Day Has Finally Arrived. After Six Years Of Playstation Reigning Supreme, The Playstation 2 Is About To Become The New Hero

Midsummer!

Midsummer!

No this is not midsummer. This is a traditional Mayday celebration. May 1st is traditionally the beginning of spring in many cultures. That thing in the middle is called a Maypole because this is in May.

Five Years Into The Occupation, Poles Were So Tired Of The Germans, Their War And Weird Way Of Talking (Last One Just Being A Guess), They Started The Largest Ever Uprising In A German-Occupied Territory

Five Years Into The Occupation, Poles Were So Tired Of The Germans, Their War And Weird Way Of Talking (Last One Just Being A Guess), They Started The Largest Ever Uprising In A German-Occupied Territory

Before having heard about the rebellion, H̶i̶t̶l.. the angry moustache guy knew that the city would fall into Allied hands in a matter of months anyway . But what followed the failed Warsaw Uprising would prove how little he gave a shit about that detail. In fact, the angry little man cared so little, he ordered the destruction of Warsaw. If you were to visit this sexy beast of a capital city today, however, it’d be hard to tell that soldiers armed with flamethrowers and explosives once systematically razed nearly every building in the city to the ground.

Was there ever a time there wasn't Polish resistance? OP makes it sound like the NAZIs were tolerated for a time. I can assure you they were not.

In 1990, The United Arab Emirates’ Total Gdp Was $50.7 Billion. Today, It’s More Than $420 Billion

In 1990, The United Arab Emirates’ Total Gdp Was $50.7 Billion. Today, It’s More Than $420 Billion

I kinda like the before... It has more character. Now it just seems soulless :(

May I Present Citroën Karin, The Most Beautiful Ugly Piece Of Sh*t I've Ever Seen?

May I Present Citroën Karin, The Most Beautiful Ugly Piece Of Sh*t I've Ever Seen?

Having no new models to reveal at the Paris Motor Show in 1980, Citroën stylist Trevor Fiore was given the go ahead to build a model (not a driveable car) for display. Straddling a line between genius and imbecile I couldn't have conceived in my wildest pipe dream, it still looks futuristic 41 years later

Looks like a Roomba was sodomized by a Lotus Esprit.

Hong Kong Has Been Good At Refining Its Soil, But Worse At Preserving Our Sky

Hong Kong Has Been Good At Refining Its Soil, But Worse At Preserving Our Sky

Air pollution is affecting resident health, causing expats to abandon ship for Singapore and often sinking the city into a haze of smog reminiscent of Victorian London. Ask the government who to blame and they’ll point you in the direction of the factories in the Guangdong area, and while this is true to an extent, it doesn’t really tell the full story. Hong Kong has the world’s highest traffic density as well as coal-burning power plants which contribute an estimated 50% to the total level of pollution. That being said, the worst days of air pollution are usually caused by wind blowing the smog in from China.

Ironic that progress now might be seen as a reversal of the two pictures with the abandonment of skyscrapers and a return to green spaces.

Your Tinder Picture Might Never Look As Good As Emerson Fittipaldi Did Posing With $1 Million In Cash After Winning The ’89 Indy 500

Your Tinder Picture Might Never Look As Good As Emerson Fittipaldi Did Posing With $1 Million In Cash After Winning The ’89 Indy 500

But compared to his financial situation, yours probably look far better already. The two-time world champion would later find himself in serious trouble: bankrupt, in deep debt and with 145 lawsuits against him. On the bright side, however, some people claim he actually lives a good — even luxurious — life in the United States (by avoiding his financial obligations with the help of shell companies).

Millennials Childhood Summed In One Photo: Macaulay Culkin In An Rl Polo And Reebok Pump Twilight Zones While Leaning On The Delorean

Millennials Childhood Summed In One Photo: Macaulay Culkin In An Rl Polo And Reebok Pump Twilight Zones While Leaning On The Delorean

WOW that looks pre Home Alone. Also McCully is Gen-X like me. We aren't Millennials. You graduate high school before the millenium, you aren't a millennial. Nothing against millennials, but there is a difference.

The Dc-9 Is Perhaps One Of The Most Iconic Aircraft Of The Late 1960s

The Dc-9 Is Perhaps One Of The Most Iconic Aircraft Of The Late 1960s

But no single model was quite as recognizable as that which belonged to Playboy legend Hugh Hefner. His sleek, black private jet, complete with the seminal white bunny on the tail, was essentially the Playboy Mansion at 35,000 feet. But most importantly: it had a custom-made waterbed covered in soft Tasmanian possum fur