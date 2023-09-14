Give it enough time, and what we consider everyday life will become a distant and unfamiliar past to someone else. The only way they will be able to explore it is through the remnants and records left behind by those who lived it.

The Instagram account 'History Everyday' offers us exactly that. Sharing pictures from earlier epochs, it allows us to take a glimpse into how our predecessors looked and what they were up to when they were just trying to get by.

More info: Instagram