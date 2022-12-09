We’re doomed to repeat the same mistakes that humankind has made, over and over again, if we don’t have a solid grasp of history. But learning about the past is far more than just skimming through thick, dusty volumes. Seeing a quality photo from a specific event or time period can help you understand the atmosphere in a way that mere words can’t on their own. An image can really be worth a thousand words.

Though historical photos might be (mostly) black and white, we shouldn’t ignore the nuances and shades of grey that we might come across. The past is a very strange place, full of joy, despair, and change for the worse, as well as for the better.

The ‘Historical Pics’ Twitter page has been sharing powerful and impressive photos from the past in the hope of educating and entertaining social media users around the globe. Today, we’re featuring some of the top photos that the account has posted in their feed. Upvote the ones that really wowed you, Pandas, and let us know how they made you feel.

Meanwhile, scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview about historical photos with professional photographer Dominic Sberna, from the United States.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

50points
POST
View more comments
#2

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

35points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww he’s even smiling! He’s my favorite pharaoh :)

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

32points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww those cats be living like Queens. (I’ll show myself out before I bite the dust (hayoo!))

13
13points
reply
View more comments

The ‘Historical Pics’ social media project has been sharing what it feels are the most iconic photos from the past since joining Twitter in October 2013.

By its own account, it only focuses on “the most magnificent and breathtaking” snapshots from history. Some of these photos might be completely fresh and unseen to you Pandas. Others, however, are so iconic that you’re bound to have laid eyes on them in history textbooks and in news articles.
#4

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

30points
POST
Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good boy :) (it wasn't sarin though, several mustard gas attacks; sarin wasn't discovered until 1938)

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

26points
POST
Wolf Wolf
Wolf Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have Leo Da Vinci design my home and my furniture if I could.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

25points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only traffic jam where everyone is happy at the end ❤️‍🩹

10
10points
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda got in touch with US photographer Dominic to get his opinion on why some photos become iconic while others might be completely unknown. He also pointed out that black-and-white photography is still very much viable even in 2022, though it takes more effort than just putting a filter on a digital image.

“I think a powerful image makes all the difference and in the same vein, what the subject matter is,” he told us.

“For example, an image of bar patrons after the repeal of Prohibition in the United States or equally when Prohibition was enacted and federal agents dumped thousands of gallons of beer and distilled spirits. Those images are powerful because they represent a period of history so well.”
#7

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#8

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

24points
POST
Jaekry
Jaekry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guy on the right even had to right outfit!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

24points
POST
Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was Aloha Airlines Flight 243. Fuselage joint metal fatigue exacerbated by crevice corrosion due to being operated in a costal environment. 1 fatality, 65 injured, 8 serious. The planes now have an extra layer built onto the outer hull and over the fuselage joint to eliminate the risk of both involved factors.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

According to photographer Dominic, in this day and age, it all comes down to a photographer’s choice whether to go fully digital or to shoot on film.

“Nowadays, it's all about personal preference. Film still remains a true art form, whereas digital is quick and easy,” he summarized the difference.

“The quality of digital may or may not have surpassed film, but both are great mediums for different reasons,” he told Bored Panda.
#10

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

22points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, apple replaced a lot of sockets with ridiculously expensive adapters

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

22points
POST
#12

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

21points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, I'm glad they pointed out she's female. I was really struggling to tell.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“Black and white photography can convey a mood. It can also show stark contrasts better, depending on the subject matter. It can remove one's bias from what they are seeing, especially if that subject being photographed is a person,” photographer Dominic said.

“Black and white photography is an art form in its own right. Many people will take a photo, convert it to black and white, and call it art. It's simply not that easy. Some photos just truly work better that way, while others not so much. At the end of the day, the decision lies with the artist/photographer.”
#13

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

21points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol a fricking cat from 100 years ago has more common sense and decency than a lot of modern humans

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

21points
POST
Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even though the picture makes it look like some friendly people are having a cozy tea party, the Yakuza are a Mafia-like criminal organization, based in Japan.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

It’s very human to look back at the past with a certain amount of nostalgia. We miss the days when we were happy, content, and loved. Usually (though not always), people yearn for their childhoods.

And though nostalgia has its upsides, you can easily get lost in it, and your quality of life in the present might suffer. It’s essential to find a healthy balance between the two.
#16

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#17

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

19points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

French people got that 4k ultra HD quality damnn

11
11points
reply
#18

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

"Nostalgia has the 'super power' of helping us feel better about the 'now' by connecting us to positive feelings from the 'then.' Nostalgia can help us feel better about ourselves and more in control of current situations if we're able to channel that positivity into concrete actions or a reframed mindset about the present. However, when we begin 'living in the past,' we may be inviting into our lives less than optimal mental wellness and potentially compromised physical wellbeing, too," Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., from Northern Illinois University told Bored Panda during an interview a while ago.
#19

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

18points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are missing the top bit

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

17points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder people now get Paris syndrome!

2
2points
reply

"When we succumb to memories of how things 'used to be' and refuse to address the 'what is,' we may find ourselves overwhelmed by our current conditions and less able to manage current challenges," the professor said, earlier.
#22

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

16points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tie them off at the bottom, becomes perfect for smuggling cheese!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

15points
POST
spirit wolf
spirit wolf
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ever! Please take me back to the 90s.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

15points
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know times were s****y back then but I'd sell my kidney to walk down these streets in 1949

4
4points
reply
View more comments

"It's often memories of home and the people who surround us that keeps us able to deal with significantly concerning or dangerous conditions. For instance, letters from home can be a lifeline for those who are engaged in warfare far away from what they consider 'home,'" she explained.
#25

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#26

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

15points
POST
#27

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

14points
POST
View more comments

Certain historical events tend to attract conspiracy theories. And they’re more common during times of crisis, upheaval, and when people don’t feel safe. The desperate desire for clarity leads to some people more readily accepting conspiracies.

“Over the past 60 years, the assassination of JFK, the death of Princess Diana, and 9/11 are the most obvious examples of national traumas surrounded by conspiracy theory beliefs,” Joseph M. Pierre, a professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Bored Panda some time ago.
#28

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

14points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must've taken ages to keep rebuilding the castles when they moved.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#30

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

13points
POST
Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Understatement. He was fatigued from skiing away from a Soviet ambust, consumed all the Pervitin, entered a state of delirium, los his patrol group with no supplies, got injured by a landmine that also set a Soviet camp alight, laid in a ditch for a week, ate only pine buds and a single raw jay, and skied over 400km before being found.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

“People who believe in conspiracy theories are also often attracted to the Manichean narratives that conspiracy theories offer, involving battles of good and evil pitting against each other in an almost apocalyptic fashion. So, it should come as no surprise that conspiracy theories might sprout up from World War II—a real-life apocalyptic battle between good and evil,” he explained.
#31

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

13points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plot twist: the stains on her apron is from drunkenly stabbing someone with that long a*s baguette and now she is fleeing the crime scene

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

13points
POST
Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can feel the disappointment by looking at their faces.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#33

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

13points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a great idea! Where was this?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#35

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

11points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dumbass thinking they were shopping carts:

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

9points
POST
#37

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

9points
POST
#38

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

9points
POST
#39

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

8points
POST
#40

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

7points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inside the reactor? Looks more like a control center 🤔

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

7points
POST
#42

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see that working nicely with cockroaches too.

0
0points
reply
#43

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

6points
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is one book that I never managed to finish

0
0points
reply
#44

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

6points
POST
#45

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

6points
POST
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet she claims she had no clue about the British royal family before marrying into it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

6points
POST
#47

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#48

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

6points
POST
#49

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

5points
POST
#50

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

3points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She had an Interesting life. From "Dovima was reputed to be the highest-paid model of her time, demanding $60 per hour" in the 1950's to "by the 1970's, she had moved in with her parents in Florida, and was working as a hostess at The Two Guys Pizza Parlor"

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Historical-Pictures

HistoricalStuff Report

2points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obscene that any one person would have that much money.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!