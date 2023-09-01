70 Of The Best Photos Shared By This Twitter Account That Collects Historic Photographs Of Cats With Their Stories (New Pics)
Say what you will, but one thing's certain: everyone's Twitter (or should we now call it 'X'?) feed has been chaotic lately. Whatever alterations the current platform CEO implemented in the algorithm seem to favor posts from verified random accounts and brands that hardly align with our interests. However, amid this whole mess, one account consistently graces my timeline – Cats of Yore.
The account delivers precisely what it promises: snapshots of cats from bygone days. These cats could be in history paintings or accompanying a child in early 20th century New York City. They can play with a ball of string or wear a top hat. They may be napping, hissing, or hanging out with their owners. Still, one thing our whiskered friends all have in common is extreme cuteness! And well, if you like cats, that's more than enough of a reason to check out some photos from Cats of Yore (click here for part one).
Time for eepy. 1940.
Notice which person is smiling.
"A cat peers over the top of a Kodak Supermatic camera. " Ca. 1930.
Miss Ann Twynam and Smoky. 1943.
Coolest couple in the neighborhood. Photo from my collection, 1937.
Please sir, my apéritifs. 1975.
A cat being lowered in a basket. 1933. People used to do this to let cats outside when they lived in apartment buildings. Maybe some people still do? I hope not. It's cute but doesn't seem safe.
Gladys (Simmons) Van Kleeck and her cat Patsy. 1910.
Photo by Anneke Hilhorst, 1973
This would have made a much better Sistine Chapel. Ca. 1960.
GET OFF MY LAWN. 1950.
Chub snugs. 1963.
Black cat auditions for the film Tales of Terror, 1961.
"Three kittens cuddle in front of a giant fish tank, eyeing a very large grouper" 1952.
London, 1962.
"Whisky the cat was 'babysitting' for young Jaqueline Hewitt's doll, but found it so comfortable in the pram that he fell asleep on the job." 1954.
"British disc jockey Jack Jackson pictured with his cat ‘Tiddles’ in the studio in May 1951."
Business networking. 1946.
Kitchen helper. 1954.
"A man in Paris carries his cat to a local park, where he'll play cards with friends." 1968.
Smoosh. 1937.
Lunch! Ca. 1950s.
Boo! From the book 'Sam' with text by John Crawford and photos by Edward Quigley, 1937.
Weather forecast: five clouds! Postcard from my collection, mailed 1907.
All in all you're just a kittens' milk bottle wall. 1946.
The grocer's cat. 1939.
"Helmuth Grandpa Deetjen at Deetjen's Big Sur Inn at Castro Canyon circa 1960."
"The belly! Ca. 1950."
"That is one absolute unit of void. Photo from my collection, no info known."
"Dorothy Van Kleeck with her cat Tommy Toodles" 1914.
"Scheffler Family ladies with kitten" Ca. 1900.
Milk drunk. 1955.
Elizabeth Bishop and her cat, Minnow. 1938.
New York City, 1950.
"Man Seated with Cat at a Party". William Hague Foster, ca. 1940-49.
Stunning. 1943.
Cat at Front Street Playground. Ca. 1922.
"Cat on Manhattan" 1964.
Mirror, mirror. Ca. 1938.
Anna and Queen Esther. 1905.
What a wonderful kitty face. Leon Levinstein, 1954.
Scaling Mount Snackies. 1913.
I can't decide if this is an author dust jacket portrait or glamour shot. 1952.
Fishing cat! There's no date but I'm guessing 1930s because of the type of paper it is printed on.
Treats in the sun! Ca. 1942 - 1943.
What a great portrait
This cat knew exactly how far it needed to sit. Negative from my collection, no additional info.
My Master’s Hat. Postcard from my collection, copyright 1904 and mailed 1908.
Shop cat. Ca. 1950s.
Cat meeting in Italy. 1956.
Watcher. Ca. 1950.
"Sorry, normally I limit this account to domestic cats but I just found this stunning night photo of a Canada Lynx in 1906 that I can't not share. "
Mrs. Annette Munn, Mr. Munn and their pet cat. Ca. 1900.
A little lord with his huntress.
"The caretaker's cat" 1947.
Cool guys love kittens. Photo from my collection, no further info known.
Gremlin! 1976.
Ta daaa! Photo from my collection, no info known.
Neighborhood gossip. 1955.
Cats are part of the family. 1913.
Tiny pioneers. 1911.
"I probably paid a little more than I should have for this photo but I love it. I love the cat’s position and expression, I love the texture of the fur and the grass/foliage, and I love the ethereal light leaks. From my collection, no info known."
A very good 19th century potato babby.