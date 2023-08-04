Signs play a crucial role in our daily lives, guiding us safely through various situations. Whether on the road, at work, or in public spaces, they serve as essential tools for communication and safety.

Turns out, they can also mislead us in a very funny way. The Facebook group 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage' is full of poorly made, dumb, and downright stupid signs gathered from around the world.

Fun is the name of the game! We have curated a brand-new collection from the group's best finds, so let's have a blast!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Chris Zysk Report

11points
POST
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nature's Slip & Slide. Weeeee....

0
0points
reply

The group admin sets the tone: "Listen, this is a light-hearted group. We are here to laugh and maybe cringe from time to time. And sometimes, in pursuit of that, someone may post something that isn't technically a sign. Hell, it may even be blatantly photoshopped. But guess what? We don't care. If it's funny, clever, or just plain weird... bring it on." Joining the 10k members, we can laugh at hilarious signs like "Jesus can heal you, use heroin" or "this is the back door, the front door is around the back."
#2

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Kevin Dinan Report

11points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this reads like australian humour. Can anyone from dine under confirm?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

James Tegan Report

10points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty much how I view all the plants in our garden

2
2points
reply

“My husband Stephan is a photographer and has a great sense of humor, so he decided to put together this group,” one of the admins of the group, Laura Carter Chagnon, told Bored Panda in a previous interview. She thinks that many people love this group because these signs are out there in the world, sometimes due to someone's mistake or miswording. It's something we all experience, making it easy for us to relate and find humor in them.
#4

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jerome Davis Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#5

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jason R Remy Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#6

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Chris Owen Report

8points
POST
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So we are actually CUUL in the dining room.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The administrators of the group never imagined it could get this big. They started out with a group called UUUniverse, but many people think of Signage as the original group. "The UUUniverse began with a now-archived group known as 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Memes' which spawned a community that went on to form many groups. There's one for just about every topic, including UUU Cats Refurmed, UUU License Plate Spotting, UUU Cook, and even very niche groups such as UUU Standpipe Spotting!"
#7

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Joseph Lennertz Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#8

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Michael Stout Report

8points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sounds like the name of an angel or demon

2
2points
reply
#9

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Brian Low Report

8points
POST
View more comments

While it's certainly amusing to laugh at pointless and meaningless signs, we must also acknowledge the crucial importance of safety signage in general. Kevin Rowe from 'Safety Buyer' says that it is undoubtedly important to do safety trainings, but safety signs in businesses are crucial: "They are an essential supplement, providing clear reminders of the most crucial safety messages in the places they are most needed. In diverse workplaces where many staff members may not speak English as a first language — or where the working environment is loud enough that verbal warnings might be missed - the importance of clear visual communication of this kind cannot be underestimated." Safety signs not only warn but also remind workers of safe practices. They highlight exit routes, first aid kit locations, and offer guidelines for machinery and fire safety.
#10

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Näthãn Hårrîs Report

8points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need a t- shirt with this on it!

2
2points
reply
#11

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Sarah Loftus Report

7points
POST
Tom
Tom
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Michael Äänestysalue Report

7points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in short ignore the sign and try the door.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

While useless, unsuccessful, and unpopular signage may leave us amused and scratching our heads, it's essential to remember that signage serves a vital purpose in our daily lives. Keep on delving into the world of sign fails, embracing their unintentional humor and quirky charm. And when you've had your fill of laughter, don't forget to check out our previous posts about them here, here, and here!
#13

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

James Tegan Report

7points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what's importantest? I hope it's doughnuts...

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Michael Hayduk Report

7points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it's going to be a messy cleanup too

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jesse King Report

7points
POST
Tom
Tom
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In M&S cafè the breakfast is usually all day though

1
1point
reply
#16

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Joseph Hod Report

7points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you insist....Stand back everyone!

1
1point
reply
#17

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Alex Lorian Report

7points
POST
Tom
Tom
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has been on BP about 20 times before lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jessica Waverka Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#19

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Victoria Rose Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#20

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jessica Waverka Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#21

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Carrie Gray Report

6points
POST
#22

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jan Raźny Report

6points
POST
#23

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jerome Davis Report

6points
POST
#24

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Tim Ney Report

6points
POST
Lord Voldedork
Lord Voldedork
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, my penis has grown! Wonder why it's green and it hurts?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jeffrey Millbanks Report

6points
POST
Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a very sensible sign for Halloween

3
3points
reply
#26

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Aiko Hualda Report

5points
POST
#27

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

JonBaker Report

5points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heroes at a state fair. Sugar Power!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Kane Baibak Report

4points
POST
DebB
DebB
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adult spouse? Is this Alabama?

0
0points
reply
#29

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Naomi Lee Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Incoherent whichever way you try to read it

0
0points
reply
#30

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Daniel Koenig Report

4points
POST
#31

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Näthãn Hårrîs Report

4points
POST
#32

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Penny Reid Report

4points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woohoo!!! Free drugs in the workplace, and it looks like they've got them all. 🥴

1
1point
reply
#33

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Joseph Levine Report

4points
POST
#34

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Kate Rosie Report

4points
POST
#35

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

James Tegan Report

4points
POST
#36

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Greg Anthony Benjamin Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

NoContextBrits Report

4points
POST
#38

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

LeAnne Parrish Report

4points
POST
#39

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Shawn P. O'Halloran Report

3points
POST
#40

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Wendy White Report

3points
POST
#41

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Joseph Levine Report

3points
POST
Lord Voldedork
Lord Voldedork
Community Member
11 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jerome Davis Report

3points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're in Chicago you have bigger things to worry about.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Chad Schloss Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#44

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jerome Davis Report

3points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The chicken crossing the road! Punchline below!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Kristina Weagant Report

2points
POST
#46

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Abi Nathan Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Chad Schloss Report

2points
POST
#48

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Eric Barker Report

2points
POST
#49

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jerome Davis Report

2points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The thought never crossed my mind.

0
0points
reply
#50

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Jon Gunderson Report

2points
POST
#51

Hilarious-Useless-Unsuccessful-Unpopular-Signage

Chad Schloss Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!