51 Absolutely Dumb Signs For Those In Need Of A Good Laugh, Courtesy Of This Group (New Pics)
Signs play a crucial role in our daily lives, guiding us safely through various situations. Whether on the road, at work, or in public spaces, they serve as essential tools for communication and safety.
Turns out, they can also mislead us in a very funny way. The Facebook group 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage' is full of poorly made, dumb, and downright stupid signs gathered from around the world.
Fun is the name of the game! We have curated a brand-new collection from the group's best finds, so let's have a blast!
This post may include affiliate links.
The group admin sets the tone: "Listen, this is a light-hearted group. We are here to laugh and maybe cringe from time to time. And sometimes, in pursuit of that, someone may post something that isn't technically a sign. Hell, it may even be blatantly photoshopped. But guess what? We don't care. If it's funny, clever, or just plain weird... bring it on." Joining the 10k members, we can laugh at hilarious signs like "Jesus can heal you, use heroin" or "this is the back door, the front door is around the back."
this reads like australian humour. Can anyone from dine under confirm?
“My husband Stephan is a photographer and has a great sense of humor, so he decided to put together this group,” one of the admins of the group, Laura Carter Chagnon, told Bored Panda in a previous interview. She thinks that many people love this group because these signs are out there in the world, sometimes due to someone's mistake or miswording. It's something we all experience, making it easy for us to relate and find humor in them.
The administrators of the group never imagined it could get this big. They started out with a group called UUUniverse, but many people think of Signage as the original group. "The UUUniverse began with a now-archived group known as 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Memes' which spawned a community that went on to form many groups. There's one for just about every topic, including UUU Cats Refurmed, UUU License Plate Spotting, UUU Cook, and even very niche groups such as UUU Standpipe Spotting!"
While it's certainly amusing to laugh at pointless and meaningless signs, we must also acknowledge the crucial importance of safety signage in general. Kevin Rowe from 'Safety Buyer' says that it is undoubtedly important to do safety trainings, but safety signs in businesses are crucial: "They are an essential supplement, providing clear reminders of the most crucial safety messages in the places they are most needed. In diverse workplaces where many staff members may not speak English as a first language — or where the working environment is loud enough that verbal warnings might be missed - the importance of clear visual communication of this kind cannot be underestimated." Safety signs not only warn but also remind workers of safe practices. They highlight exit routes, first aid kit locations, and offer guidelines for machinery and fire safety.
Wow, my penis has grown! Wonder why it's green and it hurts?
Woohoo!!! Free drugs in the workplace, and it looks like they've got them all. 🥴
If you're in Chicago you have bigger things to worry about.