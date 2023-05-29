What is it about making signs that proves to be so challenging? Typically, there’s a clear message that needs to be communicated, and in theory, it’s easy to get it across. “No parking.” “No dogs allowed.” “Deer cross here.” “Out of order.” Yet for some unknown reason, sign makers across the globe seem to have trouble getting their point across often, and we thank them for their terrible service at their jobs. Because now we get to enjoy all of these hilarious signs!

The Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage Facebook group has been around since February 20, 2021, and it has a simple mission statement: “This group is for bad/dumb/down right stupid signage found anywhere.” That’s all the group needs though, as it has amassed 6.3 thousand members in the past couple of years and continues to grow all the time. 214 new members have been added in the past week! So if you’re looking for a place to find comically bad signs, we highly recommend joining. And even if you’re not very active on Facebook, you can enjoy some of the best finds from the page right here!