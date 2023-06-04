Show me a person who says they love every aspect of their job and I'll show you a butt kisser. Whether it's dealing with obnoxious customers, attending tiring meetings that could've been emails, or filing extensive paperwork because nobody at the company figured out a way to optimize that process, every position has its annoyances.

Often, there's not much you can do about it. You voice your dissatisfaction, someone says they'll look into it, and that's that. At which point, the only non-self-destructive way to retain your sanity is by venting online and relating to people who are going through the same nonsense.

Luckily, the Facebook group 'Work Memes' is here to help us do that. With 756.2k members, it's become a place where people come together and joke about their everyday struggles. Continue scrolling to check out their gags. Who knows, maybe realizing that the world hasn't conspired against you is just what you need to get through the next work week.