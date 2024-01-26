The “ My house, not my cat ” Facebook page is dedicated to those hilarious, if unnerving moments when people come home to find a strange feline just hanging out. So get as comfortable as the cats here, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

Cat behavior is a great reminder that just because you think of some piece of property as yours, this is just a human legal formality and hardly applies anywhere else. Cat owners already know that their pets will range as far and wide as they can manage, but what is truly confusing is when one encounters a cat that isn’t even theirs.

#1 My Balcony, Not My Cat Share icon

#2 Went To My Friend's House The Other Evening. She Went Through To The Kitchen To Make A Drink Share icon Whilst she was in there, I shouted to her: “I think your cat likes me” she shouted back: “I don’t have a cat”, this is what she came back to

#3 I Now Apparently Have My Own Orange. This Dude Showed Up At My House, Ran Inside And Refused To Leave. No Microchip And No Claimants. He Now Responds To The Name Carrot Cake Share icon

#4 My House Not My Cat Share icon Sometime between the evening of 4/4 and the afternoon of 4/5: a feral momma gave birth to five beautiful munchkins in a box of clothes I had put on my patio to throw away. I feel chosen. I asked the angels for a “signer sign than usual” (lmao) the other day and I’ve been researching kittens and cats for years. I’m so ready to help these precious souls :’) (I’ll help by providing supportive care for the next three months, hopefully socializing the kittens and setting up shelter intake, then tackling tnr for the whole colony)

#5 Went Upstairs To Make My Bed. This Fella Says No. My House, My Bedroom, My Duvet... ... You Guessed It. Not My Flippin Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Little Fluff Wandered In And Decided My Wife’s Crochet Basket Was A Comfortable Bed Share icon It is my house, but she wasn’t our cat. Note the past tense. She is now our cat. This is how you get a cat

#7 My Husband… Not Our Cat Share icon This is Symba a local street cat, he has a home a bit of a trek away but he has taken to spending time with our cats. We’ve had some pretty rainy weather and he’s decided this lap is warmer and drier than being outside or making his way home! We are in regular contact with the owner who is grateful that he gets some extra love when he’s not there

#8 My Washing Machine. Not My Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Not My Cat Caught Breaking Into My Bathroom. He's Very Cute, Very Rowdy And Didn't Apologize For Barging In Share icon

#10 This Frail Old Boy, Who Is Not My Cat, Is Always Trying To Get Into My House Share icon I’ve just got out of the shower, and come downstairs to find him fast asleep on the sofa under my daughter’s blanket. Looks like he’s here for the day!

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My House. My Rad Skeleton Dude, Gerald. Not My Cat. He Now Belongs To Gerald Share icon

#12 Definitely "My House Not My Cat" Share icon

#13 Uh, Not Sure Whose Cat This Is Or Why It Is In My Bathroom, But I Should've Knocked First I Guess Share icon

#14 I Only Have One Grey Cat (The One In The Middle) And There Are At Least Two Identical Ones In My Neighborhood Who Keep Coming Into My House Share icon Today I caught all three of them in the same place

#15 My House, Not My Cat. He Comes And Goes Share icon Neighbors don't know him but I believe he is living elsewhere too. Today on my kitchen island. We call him Agent Misifu

#16 My House, My Sleeping Teen, My Grey And White Cat (Lentils), But Not My Tabby Share icon I got home from work to find my son asleep with one of our cats and this beefcake. It’s freezing cold and apparently this guy was crying at the door so my son just let him in. Update: the beefy boy is unaltered but way to friendly to not have people or have once had people. He ate a lot of food, watched a couple of movies with us, and eventually around midnight went to the door wanting back out. Temps were higher and the freezing rain had stopped so I let him back out. He was an absolute perfect gentleman. Lentils is chill af and even Kismet, our resident tabby about half the size of this guy, tolerated him with only a few swat

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Everyone, Meet Louie. He’s My Landlord's Cat, And Even Though He Lives In A Different House He Comes And Hangs Out With Me Every Day Share icon

#18 Don't Even Know Who's This Guy Is But He Makes Himself Home Everyday Share icon

#19 My House (In The Background), My Car, Not My Cat Share icon

#20 I Got Home From Work And Found This Interloper On My Dining Room Table Share icon

#21 I Finally Got One! Neighbour's Ex-Barn Cat Share icon

#22 My Work, Not My Cat This Is In A Truck Manufacturing Workshop With 30+ Guys And This Cat Is Adored By All And Gets So Much Attention It’s Hilarious Share icon The cat used to be feral but has adopted us all!

#23 Shortly After We Moved To A New Neighborhood, A Pretty Little Cat Showed Up At Our Door And Came Inside The House For A Tour Share icon Over time, she visited us daily and she figured out if she went to my son’s basement window and looked in, he would let her in. Piper (as she is named by her owner who lives 2 doors down from us) now has a litter box, fountain water dish, a cat brush, her favourite cat food and cat nip at our house. My son recently moved out so I decided to get a motion sensor camera. Now when she’s at the basement window, I get a notification on my phone and let her in. Best $40 I ever spent. She’s got the best of both worlds between her owner and us, her second family

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I Have 1 Black Cat. Do They Multiply? Lol *i Know Which Was Mine. He Chased The Visitor Away Shortly After This Picture Share icon

#25 Came Home From School Drop Off, Opened My Door, And Here You Go! I Don’t Own Any Cat Share icon

#26 My Bathroom, My Bath Mat. Definitely Not My Cat.... Can Confirm Definitely A Cat Since He Kept Me Company While I Went To The Loo Share icon

#27 So This Guy Showed Up The Other Day. He Had A Chip, So With The Vets Help, We Were Able To Contact The Owner Share icon It turns out that he stressed out their autistic son who put him out doors three months ago. Poor displaced guy.. I think we’ll try to give him a soft landing. Update: we’ve been in touch with the former owners family who were so grateful for his happy ending, they offered to pay his first vet bill

#28 My Sailboat, Not My Cat Share icon Like all marinas, there are always a few feral cats around. This guy, whom we have named puma, is tnr’d and friendly-ish on his terms. I was working on the boat in the aft cabin and came out to find him carefully scouting the joint

#29 My House, My Couch, My Shoulder... Not My Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Left The Living Room, To Go Make Coffee In The Kitchen. Apparently I Left The Front Door Open Too. I Have 2 Cats. This Is Not One Of Them Share icon

#31 This Guy Is All Banged Up From Fighting With Other Strays. He Decided To Take A Rest In My Bed Share icon He's dirty and bloody and pretty yucky. I'll let him rest. He lets me pet his head a little. That's it

#32 She Came Out Of My Baby’s Room, Then Enjoyed The Sofa. We Don’t Have A Cat Share icon

#33 My House Not My Cat Share icon

#34 In This Photo Are A Nmc And A Mc Hanging Out In My House Together. Orange Tabby Is A Stray Nmc. It Is Over 110 Degrees Here In Phoenix I Couldn't Leave Him Out In The Heat, Could I? Share icon

#35 Woke Up To A Visitor This Morning. Not My Cat Share icon

#36 I Called My Cat In From The Dark. He Came Running In. Turned In The Lights… This Is Not My Cat Share icon He was very confused to be in a strange house but friendly. My cat was waiting by the door and not impressed to see that I was holding another cat

#37 Kitty From Down The Street. Just Come On In And Take A Nap In The Bed Why Don’t Ya? Share icon

#38 My Ironing Board… Not My Cat Share icon

#39 My Brewery, Not My Cat. Our Neighbor’s Cat Fur Decided To Visit Us Today Share icon

#40 My House But Not My Cat. She Just Wandered In And Made Herself At Home. My 3 Are Not Pleased With The Cat Distribution System Share icon

#41 My Mother-In-Law Heard Meowing And Opened The Door And This Baby Waltzed Right In Share icon Hasn’t left my daughter's side. The cat distribution system chose her and they are keeping her. (at her dad's house) no idea where she came from. No one claimed her on Facebook when a post was made. So yeah. Here is Socks. The multi-toed baby. We gave them 2 cat trees we had extra and some toys. Ps- all her feet have at least 6 toes and one has 8!

#42 Our Neighbours Have Been Away For Nearly Two Weeks. What Has That Got To Do With Mhnmc? Share icon Well two of our cats decided to move in next door, we rarely see them, but of course, they both have to “tolerate” staying with us whilst the neighbours are away. They have to put up with our cat food, (premium top quality vet approved pouches no less). We know for a fact, that as soon as they return later today, both cats will shoot in back next door, and have a “strong word” with our neighbours for abandoning them to us where they’ve had to “slum it” the irony is, our neighbours were never keen on cats, until ours decided to convert them. I’ve had several messages asking how the cats are….Not bothered about us here one of them, Ozzie, getting comfy on next door’s sofa

#43 Two Weeks Ago, I Came Home Late And Heard The Neighbour’s Cat Meowing Repeatedly And Roaming In Front Of The House Share icon I opened the door to let her to her house through our garden and went to bed. When I woke up, she was still there, and came for cuddles. « babe, it’s not the neighbours’ cat » said my husband. « we can’t keep her », I said, « Obéron will not let her stay ». She never left. We found out she’s not chipped and that no one has come forward in these two weeks (despite numerous posters and social media research, as one does), and Obéron didn’t in fact kick her out. She’s the sweetest cat ever, she snores and has no counter etiquette. Meet Catherine de Valois. My house, my cat?

#44 Turns Out She Belonged To A Neighbor Upstairs. Her Name Is Stella Share icon As sad as I am to see her go, I'm grateful that she's back where she belongs. I will miss her little pretty face, but the neighbor said I can come to visit her, so I'm happy with that. And so are my cats. So the cat distribution system just came into play. I came home from the gym and started making myself something to eat and my bf Steve was helping me get things ready. We hear Taco growling at one of the cats behind the TV and we figured it was nugget because she is the one who always hides. We start calling for Nugget but she's not coming out of hiding. We walk over there and lo and behold, there's a little kitten that looks just like my cat Simon. Now mind you, we do live in an apartment building and it might belong to one of our neighbors - we will obviously check. However, given that this is the strangest thing I've ever had happen to me, I feel inclined to keep her. Wtf universe?!

#45 These Two Showed Up On My Porch A Few Days Ago Looking For Food And Love Share icon They wanted all the love and whenever my husband and I would go back inside, they would yowl at us until we came back out. I always saw them at the neighbors so we assumed they belonged to the neighbors, but after further inspection, they were kind of skinny, covered in fleas, and not fixed. Husband said no more cats! So I figured I could at least treat them for their fleas, feed them, and possibly TNR so they don't reproduce when they get older. I set up a little shelter for them as it was kinda cold out. When I woke up, I was sad to see that they were both gone. A few hours later though, my husband wakes up and I tell him how sad I am that they aren't on our deck anymore. My husband (Zack) then proceeds to smile and say "Well what if drunk Zack went outside, thought to himself 'Wow it's chilly outside. Let me call the kikis inside' and went 'here kikiki' and then both kitties came running and I grabbed them and threw them into the house?" at this point I don't believe him and walked downstairs because I'm the one that catnaps strays, not him lol. Well low and behold, these two orange babies are in our spare room. So no longer, my house, not my cat, but my house, my pumpkin and spice

#46 My Carport, Not My Cat Share icon This kitten has taken over my carport and will yell at anyone until pets have been given. She also will nibble your fingers until you give her a chin scratch. We think she came from a litter of kittens down the block but for some reason, they’ve kicked her out. My husband ended up feeding her so she may be our cat now, not quite sure

#47 This Is Our Gorgeous Visitor. He Loves His Lactose-Free Cream. We’ve Named Him Monty Which Suits Him We Think Share icon He is feral so won’t let us touch him but he comes inside now. Isn’t he gorgeous?

#48 Mama Cat Still Bringing Kittens Because She Knows They Will Get A Good Meal Share icon

#49 My Wheels, Not My Cat. She Really Wants To Get In My Hallway (Forbidden!) And Her New Tactic Is Waiting By My Door And Hopping Onto My Lap In The Hope Of A Free Ride In Share icon

#50 This Little Man Ran Into My Apartment When I Went To Go Outside. He Arrived On The 21st Of October. His Name Is Octavius But I Call Him 21 Savage Share icon He's honestly the best and so loving. My house and now my cat

#51 My Garden, Not My Cat. I Don’t Know Who He Is, Where He Comes From, What His Name Is, But He Keeps Coming Round And Eating My Own Cat’s Food Share icon He’s chunky, he looks healthy, and he’s brazen, I found him on my sofa a couple of days ago!

#52 Was Staying In A Gorgeous Farmhouse In West Cork When This Sweet Little Girl Bounded In & Made Herself Comfy On The Sofa Share icon Twenty-four hours later and she has made us proud proxy grandparents to a miniature cowcat & a tiny tuxed... Best farm stay ever!!! P.S. We had to relocate the little family, and mama was perfectly ok with us gently handling her bebes

#53 Last Night My Son Heard Crying Outside His Window. When My Daughter And I Went To Investigate, We Found These Two Spicy Babies! Of Course I Had To Bring These "Not My Kittens" Inside! Share icon

#54 I Don’t Even Know Who To Ask You To Shame, Since I Have No Idea Who’s Cat This Is. My Bed Tho Share icon Found him/her when I came out of the shower. He looked up for a second, slightly bothered, then went back to his snoozes. My two cats aren’t impressed

#55 I Came Home From A Movie On Friday And This Guy Was In My Driveway Share icon He came up to me and cried, so I brought him inside. This picture is from monday after I took him to the vet to check for a microchip (nope) and for fiv/felv (negative). I guess he's made himself at home. I've posted him on missing pet groups but so far nothing. How long until he's officially mine? He seems to think he is already

#56 Found This Cat In Labor On My Porch Today Share icon If I leave her side she freaks all the way out and she won’t let anyone else near her so I’m currently being held hostage in my hallway by a cat that’s not mine. I call this one “Nurse, I smell pizza.”

#57 That’s My Dirty Porch, And My Amazon Package (Thanks Amazon For The Photo) But That’s Not My Cat Share icon Actually, that’s the cat that bit me, now I am on antibiotics for ten days. The cat thinks he lives with me and my 5 catsActually, that’s the cat that bit me, now I am on antibiotics for ten days. The cat thinks he lives with me and my 5 cats

#58 My Sofa, My Blankets, Not My Cat Share icon

#59 I Told This Boy He Wasn’t My Cat For 2 Years. A Year And A Half Ago I Finally Caved And He Is Now My Cat. He Purrs Every Time I Tell Him He’s My Cat And He Has A Home Share icon

#60 We Live On The Top Floor (6th) Of An Apartment Building, And This Guy/Gal Has Come In Twice Now Share icon On Monday morning this week at 6 am and last week at 4:30 am. Mind you we have all windows cat-proofed so I think s/he must be quite skinny to fit in (very fluffy so hard to tell) we have a cat who doesn't care at all but this intruder keeps hissing at her and screaming quite loudly. Won't let me approach either. I don't know any of our neighbors well enough to be able to tell if it's theirs or not but I've put up notes in the building just in case no one has come forward for the moment a mystery visitor

#61 My House, Not My Cat. This Floof Who We Are Calling Catto Has Decided Our House Is A Nice Place To Be Share icon

#62 Definitely Not Our Cat. It Goes On Walks With Us Now. We Have No Idea Who Owns It. Lol Share icon Update!! This is Pete. Pete lives across the street and moved in two weeks ago and loves going outside. But drama... We went on a walk (….With Pete….) and another neighbor said his name is Tilly and he’s owned by someone else!?

#63 This Is My Roof, This Is Not My Cat Share icon This cat decided to scream at us to get her down when we pulled into our driveway. We do not have any pets but somehow have the shenanigans of two cats to chronicle cause she is besties with the kitty that my son has decided is his best friend and my house is no longer my own

#64 New House, New Not My Cat Share icon We had a mynmc called Luna who we adored, but she passed away October 2021 and we were devastated. We moved house in Feb, and lo and behold we’ve got a new one! Completely different to Luna, this is the most antisocial unfriendly cat I’ve ever met. We’ve nicknamed him “Socks “ he won’t come anywhere near us, he runs away if you approach (never seems scared, just antisocial ). Mostly he sits in the open door of the conservatory, judging us. The other day I pretended not to notice him and he quietly strolled by to go and investigate the house! As soon as I went looking for him though he sprinted for the door

#65 My House Not My Cat Share icon

#66 My House, I Guess It's Now My Cat Share icon I noticed a cat had been sleeping on my chair on my back porch, so I started leaving food out. The food was demolished every time, so I tried to get a glimpse of who was eating it. I realised it was a stray tuxedo cat I'd seen at night about a year ago. I recognised him because he'd lost his tail. Poor thing was so skinny and scrawny, and absolutely terrified of humans. I thought we'd never get close. After about a month of leaving food out, my partner sat and waited. The cat finally ran up and ate, hissing between mouthfuls as my partner gently patted his head. Next feed time I tried to pet him, and he switched from feral to love bug, head-butting me and meowing for food. Since then he's officially moved in. He's such a good cat, no trouble at all. Sleeps on our bed all night without disturbing us, sleeps on the couch while we watch TV, asks to go out when he needs to. My guess is he was someone's pet and got abandoned for some reason. He's gone from scrawny and starving to semi-chonk. I'm trying to regulate his feeding, just hard to say no when I know he starved for a long time. Still deciding on a name

#67 Local Void That Would Sometimes Wander Around The Neighborhood I Grew Up In Stopped By To Look At Tge Halloween Decorations One Year. My House, Not My Cat Share icon

#68 This… Isn’t My Cat… Just Walked In And Made Itself At Home Share icon

#69 My Onions, My Kitchen, Not My Cat Share icon

#70 I Was Eating My Breakfast When This Nmc Appeared - Sniffed My Overnight Oats Before Sitting And Gazing Out Of The Window Share icon

#71 Left The Back Door Open Whilst Doing My Garden. He Is Not My Cat Share icon

#72 First Fang Moved In. Then There Was Big G. Both Now Live Here. My House, Not My Cat 3 Features A Void Share icon

#73 This Handsome Fella Keeps Using My Cats' Cat Door To Let Himself Into My House Share icon His favorite time to do so is 3am. He always announces his arrival, then eats my cats' food (right in front of them), and then leaves. If he had a little hat on his furry head, I'm sure he'd tip it on the way out

#74 This Is Rudy. Rudy Doesn't Care That This Isn't His House (He Belongs To My Neighbour) Share icon Rudy is also a true chonk and even a newly installed magnetic cat flap is no match for him - my cats are wearing magnets on their collars while he just barges through it by means of pure violence. As you can see by his size, he's also a true freeloader. He often naps on my bed like he owns the place (as in this picture). I don't really mind

#75 Bought A Microchip Cat Flap To Stop Other Cats Coming In And Stealing Food Share icon Felt sorry for this not my cat staring through the patio doors looking sad. Programmed it to the cat flap and now it comes and goes as it pleases, I'm too soft

#76 Not My Cat. Or Should I Say… Wasn’t My Cat Share icon I already have a bunch of cats, including a couple of oranges. But when a feisty orange boi meows at your door, you let him in. He got chipped, clipped, and vaxxed yesterday. I have attempted to find his family, to no avail. It appears he may have been abandoned. He is desperate to get back outside. But it’s in the 30s, with high winds, so I’m trying to convince him to settle for a life of love and comfort. Anyway. His name is Toulouse. Lou, for short

#77 I Caught These Guys Yesterday, And Snapped A Few Pics Mostly To Show To My Husband, With The Admonition “This Is Why The Treats Belong In The Cupboard With The Lock!” Share icon All 7 of our cats were milling around waiting their turn at the goodies. After I took the shots I barked out!, they all scattered, I moved the treats, closed the door & forgot about it. This morning I pulled up the pic, and realized the black cat looking at me is not one of our 2 tuxedos. Have no idea who it is, where it came from or where it went

#78 My House. Not My Cat. No Idea Who She Is, I’ve Never Seen Her Before And Somehow, She’s Very At Home Here Share icon My other cats are naturally on edge because of her. She refuses to leave. Is this normal? We don’t need another cat! I’ve got 4 already! She’s definitely not feral, something tells me she belongs to someone and strayed from home

#79 This Gorgeous Boy Had Been Coming To My House For Breakfast For Years Share icon Jack was abandoned when his humans moved 7 or 8 years ago. I've been working with him for at least 5 years. As soon as he started coming inside my house, not my cat, I knew it was time. He was way too skinny and covered in fur mats. He has definitely become my cat. In the 7 or 8 weeks since he became mine, he's now fixed, has his vaccines, got a flea treatment, and had dental surgery. Now, we're working on putting some weight on him and integrating him into the household with the cats who were always mine

#80 This Cat Is Trying To Adopt Us Share icon A week of waking up to him in our dining room asleep, sadly he's freaking my two cats out in the process but this little old dude is clearly after a warm sleeping spot!

#81 My Husband Was Telling Me Off For Letting Our Cat Outside Share icon I was confused so I opened the front door and this girl walked in and made herself right at home not my cat (although they look similar)

#82 My Hotel Room, Definitely Not My Cat. Heard Him Meow In The Rain And He Just Walked In As If He Owns The Place (Actually Think He Does) Share icon

#83 This Little Lady Keeps Finding Herself In My Flat (Almost Exclusively When I'm Cooking) Share icon

#84 It Is 4:25 In The Morning And This Is Not My Cat Share icon

#85 Under My Bed, In My House. Not My Cat Share icon

#86 A Picture Of My Cat Betty (The Black One) Sneaking Her Boyfriend (Not My Cat) Out Of The House Share icon

#87 My Job, Not My Cat Share icon I work in a night shelter for the homeless. This cute little one managed to come inside on six different occasions in an hour time this morning. The look he gave me through the window when we shut the light and left melted my heart

#88 So, What Do You All Think Of My New Halloween Decoration? Share icon This chap’s family moved away a few months back and despite numerous attempts to get him used to his new neighbourhood, he ends up back on his old turf every time. Since we know he’s a recurrent runaway, whenever he’s around I feed him daily until his mum comes to get him again. This time he’s decided to camp by our front door permanently and even tries to get in, which my resident indoor cats are not pleased with. Meet Midnight

#89 Gone Downstairs To A Nice Surprise Just A Cat Chilling On My Sofa… I Don’t Own A Cat Share icon

#90 He's Back!!! This Time Hes Chosen A Snooze On The Lounger. I Guess He Lives Here Now Share icon

#91 While Testing Out A New Lens.. Well.. New To Me, It's Practically Older Than I Am Share icon this very timid (but oh so photogenic) visitor appeared! I & my wife thought we knew all the locally owned cats & this is definitely not one of them!!

#92 My Yard, Now My Cat Share icon She's come a long way from that pregnant feral that followed me home needing my help and wanting to trust me but didn't know yet if she should. I was bit and scratched as much as I got purrs and nose boops. She's had a rough start and you can see that in her face but Peaches is the sweetest cat now

#93 Came Home From My Grandfather's Funeral To Find This Creature On My Patio Chair Share icon

#94 Not My Cat (The One Outside) However, I Have Named Her, I’ve Been Feeding Her Daily For A Couple Of Weeks And The Neighbors Are Starting To Ask Me About Her Share icon She is still technically not my cat… right?? We can still be here, right?!

#95 This Dapper Lady Likes To Hang Around My House As Of Late Share icon She is very sweet and loves some rubs and attention! Pretty sure she’s one of my neighbors cats, but I think she wants to be my cat

#96 Not My Cat. Came Home After A Long Day At Work And My Wife Explains There Is A Visitor On The Stairs Who Walked In And Wouldn't Leave. He's Very Friendly And Now On His Way Home Share icon

#97 Day 3 Of My House, Not My Cat. Scooter Came Running As Soon As I Came Out Of The House This Morning Share icon He wanted some lovings (which I happily obliged). As I was leaving for work he went to his food bowl to eat his breakfast

#98 Our Nightly Visitor, So Polite, Trills Politely At The Door Before Having A Snack In The Bowls We Have Outside For Him Share icon

#99 The Tortie On Top Of The Trailer Is Mine, But The Cow Kitty Is Not. My Neighbor Thinks He's From Down The Block. I Called Mine Inside For Her Dinner, And He Tried To Come Along Share icon

#100 Found A Couple Small Scratches On My Car The Other Day. Almost Got Mad, But Then I Saw This A Couple Days Later. My Carport, Not My Cat Share icon