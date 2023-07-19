It all started with a silly picture. On August 1st, 2016, a screenshot of Facebook user Dunta Pickett's post started going viral, in which he shared a photo of his birthday dinner, wishing himself "bone apple tea" instead of "bon appétit".

The phrase became an instant internet classic and after just one month, a subreddit of the same name was born with the purpose of collecting examples of people failing to find the right words to express themselves. Eventually, 'Bone Apple Tea' grew into a 1.2 million-member community, and judging from the amount of fresh content it generates, that number will only get bigger.

Here are some of its best hits.