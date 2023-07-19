It all started with a silly picture. On August 1st, 2016, a screenshot of Facebook user Dunta Pickett's post started going viral, in which he shared a photo of his birthday dinner, wishing himself "bone apple tea" instead of "bon appétit".

The phrase became an instant internet classic and after just one month, a subreddit of the same name was born with the purpose of collecting examples of people failing to find the right words to express themselves. Eventually, 'Bone Apple Tea' grew into a 1.2 million-member community, and judging from the amount of fresh content it generates, that number will only get bigger.

Here are some of its best hits.

#1

Genuine Pig

Genuine Pig

A genuine cutie 😍

#2

Cow Flower Pizza

Cow Flower Pizza

With some cows flower petals come out the utter instead of milk

#3

Rotting

Rotting

#4

Prawn On A Chest Board

Prawn On A Chest Board

using one's child like this is shrimply unacceptable

#5

Delicious Hand Soup

Delicious Hand Soup

Hand soup has alot of spuds I’ve noticed

#6

Fire Distinguisher

Fire Distinguisher

The fact it’s an antique is what distinguishes it from the rest 😉

#7

Center Fudge

Center Fudge

Perhaps I'm dim but I have no idea what it should be.

#8

Would You Ostrich-Size Them?

Would You Ostrich-Size Them?

An ostrich brain fits in a teaspoon, hence bringing new meaning to the term Bird Brain

#9

Review Mirrors

Review Mirrors

I've seen this vid. Driver makes a successful multi-point-turn 180. Right there.

#10

Completely Mind-Bottling

Completely Mind-Bottling

If I could save mind in a bottle, the first thing that I want to do....

#11

Meme Contemplations

Meme Contemplations

Well you see, philosophers like me just didn't have the time to contemplate the workings of a morally questionable video game. We were far too busy watching cute cats and dogs...

#12

In Daniel

In Daniel

Daniel: it's not just a river in Egypt.

#13

Bob Wire

Bob Wire

#14

My Nipple Ate

My Nipple Ate

#15

Bi-Curiously

Bi-Curiously

no he means snoop owns the world

#16

Doggy Dog

Doggy Dog

#17

Mental Illinois

Mental Illinois

#18

They Went Instinct For A Reason

They Went Instinct For A Reason

#19

Live Leaf Love

Live Leaf Love

#20

What The Heck?

What The Heck?

Heck, the singular form of hex.

#21

Pee Pee Tom

Pee Pee Tom

#22

Mow-Nourished

Mow-Nourished

#23

Silent Language

Silent Language

#24

Man I Hate Pottery

Man I Hate Pottery

#25

Blow And Be Told

Blow And Be Told

#26

Somewhere And Terror

Somewhere And Terror

#27

I Arrest My Case

I Arrest My Case

Unfortunately, comrade, the case is a very good communist, is it not? That means that we will be forced to cover up this arrest, starting with your disappearing...

#28

Mmmm…fishing Ships

Mmmm…fishing Ships

#29

Fell On Knees

Fell On Knees

#30

Cone Sent Lmao

Cone Sent Lmao

#31

Gold Sequence Dress

Gold Sequence Dress

#32

Pastrami On A Beagle

Pastrami On A Beagle

#33

Pheasant

Pheasant

#34

Wouldn’t Draw

Wouldn’t Draw

#35

Marble Of Engineering

Marble Of Engineering

#36

Four Meal Your

Four Meal Your

#37

Jena Rated

Jena Rated

#38

Absorbent Amounts Of Coffee…

Absorbent Amounts Of Coffee…

#39

You’ve Gotta Watch Out For That Rabid Hole

You’ve Gotta Watch Out For That Rabid Hole

#40

Ease Dropper

Ease Dropper

#41

As An American, I’m A Paul

As An American, I’m A Paul

#42

A Beautiful Arm Wall For Sale

A Beautiful Arm Wall For Sale

#43

Camel Meal Tea Is Good For You!

Camel Meal Tea Is Good For You!

#44

Shootin Some Meatballs Outside The School

Shootin Some Meatballs Outside The School

#45

Active God

Active God

#46

Coke A Nut

Coke A Nut

#47

A Soccer Punch

A Soccer Punch

#48

Oh No, Not Town

Oh No, Not Town

#49

Suck Seed

Suck Seed

#50

Aura

Aura

#51

Air Ducks

Air Ducks

#52

Coughing Out Flame

Coughing Out Flame

Busted forging a doctor note.

#53

Toe Food

Toe Food

#54

Urethral✨

Urethral✨

#55

Very A Larry Us

Very A Larry Us

#56

Magnet Nest

Magnet Nest

#57

His Dad Got Him Small Jesters

His Dad Got Him Small Jesters

#58

Volunteer Or In Volunteering

Volunteer Or In Volunteering

Someone's brain was deprived of oxygen.

#59

Fiscal Attack - Taser On Amazon

Fiscal Attack - Taser On Amazon

#60

Pick Neck

Pick Neck

#61

If That's Any Constellation

If That's Any Constellation

#62

None Of The Less

None Of The Less

Plenty of bullies from the 80s & 90s have time traveled to the present.

#63

A Banded House

A Banded House

#64

Soil Been Meat

Soil Been Meat

#65

Up Most Disrespect

Up Most Disrespect

#66

Billion Year

Billion Year

#67

Self A Steam

Self A Steam

#68

Jordan Snickers

Jordan Snickers

#69

Hammer Roy Cream

Hammer Roy Cream

#70

Self Conches And Los Feratu

Self Conches And Los Feratu

#71

Logarithm

Logarithm

#72

Areola Borealis

Areola Borealis

#73

Any Nut Shall, Can’t Punch A Friend While She’s Already Down

Any Nut Shall, Can’t Punch A Friend While She’s Already Down

#74

"Little Loan"

"Little Loan"