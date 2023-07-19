90 Funny Times People Couldn’t Find The Correct Words And Used The Next Best Thing (New Pics)
It all started with a silly picture. On August 1st, 2016, a screenshot of Facebook user Dunta Pickett's post started going viral, in which he shared a photo of his birthday dinner, wishing himself "bone apple tea" instead of "bon appétit".
The phrase became an instant internet classic and after just one month, a subreddit of the same name was born with the purpose of collecting examples of people failing to find the right words to express themselves. Eventually, 'Bone Apple Tea' grew into a 1.2 million-member community, and judging from the amount of fresh content it generates, that number will only get bigger.
Here are some of its best hits.
Genuine Pig
Cow Flower Pizza
Rotting
Prawn On A Chest Board
Delicious Hand Soup
Fire Distinguisher
Center Fudge
Would You Ostrich-Size Them?
An ostrich brain fits in a teaspoon, hence bringing new meaning to the term Bird Brain
Review Mirrors
Completely Mind-Bottling
Meme Contemplations
Well you see, philosophers like me just didn't have the time to contemplate the workings of a morally questionable video game. We were far too busy watching cute cats and dogs...
In Daniel
Bob Wire
My Nipple Ate
Doggy Dog
Mental Illinois
They Went Instinct For A Reason
Live Leaf Love
Mow-Nourished
Silent Language
Man I Hate Pottery
Blow And Be Told
Somewhere And Terror
I Arrest My Case
Unfortunately, comrade, the case is a very good communist, is it not? That means that we will be forced to cover up this arrest, starting with your disappearing...