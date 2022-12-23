The anticipation is in the air. The most wonderful time is upon us when families and friends gather to celebrate and exchange hugs, kisses, and gifts. If the task of finding a gift is one you struggle with, well, maybe it is time to go the funny route. Choosing a gift that's a bit less serious will lighten the mood for you and the person it is meant for. But just make sure that that person can take a joke, otherwise, it might become a bit awkward.

Gift-giving is all about relationships. It shows the other person that you think and care about them, and even a little gesture is enough. But due to the pressure of finding a perfect gift, we tend to overthink, and in the end, shopping can become an unpleasant experience. You would be amazed how many times people got an undeniably weird gift and felt like it was the best one of them all. That only proves that gifts are not only about the object but the emotional value it brings.

Luckily, this time of year, we at Bored Panda have prepared a list of the most hilarious gifts that have left a mark in hopes that it will make you feel less pressured, and maybe you will find an idea worth borrowing. For more hilarious gift content, feel free to visit our previous post here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Dad Thought He’d Given Me The Perfect Gift At An Early Christmas Gathering (He Did)

My Dad Thought He’d Given Me The Perfect Gift At An Early Christmas Gathering (He Did)

kawaiichristian Report

33points
POST
ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A few years ago my mother in law gave my husband this huge box for Christmas and he was so excited to open it but it was just a box stuffed with paper and a Hot Firefighters calendar at the bottom.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Every Year I Get My Family Gag Gifts For Christmas That Involve My Dog. This Year, It's LEGO Penny

Every Year I Get My Family Gag Gifts For Christmas That Involve My Dog. This Year, It's LEGO Penny

Lotan Report

33points
POST
seasidecav
seasidecav
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love rhis. I have bought my Dad, stepDad and my dog the same shirt this year. After my Dad and stepdad open theirs, I will show them a photo of my dog wearing his.😂

5
5points
reply
#3

Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A Gift Exchange

Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A Gift Exchange

cle1110 Report

33points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Simpsons Shoes I Painted For A Christmas Gift

Simpsons Shoes I Painted For A Christmas Gift

Czarvana Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#5

My Friend Is A Paraplegic And Wore His Christmas Gift For The First Time. Everyone Seems To Approve Of It

My Friend Is A Paraplegic And Wore His Christmas Gift For The First Time. Everyone Seems To Approve Of It

moonchildsarah Report

29points
POST
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm assuming he craps in the same position as the rest of us, tho.. Oh wait, I get it!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

My Boyfriend Wanted To See An Insult Version Of Those "Why I Love You" Bottles. Here’s What I Made Him For Christmas

My Boyfriend Wanted To See An Insult Version Of Those "Why I Love You" Bottles. Here’s What I Made Him For Christmas

hanrar11 Report

29points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww you shouldn’t have… no really you shouldn’t have I already do that for myself

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

My Sister-In-Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas

My Sister-In-Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas

deepsouthsloth Report

29points
POST
ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is something I need to acquire for myself!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Every Christmas I Give My Kids A Personalized Card. This Year I Decided To Mess With Them

Every Christmas I Give My Kids A Personalized Card. This Year I Decided To Mess With Them

TheRealBallchynz Report

29points
POST
Paweł Duda
Paweł Duda
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's evil and most loving thing you can do to a child at the same time. I loving it.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

My Girlfriend And I Fought And Didn't Talk For 3 Days So I Sent Her An Amazon Gift With This As The Message

My Girlfriend And I Fought And Didn't Talk For 3 Days So I Sent Her An Amazon Gift With This As The Message

KOTORbayani Report

28points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

What I Got For My Dad For Christmas

What I Got For My Dad For Christmas

Triggerhappy454 Report

27points
POST
Day
Day
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if I can’t open this one?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

This Was My Christmas Gift To Everyone In My Family

This Was My Christmas Gift To Everyone In My Family

jammyyp Report

26points
POST
#12

My Uncle Pissed Me Off So I Made His 3 Young Sons Rubber Band Shooters For Christmas

My Uncle Pissed Me Off So I Made His 3 Young Sons Rubber Band Shooters For Christmas

chuffberry Report

26points
POST
#13

I'm 24 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas

I'm 24 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas

cheetahkk Report

25points
POST
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a nicer hint than coming home to all your stuff on the front lawn.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#14

My Families Annual White Elephant Gift Exchange. Everything You See In This Picture Must Be Displayed In Our Homes For The Entire Year

My Families Annual White Elephant Gift Exchange. Everything You See In This Picture Must Be Displayed In Our Homes For The Entire Year

And yes - someone got a Christmas tree.

beauttifulllife Report

25points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh I like the rule about it having to be displayed for a year

0
0points
reply
#15

I Won The White Elephant Gift Exchange

I Won The White Elephant Gift Exchange

Lordmilligan Report

25points
POST
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used this as my white elephant gift a few years back. People were fighting for it.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

My Son Just Wanted Gift Cards For Christmas. This Is How We Wrapped Them. Santa’s Reindeer

My Son Just Wanted Gift Cards For Christmas. This Is How We Wrapped Them. Santa’s Reindeer

jokingly_Josie Report

24points
POST
Day
Day
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the small orange reindeer hidden between two of the bigger ones. 🐈

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

This Office Themed Guess Who Game My Wife Made Me For Christmas

This Office Themed Guess Who Game My Wife Made Me For Christmas

Atticus462 Report

24points
POST
AniaSD
AniaSD
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could I have one, please? :)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

A Friend Got Our Cat A Tiny Poncho And Sombrero For Christmas And I Can't Handle It

A Friend Got Our Cat A Tiny Poncho And Sombrero For Christmas And I Can't Handle It

GOpencyprep Report

24points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luckily Shyla isn't suicidal. If she tried to dress me up in that get up, she'd bleed to death.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#19

White Elephant Did Me Right

White Elephant Did Me Right

Springchikun Report

24points
POST
Splašená sardel
Splašená sardel
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have this even without the f***y pack

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Daughters Got Us These For Christmas. Decided To Put Them On The Bed For Us Since We Kept "Forgetting"

Daughters Got Us These For Christmas. Decided To Put Them On The Bed For Us Since We Kept "Forgetting"

geezlouise911 Report

23points
POST
#21

My Dad Wrapped The Yard Tools He Got Me For Christmas

My Dad Wrapped The Yard Tools He Got Me For Christmas

Actionacton Report

23points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing he wrapped them. Otherwise you would have known what your presents were.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#22

My Partner Knit Me A Giant Sock For Christmas

My Partner Knit Me A Giant Sock For Christmas

sashasimply Report

23points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SOCK! *bats the banana for scale out of the way to POUNCE!*

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Of Course, My 85-Year-Old Grandma Would Get My White Elephant

Of Course, My 85-Year-Old Grandma Would Get My White Elephant

Conr8r Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#24

Gave My Pirate-Loving Landlord His Christmas Gift Last Night: January's Rent. In Coins. His Response: "You're Both Awesome And Huge Jerks"

Gave My Pirate-Loving Landlord His Christmas Gift Last Night: January's Rent. In Coins. His Response: "You're Both Awesome And Huge Jerks"

tenbits Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#25

I Asked My Nephew What He Wanted For Christmas. His Only Answer Was Money. I Unwrapped 60 Rolls Of Pennies Into The Box

I Asked My Nephew What He Wanted For Christmas. His Only Answer Was Money. I Unwrapped 60 Rolls Of Pennies Into The Box

 He asked me how much was in there, I told him I didn't know.

frankenbacon1 Report

22points
POST
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s 6000 pennies or $60 USD. Each roll has 100 pennies and is worth $1.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Just Finished Making My BF's Christmas Gift

Just Finished Making My BF's Christmas Gift

potent_potables_ Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#27

Just Opened My Lovely Gift Off Our Ethan's Lass And Laughed That Much Was Crying. Thanks Again Chloe... It's Those Little Things

Just Opened My Lovely Gift Off Our Ethan's Lass And Laughed That Much Was Crying. Thanks Again Chloe... It's Those Little Things

boro_bulldogs Report

22points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom got this but it was like other 30 year olds/ me. Sadly she has out-aged the cup. Her birthday is next week!

0
0points
reply
#28

Replaced My Brother’s License Plate Frame As A Surprise Late Christmas Gift

Replaced My Brother’s License Plate Frame As A Surprise Late Christmas Gift

The_hat_man74 Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#29

Having A White Elephant Exchange With My Friends Tomorrow, So I Made This Shirt As My Contribution

Having A White Elephant Exchange With My Friends Tomorrow, So I Made This Shirt As My Contribution

JustHereToSeePuppies Report

21points
POST
#30

My Sister’s BF Got Me 4 Gallons Of Ice Cream For Christmas (Pint For Comparison)

My Sister’s BF Got Me 4 Gallons Of Ice Cream For Christmas (Pint For Comparison)

chocopear Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#31

My Dog And I Got Matching Socks For Christmas

My Dog And I Got Matching Socks For Christmas

Nickw1116 Report

21points
POST
Grace and Lucy
Grace and Lucy
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your dog is very cooperative because the socks stayed on long enough for this picture.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

This "Bottle Of Scotch" At My Office's White Elephant Gift Exchange Was Stolen Twice Before Anyone Opened It

This "Bottle Of Scotch" At My Office's White Elephant Gift Exchange Was Stolen Twice Before Anyone Opened It

strooticus Report

21points
POST
#33

How One Of My Coworkers Wrapped His Secret Santa Gift

How One Of My Coworkers Wrapped His Secret Santa Gift

trevorda92 Report

21points
POST
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have been interesting pulling that out of his trunk and carrying it in to work.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

I Made Some Joke Gifts For Friends

I Made Some Joke Gifts For Friends

Cultural-Equipment68 Report

20points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute! *helpfully kills the beginner weights*

4
4points
reply
#35

Maybe Not The Smartest Secret Santa Gift For The Boss In A Recession Year

Maybe Not The Smartest Secret Santa Gift For The Boss In A Recession Year

bsnr1 Report

20points
POST
#36

Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister

Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister

metal_paper Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#37

Hope My Family Likes My Christmas Gift To Them

Hope My Family Likes My Christmas Gift To Them

Dorsia1987 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#38

My Dad Always Guesses His Christmas Gift Before He Opens It. Think He'll Know He's Getting Wrenches?

My Dad Always Guesses His Christmas Gift Before He Opens It. Think He'll Know He's Getting Wrenches?

ourhero1 Report

18points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either way, it'll be a wrenching experience.

3
3points
reply
#39

My Husband Will Never Guess What I Got Him For Christmas

My Husband Will Never Guess What I Got Him For Christmas

S_L33T Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

My Friend Gifted Me This In Case My Minor Knee Surgery On Wednesday Has Complications

My Friend Gifted Me This In Case My Minor Knee Surgery On Wednesday Has Complications

Blakechi Report

18points
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They wont give my dad a prosthetic leg, maybe your friend could whip one of these up for him!

0
0points
reply
#41

Grow A Boyfriend The Perfect Gag Gift Or Stocking Stuffer

Grow A Boyfriend The Perfect Gag Gift Or Stocking Stuffer

grantsgifts Report

18points
POST
UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Choking hazard - small parts lol

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#42

This Is My Christmas Present From My Boss. I'm A 41-Year-Old Man, And Neither My First Nor Last Names Start With A Letter T

This Is My Christmas Present From My Boss. I'm A 41-Year-Old Man, And Neither My First Nor Last Names Start With A Letter T

country_boy_at_heart Report

18points
POST
Lordfucktard
Lordfucktard
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they think you're a twat

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#43

My Dad's Sisters Went On A Trip And Didn’t Invite Him. For Christmas My Dad Gave Them Both A Picture Of Himself Photoshopped Into A Picture Of Them Together From Their Trip

My Dad's Sisters Went On A Trip And Didn’t Invite Him. For Christmas My Dad Gave Them Both A Picture Of Himself Photoshopped Into A Picture Of Them Together From Their Trip

boredandhungry5 Report

17points
POST
#44

Pizza Embroidery Christmas Gift

Pizza Embroidery Christmas Gift

cigarettediet Report

17points
POST
#45

The White Elephant Gift I Made For Work

The White Elephant Gift I Made For Work

doriancross Report

17points
POST
#46

My Buddy Has Been An EMT For A Few Years. We Left Him A Gift Since He Hasn't Had A Lunch Box After An Accident And Was Happy To Have A New One

My Buddy Has Been An EMT For A Few Years. We Left Him A Gift Since He Hasn't Had A Lunch Box After An Accident And Was Happy To Have A New One

Pyrojodge Report

17points
POST
#47

Best Gift Swap Of The Night

Best Gift Swap Of The Night

westernguy339 Report

17points
POST
#48

Got A Bob Ross Rubik's Cube For Christmas, Thought I Had It Figured Out Until

Got A Bob Ross Rubik's Cube For Christmas, Thought I Had It Figured Out Until

rubot232 Report

16points
POST
#49

My Son Gave Me The Best Christmas Present Ever

My Son Gave Me The Best Christmas Present Ever

AspLeaf Report

16points
POST
Dandelion Girl
Dandelion Girl
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If any is swallowed, please consult a psychiatrist immediately"

0
0points
reply
#50

Married People Will Appreciate The Socks I Received For Christmas

Married People Will Appreciate The Socks I Received For Christmas

imflukeskywalker Report

16points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same though honestly, sometimes wish I could just turn my ears off

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

My Uncle Bought A Christmas Gift For Himself And Wrote This Tag Out Pretending It Was From My Grandparents, My Grandpa Read It Out Loud

My Uncle Bought A Christmas Gift For Himself And Wrote This Tag Out Pretending It Was From My Grandparents, My Grandpa Read It Out Loud

Everyone was confused then realized my uncle wrote it himself, it was funny.

pexchybaby Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#52

I Made My Own Gift For My Workplace Christmas Gift Swap. I'm Proud To Say It Was Stolen Repeatedly

I Made My Own Gift For My Workplace Christmas Gift Swap. I'm Proud To Say It Was Stolen Repeatedly

Arastmaus Report

16points
POST
#53

My Buddy Welded This Up For Me To Give Away At A White Elephant Gift Exchange Along With The Homemade Saw

My Buddy Welded This Up For Me To Give Away At A White Elephant Gift Exchange Along With The Homemade Saw

AzarVC Report

16points
POST
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just evil. BRB, gonna fire up the wire feed and finish "wrapping" gifts.

0
0points
reply
#54

This White Elephant Gift

This White Elephant Gift

thats-the-puzzle Report

16points
POST
#55

Ready To Wrap My Christmas Gifts

Ready To Wrap My Christmas Gifts

Celestial-Salamander Report

16points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lovely. Generic is the way to go, even in gift bags.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Welcome Back Chellsey. Look What Santa Got For You A Wii Extreme Chore Games

Welcome Back Chellsey. Look What Santa Got For You A Wii Extreme Chore Games

paintmeaparty.fun Report

16points
POST
#57

Yes, It Is Embroidered Toilet Paper. Great White Elephant Gift

Yes, It Is Embroidered Toilet Paper. Great White Elephant Gift

simplystitchin Report

16points
POST
#58

My Wife's Christmas Present To Me

My Wife's Christmas Present To Me

tb12-GOAT-4-pres Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#59

I Did Hoops For A Christmas Present

I Did Hoops For A Christmas Present