People Share 98 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts They Got (New Pics)
The anticipation is in the air. The most wonderful time is upon us when families and friends gather to celebrate and exchange hugs, kisses, and gifts. If the task of finding a gift is one you struggle with, well, maybe it is time to go the funny route. Choosing a gift that's a bit less serious will lighten the mood for you and the person it is meant for. But just make sure that that person can take a joke, otherwise, it might become a bit awkward.
Gift-giving is all about relationships. It shows the other person that you think and care about them, and even a little gesture is enough. But due to the pressure of finding a perfect gift, we tend to overthink, and in the end, shopping can become an unpleasant experience. You would be amazed how many times people got an undeniably weird gift and felt like it was the best one of them all. That only proves that gifts are not only about the object but the emotional value it brings.
Luckily, this time of year, we at Bored Panda have prepared a list of the most hilarious gifts that have left a mark in hopes that it will make you feel less pressured, and maybe you will find an idea worth borrowing. For more hilarious gift content, feel free to visit our previous post here and here.
My Dad Thought He’d Given Me The Perfect Gift At An Early Christmas Gathering (He Did)
A few years ago my mother in law gave my husband this huge box for Christmas and he was so excited to open it but it was just a box stuffed with paper and a Hot Firefighters calendar at the bottom.
Every Year I Get My Family Gag Gifts For Christmas That Involve My Dog. This Year, It's LEGO Penny
Love rhis. I have bought my Dad, stepDad and my dog the same shirt this year. After my Dad and stepdad open theirs, I will show them a photo of my dog wearing his.😂
Homer's Spice Rack. Made For A Gift Exchange
Simpsons Shoes I Painted For A Christmas Gift
My Friend Is A Paraplegic And Wore His Christmas Gift For The First Time. Everyone Seems To Approve Of It
I'm assuming he craps in the same position as the rest of us, tho.. Oh wait, I get it!
My Boyfriend Wanted To See An Insult Version Of Those "Why I Love You" Bottles. Here’s What I Made Him For Christmas
Aww you shouldn’t have… no really you shouldn’t have I already do that for myself
My Sister-In-Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas
Every Christmas I Give My Kids A Personalized Card. This Year I Decided To Mess With Them
It's evil and most loving thing you can do to a child at the same time. I loving it.
My Girlfriend And I Fought And Didn't Talk For 3 Days So I Sent Her An Amazon Gift With This As The Message
What I Got For My Dad For Christmas
This Was My Christmas Gift To Everyone In My Family
My Uncle Pissed Me Off So I Made His 3 Young Sons Rubber Band Shooters For Christmas
I'm 24 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas
That's a nicer hint than coming home to all your stuff on the front lawn.
My Families Annual White Elephant Gift Exchange. Everything You See In This Picture Must Be Displayed In Our Homes For The Entire Year
And yes - someone got a Christmas tree.
Ooh I like the rule about it having to be displayed for a year
I Won The White Elephant Gift Exchange
I used this as my white elephant gift a few years back. People were fighting for it.
My Son Just Wanted Gift Cards For Christmas. This Is How We Wrapped Them. Santa’s Reindeer
This Office Themed Guess Who Game My Wife Made Me For Christmas
A Friend Got Our Cat A Tiny Poncho And Sombrero For Christmas And I Can't Handle It
Luckily Shyla isn't suicidal. If she tried to dress me up in that get up, she'd bleed to death.
White Elephant Did Me Right
Daughters Got Us These For Christmas. Decided To Put Them On The Bed For Us Since We Kept "Forgetting"
My Dad Wrapped The Yard Tools He Got Me For Christmas
Good thing he wrapped them. Otherwise you would have known what your presents were.
My Partner Knit Me A Giant Sock For Christmas
SOCK! *bats the banana for scale out of the way to POUNCE!*
Of Course, My 85-Year-Old Grandma Would Get My White Elephant
Gave My Pirate-Loving Landlord His Christmas Gift Last Night: January's Rent. In Coins. His Response: "You're Both Awesome And Huge Jerks"
I Asked My Nephew What He Wanted For Christmas. His Only Answer Was Money. I Unwrapped 60 Rolls Of Pennies Into The Box
He asked me how much was in there, I told him I didn't know.
There’s 6000 pennies or $60 USD. Each roll has 100 pennies and is worth $1.
Just Finished Making My BF's Christmas Gift
Just Opened My Lovely Gift Off Our Ethan's Lass And Laughed That Much Was Crying. Thanks Again Chloe... It's Those Little Things
My mom got this but it was like other 30 year olds/ me. Sadly she has out-aged the cup. Her birthday is next week!
Replaced My Brother’s License Plate Frame As A Surprise Late Christmas Gift
Having A White Elephant Exchange With My Friends Tomorrow, So I Made This Shirt As My Contribution
My Sister’s BF Got Me 4 Gallons Of Ice Cream For Christmas (Pint For Comparison)
My Dog And I Got Matching Socks For Christmas
Your dog is very cooperative because the socks stayed on long enough for this picture.
This "Bottle Of Scotch" At My Office's White Elephant Gift Exchange Was Stolen Twice Before Anyone Opened It
How One Of My Coworkers Wrapped His Secret Santa Gift
Must have been interesting pulling that out of his trunk and carrying it in to work.
I Made Some Joke Gifts For Friends
Maybe Not The Smartest Secret Santa Gift For The Boss In A Recession Year
Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister
Hope My Family Likes My Christmas Gift To Them
My Dad Always Guesses His Christmas Gift Before He Opens It. Think He'll Know He's Getting Wrenches?
My Husband Will Never Guess What I Got Him For Christmas
My Friend Gifted Me This In Case My Minor Knee Surgery On Wednesday Has Complications
Grow A Boyfriend The Perfect Gag Gift Or Stocking Stuffer
This Is My Christmas Present From My Boss. I'm A 41-Year-Old Man, And Neither My First Nor Last Names Start With A Letter T
My Dad's Sisters Went On A Trip And Didn’t Invite Him. For Christmas My Dad Gave Them Both A Picture Of Himself Photoshopped Into A Picture Of Them Together From Their Trip
Pizza Embroidery Christmas Gift
The White Elephant Gift I Made For Work
My Buddy Has Been An EMT For A Few Years. We Left Him A Gift Since He Hasn't Had A Lunch Box After An Accident And Was Happy To Have A New One
Best Gift Swap Of The Night
Got A Bob Ross Rubik's Cube For Christmas, Thought I Had It Figured Out Until
My Son Gave Me The Best Christmas Present Ever
"If any is swallowed, please consult a psychiatrist immediately"
Married People Will Appreciate The Socks I Received For Christmas
Same though honestly, sometimes wish I could just turn my ears off
My Uncle Bought A Christmas Gift For Himself And Wrote This Tag Out Pretending It Was From My Grandparents, My Grandpa Read It Out Loud
Everyone was confused then realized my uncle wrote it himself, it was funny.
I Made My Own Gift For My Workplace Christmas Gift Swap. I'm Proud To Say It Was Stolen Repeatedly
My Buddy Welded This Up For Me To Give Away At A White Elephant Gift Exchange Along With The Homemade Saw
That's just evil. BRB, gonna fire up the wire feed and finish "wrapping" gifts.