The anticipation is in the air. The most wonderful time is upon us when families and friends gather to celebrate and exchange hugs, kisses, and gifts. If the task of finding a gift is one you struggle with, well, maybe it is time to go the funny route. Choosing a gift that's a bit less serious will lighten the mood for you and the person it is meant for. But just make sure that that person can take a joke, otherwise, it might become a bit awkward.

Gift-giving is all about relationships. It shows the other person that you think and care about them, and even a little gesture is enough. But due to the pressure of finding a perfect gift, we tend to overthink, and in the end, shopping can become an unpleasant experience. You would be amazed how many times people got an undeniably weird gift and felt like it was the best one of them all. That only proves that gifts are not only about the object but the emotional value it brings.

Luckily, this time of year, we at Bored Panda have prepared a list of the most hilarious gifts that have left a mark in hopes that it will make you feel less pressured, and maybe you will find an idea worth borrowing. For more hilarious gift content, feel free to visit our previous post here and here.