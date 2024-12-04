ADVERTISEMENT

As long as technology continues to evolve, there will always be opportunities for silly cat photos. Luckily for us, the Insta360 X3 camera was created, which can capture unique 360º shots, resulting in hilariously unusual angles.

Vas, the owner of two cats, Chibi and Kitty, began taking pictures of them after receiving the camera for his birthday. Vas wrote: "After playing around with it, I realized that it had the potential to capture the world (and the cats) in a wacky and goofy style that I very much enjoy and wasn’t really seeing much of on the internet."

That’s how the Mr. Monch Instagram page came to life—originally created for Kitty, though Chibi occasionally makes her appearances too. Scroll down to explore the photos Vas has captured and learn more about the creator, as well as Chibi and Kitty, in the interview below.

Meet Kitty and Vas

Image credits: vas_the_pirate