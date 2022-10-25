If we're unsure about a potential product, its description won't always give all the answers we need to make an informed decision. After all, it was written either by the manufacturers or the sellers, and they might accentuate the positives and omit the negatives in order to make as many sales as possible.

No no, for an accurate picture we need reviews. Honest ones, coming from buyers who have already used the darn thing and know if it does the job. Luckily, people understand this and happily share their experiences with one another. Oftentimes finding the perfect words too.

The aptly titled subreddit 'Amazon Reviews' is the ultimate archive of these little online texts. Continue scrolling to check out the best pieces that its 132K members have gathered recently and for the older gems, fire up our first publication on it.

#1

A Man And His Bidet

A Man And His Bidet

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
24 minutes ago

Regarding settings 4-6. Challenge accepted!

#2

But Did It Work?

But Did It Work?

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
15 minutes ago

The cat is not pleased

#3

Tina Watching Out For The Rest Of Us

Tina Watching Out For The Rest Of Us

M Kawai
M Kawai
12 minutes ago

Bears are crafty buggers

#4

Reality Check

Reality Check

Papa Het
Papa Het
6 minutes ago

I bought one for my cat as well, it hasn't arrived yet... Should I be worried

#5

Workwear Crocs

Workwear Crocs

Buren
Buren
15 minutes ago

Yes I don't care that they are ugly they never hurt my feet

#6

Monica’s Dark Energy

Monica's Dark Energy

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
26 minutes ago

My diagnosis? Stay off the Jazz Cabbage.

#7

Someone Made A Mistake

Someone Made A Mistake

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
20 minutes ago

Marjorie, kitchen utensils and tools are suitable Christmas presents as you should be spending your time in the kitchen preparing my meals!

#8

Bread Slippers

Bread Slippers

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
18 minutes ago

Sounds like they were doughlighted with the purchase.

#9

I Appreciate Honest Reviews

I Appreciate Honest Reviews

Maddymoocow
Maddymoocow
10 minutes ago

Ouch!

#10

How Else Are You Gonna Judge The Size Of The Case?

How Else Are You Gonna Judge The Size Of The Case?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
22 minutes ago

An acceptable alternative to the banana.

#11

Look At This Photograph

Look At This Photograph

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
22 minutes ago

There was a discount as well. 5 cents off.

#12

Fishnets Are A Bad Influence

Fishnets Are A Bad Influence

M Kawai
M Kawai
2 minutes ago

Bernard is living his true self

#13

Ps5 Not Waterproof

Ps5 Not Waterproof

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
13 minutes ago

When you’re about to get a win but you really need to wash

#14

Ashtray Review Took A Hard Left Turn

Ashtray Review Took A Hard Left Turn

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
19 minutes ago

Yes Terry, move back in with your mother.

#15

One Of My Personal Favorites

One Of My Personal Favorites

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
11 minutes ago

robolck and fortnit are very cool games

#16

A Review For Caliwhite Teeth Whitening Gel That Got Political Very Quickly.

A Review For Caliwhite Teeth Whitening Gel That Got Political Very Quickly.

#17

What Product Makes This Review Even Funnier?

What Product Makes This Review Even Funnier?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
15 minutes ago

Did they order tribbles?

#18

I Love Writing On A Subatomic Level!

I Love Writing On A Subatomic Level!

AJay
AJay
1 minute ago

Damn I need these pens

#19

Looking To “Flatter Her Splatter Cannon”

Looking To "Flatter Her Splatter Cannon"

#20

Driveway Alarm Saved 2 Marriages

Driveway Alarm Saved 2 Marriages

#21

Why

Why

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
15 minutes ago (edited)

Can't comment, not seen the post yet.

#22

Slight Issue With Some Bathroom Scales

Slight Issue With Some Bathroom Scales

Buren
Buren
7 minutes ago

Go to Australia and just put it upright

#23

Ya Know, For Some Reason I Don’t Feel Peaceful

Ya Know, For Some Reason I Don't Feel Peaceful

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
23 minutes ago

She’s coming after you

#24

Look At This Absolute Chad

Look At This Absolute Chad

#25

Gotta Go Fast!

Gotta Go Fast!

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
13 minutes ago

You can speed it up even more with a go faster stripe.

#26

Well At Least He Now Has A Dog

Well At Least He Now Has A Dog

#27

She's Special

She's Special

#28

Baked Bread & Had Sex

Baked Bread & Had Sex

#29

Well, I’m Glad He Found What He’s Looking For

Well, I'm Glad He Found What He's Looking For

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
17 minutes ago

More effective than the more common place tinfoil helmet.

#30

A Review For Alli Weight Loss Pills 🤭😆

A Review For Alli Weight Loss Pills 🤭😆

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
5 minutes ago

Is the fart a shart?

#31

How Do I Turn This Monitor On

How Do I Turn This Monitor On

AJay
AJay
1 minute ago

Very helpful

#32

No Trampoline In Box It's A Desk. Anyone Else Have This Problem???

No Trampoline In Box It's A Desk. Anyone Else Have This Problem???

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
16 minutes ago

Buy a desk, see if the trampoline turns up.

#33

Pillow Review, May Cause Flatulence

Pillow Review, May Cause Flatulence

#34

Wait A Minute...

Wait A Minute...

#35

Autobiography Review...with (Un)necessary Reader Selfie. Adorable.

Autobiography Review...with (Un)necessary Reader Selfie. Adorable.

#36

Edited Review Or Time Traveler?

Edited Review Or Time Traveler?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
12 minutes ago

Nearly missed it. Reviewed October 6, 2019.

#37

Spicy Chili

Spicy Chili

#38

Everyone’s A Dietitian On Amazon

Everyone's A Dietitian On Amazon

#39

A Review For A 66 Pound Gas Powered Pressure Washer. Certainly Something You Want To Pack On Your Travels Abroad.

A Review For A 66 Pound Gas Powered Pressure Washer. Certainly Something You Want To Pack On Your Travels Abroad.

#40

Link Is Too Smol

Link Is Too Smol

#41

My Mouthwash Has To Be Purple...

My Mouthwash Has To Be Purple...

#42

Found This Review For A Bikini Trimmer...

Found This Review For A Bikini Trimmer...

#43

Yes Indeed

Yes Indeed

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
4 minutes ago

Good for you 👍

#44

The Deep Exhausted Sigh At Baby #175

The Deep Exhausted Sigh At Baby #175

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
4 minutes ago

Where can I find these? Serious question

#45

I Should Try It

I Should Try It

A girl
A girl
10 minutes ago

My shoes are shined and alphabetized.

#46

Time Stops For No Man

Time Stops For No Man

#47

Reviewer Changes His Mind About A Bezos Biography

Reviewer Changes His Mind About A Bezos Biography

#48

Wasn't Expecting To Laugh So Hard At A Review About A Plastic Strip That Helps You Remove Hair From Your Drain

Wasn't Expecting To Laugh So Hard At A Review About A Plastic Strip That Helps You Remove Hair From Your Drain

#49

Champions Joggers

Champions Joggers

#50

Angel Titties

Angel Titties

#51

Both. My. Stomachs.

Both. My. Stomachs.

#52

Don’t Let Jeff Borrow Your Shoes

Don't Let Jeff Borrow Your Shoes

#53

Leah Gets Some Motivation

Leah Gets Some Motivation

#54

He Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran!

He Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran!

#55

If Only It Worked Like That

If Only It Worked Like That

#56

On A Set Of Nesting Loch Ness Ladles

On A Set Of Nesting Loch Ness Ladles

#57

Found On Twitter

Found On Twitter

#58

I Guess He's Right

I Guess He's Right

#59

This Review For A Book About Demons

This Review For A Book About Demons

#60

Found This While Looking At Costumes For Purim

Found This While Looking At Costumes For Purim

#61

It Just Ain’t Right

It Just Ain't Right

#62

Nothing Can Stop These Pants

Nothing Can Stop These Pants

#63

Very Efficient Knife

Very Efficient Knife

#64

Note 1000+ Ppl Found This “Helpful”

Note 1000+ Ppl Found This “Helpful”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
5 minutes ago

TV screens are measured across the diagonal. Do not ask me why, I do not know, it does seem needlessly confusing.

#65

At Least She Didn’t Take The Drain Cover

At Least She Didn’t Take The Drain Cover

#66

Guy Really Cares About The Comfort Of His Cat

Guy Really Cares About The Comfort Of His Cat

#67

Kindle Makin Me Act Up 🥵🥵

Kindle Makin Me Act Up 🥵🥵

#68

The Item In Question Was A 250 Pack Of LED Diodes

The Item In Question Was A 250 Pack Of LED Diodes

#69

Sense Of Worth

Sense Of Worth

#70

I Went On Amazon To Order A Bowstring For My Recurve Bow... Saw This Top-Rated Review!

I Went On Amazon To Order A Bowstring For My Recurve Bow... Saw This Top-Rated Review!

#71

This Random Comment Cracked Me Up While I Was Looking At Reviews On A Sleep Training Book For My Toddler.

This Random Comment Cracked Me Up While I Was Looking At Reviews On A Sleep Training Book For My Toddler.

#72

Just What I Needed!

Just What I Needed!

#73

Mood

Mood

#74

Sour Candy

Sour Candy

#75

Thanks For The Story, Trey.

Thanks For The Story, Trey.

#76

Herb Grinder Review

Herb Grinder Review

#77

12 Ft Beach Ball

12 Ft Beach Ball

#78

A Review On $4 Italian Espresso I Found This Week.

A Review On $4 Italian Espresso I Found This Week.

