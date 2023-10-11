#1 Hello! You are doing great and I hope you have a wonderful day!

#2 You're all amazing people. By all logical odds, you should not exist, but you still do. There are people out there who are dumb enough to think you aren't amazing, and that's why you shouldn't listen to them.

#3 When you read this I hope I can brighten your day because you are a great person and you deserve a pancake! :D

#4 Remember two facts today:

You are important.

You are enough.

#5 Stay positive and dont give negative/mean people even one second of your time.

#6 You are a very cool person! I know this is true because I only associate with people who are very cool, so even if you think you aren't, you're cool and fabulous by association.

#7 Each cup of coffee prologues your lifespan.

Which is awesome.

I'm gonna be immortal 🥰

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Light Bulb

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 If I can get enough sleep so can you✨

#10 Not sure where or who you are, but you are f*****g awesome! You are more than enough and we all appreciate the effort you put into yourself ( even if you put no effort in )

#11 🤣😁🥰🤡😼🐶 something 🤓🦄🐣👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🦾

#12 Just know that SheamusFanFrom1987 will help give your problems a proverbial (if not literal) Brogue Kick on your behalf :-)



As we Pandas are here to help and lift each other, we have to deal with each and every problems we face. Since that is the case, *picks up shillelagh* "Pandas, arm yourselves! We are taking FIGHT NIGHT to each and every one of our problems! They won't know what hit them!" XP :-)

#13 Did you hear they arrested the devil? Yeah, they got him on possession. Laughter is the best medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Out there today, someone's life is better because you were a part of it.

#15 You:



- belong.

- are worthy.

- are enough.

- are loved.



Don't believe everything your mind thinks about you.

#16 Today is a good day cuz I met you! :)

#17 That thing you did that you are king of proud of but hesitate to believe you *can* be proud of? It's amazing, admirable and absolutely worth giving yourself a pat on the back for.

#18 May your today be as bright and wonderful as a Sunflower is. 🌻

#19 go buy a lamp for that spot in your house that never gets enough light.



ALSO: remember that it's okay to have trouble saying the three hardest things to say, which are:

-I was wrong.

-I need help.

-worscestershire sauce. like legit search up worscestershire sauce meme.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Nice butt. 😉

#21 Dreams do come true. Just make sure they are your dreams, and not someone else's...

#22 I love you all xxxx

#23 hello! you are good enough. do not let anybody tell you anything else. you are pretty/handsome and you are kind.

#24 You are worth it ❤️❤️

#25 The mirror never lies, so go tell yourself you are beautiful.

#26 Don't listen to what they say... they are mean and ignorant. Don't let them bring you down because... UR PERFECT - just the way you are and you are beautiful... even tho we haven't met i already know your as beautiful as anyone else i know

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Your past does not define or limit you. Put that burden down and walk away from it. You have free will and choice. Put in the work, starting today to become everything you want to be.

#28 You have lots of talent, and people appreciate and love you!

#29 Hiiiiii friends!!



Hope your is going well. Be kind and respectful of others even if you might disagree. Keep rocking that beautiful smile and remember, today might be your last day so make the best of your frikin Day bc life is better without regrets.(⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠)



Also, you're not alone and you're loved very much!!!

#30 I look forward to reviewing your site every single day. Browsing sites for me is a couple minutes at best...I probably have OCD and get bored (no pun intended) easily. However from the first review up to and including today its one of my favorite pass times and I spend a lot of time catching up on what I've missed. To put it plainly I'm not just a fan...I'm an addict. Ignore those who unfortunately for them don't possess a sense of humor much less any appreciation for art, comedy and shear talent which is special otherwise everyone would be doing it for their 15 minutes of fame. Please keep it up...you've followers all across the world. God Bless & Take Care. #passionate fan from South Africa #show your bored panda love

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 https://www.thelatestkate.art If this doesn't make your day a little better, I don't know what will!

#32 Despite the immense improbability for you to be alive, now, reading this, you are. And you must keep going forward, because you have been given a chance against odds too numerous to count, and shouldn't that mean something?

#33 Guess what no matter what is happening in your life; you are strong enough to get through it. Not a toxic positivity but just a reality that you can handle it as long as you believe in your self!

#34

#35 Hello, how you doing today?