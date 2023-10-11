ADVERTISEMENT

Let's spread some positivity here!

#1

Hello! You are doing great and I hope you have a wonderful day!

15points
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
#2

You're all amazing people. By all logical odds, you should not exist, but you still do. There are people out there who are dumb enough to think you aren't amazing, and that's why you shouldn't listen to them.

12points
Bisexual Axolotls
#3

When you read this I hope I can brighten your day because you are a great person and you deserve a pancake! :D

12points
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
23 hours ago

This was a very sweet thought, but I don't really like pancakes

4
4points
#4

Remember two facts today:
You are important.
You are enough.

11points
Daya Meyer
#5

Stay positive and dont give negative/mean people even one second of your time.

9points
Rivers of Belief
clarkcongleton avatar
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
16 hours ago

https://www.boredpanda.com/employee-counts-all-customers-coins-malicious-compliance/

0
0points
#6

You are a very cool person! I know this is true because I only associate with people who are very cool, so even if you think you aren't, you're cool and fabulous by association.

8points
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
#7

Each cup of coffee prologues your lifespan.
Which is awesome.
I'm gonna be immortal 🥰

7points
Alexia
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
14 hours ago

I appreciate the sentiment, but I sincerely hope it's not true. *sips coffee* I actually love my life but I hope that it ends. Seems meaningless to me if it doesn't. *takes another sip of coffee* Anyhow, hope anyone reading this has a great day or finds strength to get through the day if it's not so good. Stay hydrated and enjoy your beverage of choice.

1
1point
#8

Light Bulb

6points
Daniel Yamada
#9

If I can get enough sleep so can you✨

5points
§• Råinbow Påndå •§
#10

Not sure where or who you are, but you are f*****g awesome! You are more than enough and we all appreciate the effort you put into yourself ( even if you put no effort in )

5points
CringeGuy
#11

🤣😁🥰🤡😼🐶 something 🤓🦄🐣👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🦾

4points
trevor
#12

Just know that SheamusFanFrom1987 will help give your problems a proverbial (if not literal) Brogue Kick on your behalf :-)

As we Pandas are here to help and lift each other, we have to deal with each and every problems we face. Since that is the case, *picks up shillelagh* "Pandas, arm yourselves! We are taking FIGHT NIGHT to each and every one of our problems! They won't know what hit them!" XP :-)

4points
SheamusFanFrom1987
#13

Did you hear they arrested the devil? Yeah, they got him on possession. Laughter is the best medicine.

4points
Mycroft1967
#14

Out there today, someone's life is better because you were a part of it.

4points
Manic Mama
#15

You:

- belong.
- are worthy.
- are enough.
- are loved.

Don't believe everything your mind thinks about you.

3points
Vanessa Steis
#16

Today is a good day cuz I met you! :)

2points
Janelle Collard
#17

That thing you did that you are king of proud of but hesitate to believe you *can* be proud of? It's amazing, admirable and absolutely worth giving yourself a pat on the back for.

2points
Saint_Zipcodus
#18

May your today be as bright and wonderful as a Sunflower is. 🌻

2points
KiwiTriviaKween (She/Her)
#19

go buy a lamp for that spot in your house that never gets enough light.

ALSO: remember that it's okay to have trouble saying the three hardest things to say, which are:
-I was wrong.
-I need help.
-worscestershire sauce. like legit search up worscestershire sauce meme.

2points
Bored&InSchool
#20

Nice butt. 😉

2points
Just Another Girl
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
13 hours ago

Why, thank you! I've been avoiding working out. Nice of you to notice the lack of effort that I've been putting in.

1
1point
#21

Dreams do come true. Just make sure they are your dreams, and not someone else's...

2points
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
#22

I love you all xxxx

1point
Virgin Panda
#23

hello! you are good enough. do not let anybody tell you anything else. you are pretty/handsome and you are kind.

1point
◦•●◉ 𝒮𝒽𝓎 𝒟𝓇𝒶𝑔𝑜𝓃 (𝓈𝒽𝑒/𝒽𝑒𝓇) ◉●
#24

You are worth it ❤️❤️

1point
Rob(erta) Roy (They/Them)
#25

The mirror never lies, so go tell yourself you are beautiful.

1point
Mad McQueen
#26

Don't listen to what they say... they are mean and ignorant. Don't let them bring you down because... UR PERFECT - just the way you are and you are beautiful... even tho we haven't met i already know your as beautiful as anyone else i know

1point
noddle_pasty( she/her)
#27

Your past does not define or limit you. Put that burden down and walk away from it. You have free will and choice. Put in the work, starting today to become everything you want to be.

1point
E2U&U2
#28

You have lots of talent, and people appreciate and love you!

1point
CR7_FAN
#29

Hiiiiii friends!!

Hope your is going well. Be kind and respectful of others even if you might disagree. Keep rocking that beautiful smile and remember, today might be your last day so make the best of your frikin Day bc life is better without regrets.(⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠)

Also, you're not alone and you're loved very much!!!

1point
ThatBlackNightingale
#30

I look forward to reviewing your site every single day. Browsing sites for me is a couple minutes at best...I probably have OCD and get bored (no pun intended) easily. However from the first review up to and including today its one of my favorite pass times and I spend a lot of time catching up on what I've missed. To put it plainly I'm not just a fan...I'm an addict. Ignore those who unfortunately for them don't possess a sense of humor much less any appreciation for art, comedy and shear talent which is special otherwise everyone would be doing it for their 15 minutes of fame. Please keep it up...you've followers all across the world. God Bless & Take Care. #passionate fan from South Africa #show your bored panda love

1point
Aslam
#31

https://www.thelatestkate.art If this doesn't make your day a little better, I don't know what will!

0points
Echo
#32

Despite the immense improbability for you to be alive, now, reading this, you are. And you must keep going forward, because you have been given a chance against odds too numerous to count, and shouldn't that mean something?

0points
mysterious(all pronouns)
#33

Guess what no matter what is happening in your life; you are strong enough to get through it. Not a toxic positivity but just a reality that you can handle it as long as you believe in your self!

0points
memaselfandi
#34

0points
Soo Bea
#35

Hello, how you doing today?

0points
Wolf_spirit
#36

if you think your worthless
remember Ssniperwolf and Mia Khalifa exist

-2points
Salman Chowdhury
