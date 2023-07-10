1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Write A Horror Story!
It HAS to be original!
If you can’t come up with a print here are a few! —-> Kermit, haunted book, creepy neighbors?
This post may include affiliate links.
I sat in my room, oblivious to the world around me as I flipped through the pages of a really good book. I suddenly awoke from my trance to hear the front door unlock, acknowledging that my mom had returned. Suddenly, my heart lept into my throat as I remembered: I forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer!