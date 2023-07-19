I would like to ask you: When was the last time you cried, and what was the reason? Please feel free to share your stories.

#1 happy cry: yesterday. i watched a cute video of foster kittens and how much the foster mum loved the kittens and damnit i cry almost everyday because of videos like that.



ugly/sad cry: last year when my depressions hit a new low. there was no real reason, i was just exhausted and crying often helps to clean the soul.. and it helped a lot

#2 Because someone stole the flower arrangement from my sister's grave. It's not the first time it's happened, but this one was particularly nice - silk flowers that I had just put out like a month ago that I really didn't have the money to spend on when I bought them. People are trash. Sorry about that, Angie.

#3 Because someone I love deeply broke my heart

#4 maybe about a week ago. and i think it was because my hands were all bloody?

#5 30 minutes ago because I had a flashback of all the terrible things my dad did to me

#6 A few hours ago because at dinner my parents told me they got BLACKPINK tickets (even though my mom said she’d never ever go to a k-pop concert) and I get to see them in August and it’s literally a dream come true!!! Happy tears because I’m so excited!!!

#7 Yesterday. I was watching a show and a girl thought her father didn’t really care about her because he was wrapped up in his own divorce. she wanted to see the shooting stars on a night that only happens once every 1,000 years. he’d completely forgotten about it and it took all day in Los Angeles searching for his daughter. his best (well, only) friend’s daughter eventually found her and told her that just because her dad’s not there, doesn’t mean he’s not trying.