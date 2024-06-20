Mine was my first-grade teacher. She yelled at us for the smallest things and made us micromanage each other.

My drama teacher kept giving top set class work to everyone. There was one of my friends in the class as well and she had dyslexia and was particularly deaf and was 4 sets down. She obviously had difficulty with the work but our drama teacher didn't care and took her out of lessons to talk to her. Later she told us that our teacher told her to "just be better at the work and catch up on the homework as soon as you can". This was right in the middle of the exams and our teacher wanted homework done before revision. What a B*tch

Rhodri Terrell
