I’m gonna list 11. It’s more fun with well more. Here we go: 1- Scorpion(Mortal Kombat) Dude is basically already dead. He’s a hellwraith. He can burn through a ton of em at once. He’s got his chains and hellfire, he’s damn good. 2- Ghostrider. Two fiery spirits of vengeance are better than one, he and Scorpion can do twice as much damage together. Ghostrider can also make any hell weapon out of basically anything. So that’ll come in handy. Also his hell motorcycle. 3- Uncle Dave and his Plants(PvZ) Bro his plants come in handy. They’d make for a great defense around the base. Also he’s been fighting Zomboss for years. 4- Batman, even though he was infected in DCeased and his son Damien became Batman, Bruce still had a contingency plan even for himself becoming a zombie. Dude is next level smart. Especially with prep time, he’s basically unstoppable. 5- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dude can never lose a fight do to a legal contract, so therefore he would never get infected and he’d never lose a fight. 6- John Constantine. He’s super smart and he survived the zombie apocalypse in DCeased, and was a major player in saving the world. He’s also one of the best(if not the best) magicians in all of DC, besides Dr. Fate. 7- The Spot(ASTV) his portals could come in handy, especially if we can make our base of operations the Spotted Dimension or if we need a quick escape or just need to send some zombies somewhere. Also he’s super smart, he’s a scientist after all. 8- Chainsaw Man(Denji) Bro cuts up demons for a living, he’ll do fine against a horde of zombies. Actually, he fought a horde of zombies and won! Didn’t get infected or anything! He’s perfect for this! Also he’d get along with Constantine. 9- Saitama. One Punch and he takes out an entire horde. Con, he’ll get bored easily since they pose no challenge to him. Just save him for the mutated Titan zombies or the big hordes. Boom. 10- Rick and Morty(Two for one) Rick is the smartest man in the universe. The zombie apocalypse isn’t taking down this guy. Let’s just hope he’ll give enough of a damn about us to help us survive. And where there’s Rick there’s Morty, two for one deal. And finally 11- Spawn. Like Scorpion and Ghostrider he’s a dead guy who’s gonna help save you from dead guys, he’s got the perfect skill set and he’s more more powerful than both Scorpion and Ghostrider. His necroplasm is limited only to his imagination. It is limited and he can only use up so much of it at once. If he uses it all up he has to return to hell. BUT his suit feeds off of evil energy, so he could possibly use the zombies to refuel it. He is also a skilled with a gun, axe, or any weapon really. He can also make beer appear out of thin air apparently. After a long day of zombie killing, that’d come in handy. If something happens to you, he can heal you or even resurrect you. His marksmanship and fighting skills can rub off on you after a bit of training and he can teach you to defend yourself. Same with Batman. Spawn can also alter reality apparently. Soo. That'll come in handy too. He can also manipulate hellfire like Scorpion and Ghostrider. And his chains are probably more affective than Scorpion’s too. So uh yeah, there’s my list. Sorry it’s long, I love these type of things, but mine never get published tho. Me and my squad are definitely surviving. What about yours?