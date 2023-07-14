It's summer, and some of our pandas are vacationing, while others stay home. So where are you right now? It doesn't have to be a specific district. Is anyone in Princeton? Anyone? I'm going to a summer camp in New Jersey right now so... Yay? Okay, I think I'm rambling. Here's a cookie if you read all of that.

#1

Submitting to my own post.... I'm in Princeton, New Jersey. Is anyone else in this area? Anyone...?

LonelyWriter
#2

I’m here in Karachi, Pakistan to visit family for the summer. Stardust, this is probably the closest we will ever be!

Tiramisu
