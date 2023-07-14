2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Where Are You Right Now?
It's summer, and some of our pandas are vacationing, while others stay home. So where are you right now? It doesn't have to be a specific district. Is anyone in Princeton? Anyone? I'm going to a summer camp in New Jersey right now so... Yay? Okay, I think I'm rambling. Here's a cookie if you read all of that.
This post may include affiliate links.
Submitting to my own post.... I'm in Princeton, New Jersey. Is anyone else in this area? Anyone...?
I’m here in Karachi, Pakistan to visit family for the summer. Stardust, this is probably the closest we will ever be!