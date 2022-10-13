Hey Pandas, When And How Have You Turned An Insult Into A Compliment?

On numerous occasions I've been called a b**ch - because I have a differing opinion or I voice my opinion, and/or short - I'm 5ft 6in, which is not that short for a woman.

My replies tend to be for b**ch "thank you for the compliment".

Why?

B = Beautiful

I = Intelligent

T = Talented

C = Charming

H = Honey

Short? I'm not short, I'm fun size, like a little bar of chocolate...you always want more.

We can be what people choose to call us or we can be exactly who we really are and be proud to be us. Intended insults only work if we let them.