Growing up in the mid 2000's, one show I would always look forward to watching was Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (and by proxy, the sequel series Gundam Seed Destiny) on Friday nights.



It was my first exposure to the mech anime genre, and paired with the great animation (at the time), the fights that these massive robots had were incredible. And it helps that it had very good music and sound design.



Rewatching it a few years ago, I felt a change in opinion. I do still think the music, sound design, and animation quality hold up well. Where I find it fails is in the story and characters.



It retreads a lot of the same plot points as the original series from the 70's, without too many differences. Kira Yamato, the protagonist, is very one note, doesn't really grow as a character, and I did not find him as memorable as other protagonists in the series (like Amuro from the original, Mikazuki from Iron Blooded Orphans, Domon from Mobile Fighter G Gundam, or even the most recent protagonist, Suletta from Witch from Mercury).



It's personally not the worst Gundam series, but I guess my nostalgia for it wore off a little bit when I entered my 20's.