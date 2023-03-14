#1 My sister has a blended family (which they are doing wonderfully!!!!). They each have a kid from before they married and one that is both of theirs. Well, the first time I met his child I just said hi to him and received a resounding "NO!" as the response.



A bit of bribery and we've been best buds ever since (no worries, I equally bribe all my nephews with small gifts).

#2 My friends toddler. He was talking. He watched the the Toy Story film that was out at the time. He was obsessed with Forky. Every time he saw an advertisement, poster, whatever with Forky he would shout "Me want Forky!" At least he tried to. It came out rather rudely, a child saying "Me want Fucky!" in public. Cue disapproving glares from strangers. My friend tried to explain the difference in pronunciation, the child could not hear any difference.