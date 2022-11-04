#1

I'm an introverted night owl, so I like to stay home and watch movies. I also draw all the time. I love bedtime when I can relax, put on some YouTube, and have the time of my life. I've stayed up very late, and I've pulled a couple of all-nighters as well. I'm in high school, so the stress of that kind of just goes away. It feels like I'm a brand new person. I wish Friday was every day sometimes! I'm not a hard person to please. Put on a movie, get some snacks, and we'll just chill out and have fun. So, yeah, let me know!