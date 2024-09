#1

I'll give one. I am basically a lab-grown human (Similar to IVF, but not the same). It's a bit complicated and a story for another day. But I have a large family, and we get together about once every five years. A few months ago was our most recent gathering. I have one aunt who is very...superstitious? She reads too many tabloids and believes that "CLONES ARE GOING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD!!!1!". Almost all of my close family knows how I was made, including her. Anyway, when it came time for dinner, she was very insistent that I sat at a different table than the rest of the minors. Because apparently she didn't want "perfectly good human kids sitting next to a lab rat". I'm sorry, a lab rat? And I guess she thought I was an alien, because why else would she describe the other kids as being human?



Anyway my cousins and I ended up having a really great night.