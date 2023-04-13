i tore a tendon in my knee. it was worse than when i broke my wrist snowboarding. I was playing football (soccer) and a girl ran up and tried to steal the ball. her kneecap went under mine like a puzzle piece, and lifted it so i could feel it like.. un-suck almost from my leg. it really hurt but i kept playing. i continued to play for the rest of the summer before the pain got so bad i saw a doctor, who told me i might need surgery if i didn’t stop playing. it’s better now tho!

It's not really an injury, but it was very bad. In May of 2017, I had a really bad eczema flare up. It was so bad that my hands were leaking some type of discharge. My hands were so swollen that the skin on my arms had popped open and I couldn't close my fist. The whole situation had me so stressed out that I passed out in the bathtub. The next day, I went to my dermatologist and got help. Within a few days, I was feeling so much better and I was starting to heal. Now whenever I have an eczema flare up, I am just so thankful that it isn't as bad as this one.