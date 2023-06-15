#1

I do not know this person, do not know how they identify. But their style was odd....



In his early 20's, full beard, long hair looking more masculine than feminine. This guy wore a full pink dress, like down to the ground.



Just for context this was in the middle of an industrial estate in an area where flamboyance is not the norm. He was walking to a trampoline place.



Once, when I was in the trampoline place, they have a great cafe, he was in there having a fun workout, tight top and tight leggings, all unicorn themed, bouncing around.



He became known as the Bearded Unicorn Lady in our office. Never got the chance to talk to him, never knew his deal.