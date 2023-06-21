1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Sweetest Things You Did, Saw Happening, Or Happened To You That Really Clicked?
When you were short on money, and someone gave it to you, or you saw the sweetest, most heartfelt thing ever, what was it?
I was in checkers for some fast food, and this man was 71 cents short of getting what he needed. He asked me and another person, but we didn't have cash. He went to the counter when it was his time and explained his problem to the cashier. Instead of saying, "Well, bad luck." The cashier gave him the 71 cents!