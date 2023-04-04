#1

so i have two things:

at my last show choir competition, we were doing our 40 second costume change (we have to change out of our shirt and leggings and into a dress, and we have spandex shorts on under the leggings, plus jazz shoes so we don't have to take those off to change), and i was already slightly behind since i'm one of the last ones off the stage before, and i went to where i had set my dress and changed into it but while i pulled my leggings off I HAD ALSO TAKEN OFF MY SHORTS and we had to do these spins where our dress twirls up and i was so scared i would get in trouble lol.

another time, i had set my dress down before and i was like 15 seconds late coming off stage (which is a lot), and i went to where i had put my dress and someone else was there and i was like where is my dress? and the person who was in my spot was like "I DONT F*****G KNOW" (we're sort of friends so it was funny) luckily we were the same size and now i have their dress.