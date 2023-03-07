4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Red Flag You’ve Ever Seen From Someone You Were Dating?
On our quest to find that perfect someone special, we'll come across many who may initially spark some interest in us, only to suddenly reveal a red flag that screams at us to turn around and look in another direction!
So, Pandas, what's the biggest red flag you've ever seen from a potential mate?
He didn't apologize when late(ever). He wouldn't tell me if he wasn't coming home for the night. he would get really angry from the smallest things and just leave if he felt he was "losing" the argument. Oh and he hit me!(just once im not goin to anyone the chance to do that to me twice)
My biggest red flag was from a woman who I met online and who lived just over an hour away. She seemed really nice and agreed with a huge amount of my opinions, she honestly seemed like she just wanted to have a loving man to love in return. Just when I was ready to start talking with her about meeting in person, she casually threw out that whoever she married had to convert to her religion, so that she could get married in her church and her family would attend, even though she supposedly wasn't really practicing. She claimed to believe in Jesus but differentiated her religion from Christianity; when I asked her what her religion was, she didn't want to talk about it until I was with her and her family in person and we had already talked about marriage to them. She was not at all willing to consider converting, herself, even though she supposedly didn't really practice her religion. With all that, she was already hiding at this early stage, who knows what else she would be hiding?
Just a one and done date. Met a woman online, spoke a few times, agreed to meet up for dinner. All was going very well. Good food, some drinks, good conversation, the usual questions to get to know more about the other person. I paid because the restaurant was my suggestion. Walked her to her car to talk a little more, agreed on a second date, and opened her door for her. She leaned in for what I was going to be a hug. She said “I really” like you, then proceeded to lick the side of my face while rubbing my junk. Too stunned to say anything, I just closed her door after she got in. There was no second date
Her ex showed up at our first (and only) date!