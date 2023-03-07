He didn't apologize when late(ever). He wouldn't tell me if he wasn't coming home for the night. he would get really angry from the smallest things and just leave if he felt he was "losing" the argument. Oh and he hit me!(just once im not goin to anyone the chance to do that to me twice)

#2

My biggest red flag was from a woman who I met online and who lived just over an hour away. She seemed really nice and agreed with a huge amount of my opinions, she honestly seemed like she just wanted to have a loving man to love in return. Just when I was ready to start talking with her about meeting in person, she casually threw out that whoever she married had to convert to her religion, so that she could get married in her church and her family would attend, even though she supposedly wasn't really practicing. She claimed to believe in Jesus but differentiated her religion from Christianity; when I asked her what her religion was, she didn't want to talk about it until I was with her and her family in person and we had already talked about marriage to them. She was not at all willing to consider converting, herself, even though she supposedly didn't really practice her religion. With all that, she was already hiding at this early stage, who knows what else she would be hiding?