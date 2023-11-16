#1

The Pure Trilogy by Julianna Baggott. Book #1-Pure #2-Fuse #3-Burn

This is a post apocalyptic dystopian fiction trilogy. It is written in rotating POV'S of the main characters.

Society has been decimated by The Detonations. The privileged few were notified and bought tickets to live in luxury in The Dome while The Wretches were fused to anything around them during the blast. They live in an ash filled wasteland if what used to be a city.

Pressia is a 16 year old teen living with her grand father in a blown out barber shop. She is in hiding because once children turn 16, they are recruited into OSR (once Operation Search and Rescue, now a sadistically run Operation Sacred Revolution.)

OSR is run by El Capitan (my favorite character by the 3rd book- hated in the first) who has his little brother Helmud fused to his back. Helmud is a shell of himself and only echoes the tail end of what El Capitan says. They are looking for Pressia, under strict orders to find her and immediately promote her to an officer (for reasons unknown to El Capitan)

Partridge is the son of Willux, who rules over the dome. He is a teenager undergoing "codings" which enhances hos DNA to make him stronger, faster, smarter. He lives in the Dome and goes to The Academy for school. He meets Lyda and uses her to escape the Dome. Lyda is put into rehabilitation (which is run by her mother) where they shave her head and try to "get the truth" about Partridge's escape out of her.

Bradwell has been listed as dead. He lives in an old butcher shop and teaches "shadow history" every week. He is fused with a flock of birds that flew into his back when the Detonations went off.

Pressia is hiding from an OSR Death Spree (where they round up the weak and hunt them like animals) and hides where Bradwell is teaching a lesson about the truth of the Detonations and they eventually fall in love.



The best characters/settings are the ones running beneath the main characters. You have the "dome worshippers" who think the Dome is a holy entity and is a version of heaven they will go to if they worship enough.

There are "The Meltlands" which used to be suburbs and now are blobs of twisted plastic playgrounds where The Mothers live. The Mothers were all abandoned by their husbands and formed their own warrior tribe. Most are fused to their own children. "The Basement Boys" also live there. They survived the detonations because they were gaming in their basements and now are fused to their gaming systems.

There is the Dome itself where they are taught a complete different history of what happened and believe they are waiting for the earth to renew itself and one day they will emerge from the dome and the Wretches will be their slaves.

My description is abysmal but these books are amazing and I bought the second and third the day they came out. If you like post apocalyptic fiction or dystopian trilogies like the Hunger Games (books) then you will love these books. They were supposed to make a movie in 20l3 but I guess the popularity never peaked so it didn't happen.