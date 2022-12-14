What're somethings you like but everyone you asked says they hate it f.e. I like rats but most people say they think they're gross :(

So what're some things you like but everyone else hates?

#1

Reading, the only people that I know my age that love books are on BP or live really far away from me. I want people to discuss books with!

irishgoatgirl
#2

Heres a weird short list of em..
-old stuff, like flip phones
-farming
-gritz
-some bugs and rodents (wormz r not invited)

Do-nut touch da donut
#3

Hear me out. I love those sugar cookies you can get at Wallymart. The ones that look like dough and crumbles easily. Their frosting crumbles too. And the sprinkles are kinda melted. They come in plastic containers of 10 I think.
I LOVE them
But a lot of people hate them and are grossed out I like them

Chickens are fluffy
