Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Seems Normal But Isn’t?
Some things have more than meets the eye!
Using idioms in day to day conversations. I was taught some idioms that have fallen out of common usage in school so people look at me weirdly whenever I use one of them
I used a word which I guess isn't common anymore and got strange looks. I said "I went to do something, but got waylaid" and the person I was talking to thought I said I got laid because he had never heard of being waylaid. Extra weird because he thought I was talking about getting laid in front of the kids we work with.
Don't you dare. It sounds normal until you say do not you dare.
Me.
This is just a joke! For context, I'm autistic and very good at masking it. People are always surprised when I tell them