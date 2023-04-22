Some things have more than meets the eye!

#1

Using idioms in day to day conversations. I was taught some idioms that have fallen out of common usage in school so people look at me weirdly whenever I use one of them

Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used a word which I guess isn't common anymore and got strange looks. I said "I went to do something, but got waylaid" and the person I was talking to thought I said I got laid because he had never heard of being waylaid. Extra weird because he thought I was talking about getting laid in front of the kids we work with.

#2

Don't you dare. It sounds normal until you say do not you dare.

LadyJaye(she/they)
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re right!

#3

Me.

irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just a joke! For context, I'm autistic and very good at masking it. People are always surprised when I tell them

