i changed my name super recently! its niko now :)

niko the ghost (he/him)
I had a sudden realisation about my art which means that I can draw anything I want. I also won an inter school debate competition last week and got first place

Stardust she/her
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Whoop whoop. I wish I continued to draw, was okay at school, never got back to it as an adult, now I cannot draw for toffee. You doing okay with the sciences? Still on track to be an astronomer?

